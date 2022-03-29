It’s a truism that good news is no news. Awful things dominate the headlines because awful things are new—and thus unusual. This can leave readers with the mistaken impression that the world itself is hell; or that the editors, at least, are consumed by morbid gloom.

It ain’t so. Below, a special secret edition of Global Eyes that proves decisively that whereas this may not be the best of all possible worlds, it certainly isn’t the worst.

(If you filled out the questionnaire but this is still paywalled for you, drop me a note and I’ll send you the link. If you didn’t fill it out but received this anyway, enjoy it: It’s a bonus.)