It must seem strange that precisely as the world enters the most significant geopolitical crisis of our generation, the Cosmopolitan Globalist has gone silent.

When we set out to define the point of this publication, we insisted we would not chase breaking news. (Our motto: “It breaks, we shrug.”) But like everyone, we’ve been caught up in the storm of news from Russia and Ukraine, and in trying to report it, we flubbed it.

Yesterday evening we recorded a podcast with Toomas Hendrik Ilves and the intelligence analyst Michael Pregent. They were excellent interlocutors who made important points that I’m not seeing elsewhere, or not seeing properly emphasized.

But when I listened to the recording this morning, I realized that I’d done a poor job of moderating and that it would be incomprehensible to listeners unless I edited and annotated it extensively. I’m new to hosting podcasts, and I didn’t plan this one well. I allowed the spirit of conversation to override the discipline of argum…