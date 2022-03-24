The US President, Joe Biden, is visiting Europe and Asia continues to watch the implications, wondering about the contours of the new order that Putin may well have imposed upon the world. Saudi Arabia is using the war to threaten the old petro-dollar regime and unsettle the US dollar as the world’s premier currency.

The global poor, already reeling under inflation thanks to Covid19, are likely to face another round of price increases with worsening supply chain disruptions in essential food commodities.

Japan is struggling with its own energy problems and Kazakhstan may well be left ruing its relationship with Russia, in the years to come, with its primary export, oil, threatened by the war and sanctions.

Thailand’s economy may be heading for a crisis, with rising energy bills. Pakistan is going through yet another round of internal turmoil with the army likely to withdraw support to Prime Minister Imran Khan, and India may be quietly preparing to restart the rupee-rouble trade, despi…