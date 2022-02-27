Today—yesterday, actually—at the Cosmopolitan Globalist, Joshua Treviño writes:

As this is written, it is just past midnight in Kyiv. The capital city is, it seems, under a partial siege and we can expect this night and weekend to be, if not decisive, then determinative. If the city breaks in the darkness, then the Russians can still claim the swift victory they sought—and politically need.

If the bells under the golden domes ring across a fighting Kyiv by Sunday morning, then it means the cities of Ukraine will do their timeless work of absorbing armies, and pulling them to pieces, bit by bit in the byways and warrens of unnumbered homes, alleys, and buildings. The Ukrainian state is obviously working toward that end.