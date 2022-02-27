A Sublime Resolve
The war for the cities in Ukraine is underway. The ferocity, competence, and efficacy of the Ukrainian resistance signal clearly that a Russian occupation will be a blood-soaked affair.
Today—yesterday, actually—at the Cosmopolitan Globalist, Joshua Treviño writes:
As this is written, it is just past midnight in Kyiv. The capital city is, it seems, under a partial siege and we can expect this night and weekend to be, if not decisive, then determinative. If the city breaks in the darkness, then the Russians can still claim the swift victory they sought—and politically need.
If the bells under the golden domes ring across a fighting Kyiv by Sunday morning, then it means the cities of Ukraine will do their timeless work of absorbing armies, and pulling them to pieces, bit by bit in the byways and warrens of unnumbered homes, alleys, and buildings. The Ukrainian state is obviously working toward that end.
Small arms and ammunition are handed to whoever wants them. The ranks of the army are thrown open to all, and the ersatz recruiting centers are overwhelmed with volunteers. Instructions for the creation of Molotov cocktails are broadcast, and young women set up home facto…