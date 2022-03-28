Would you like more photos like this in your newsletter, depending on my mood?

From Claire—I have questions for our readers and subscribers. I’ve opened the comment section to everyone, so you can answer in the comments; you can also send me an email; and you can even answer half of the questionnaire online, if you prefer. (Why only half? Because I didn’t realize you had to pay for the program after ten questions, and I’m not willing to pay just to send out a single questionnaire.)

I know that an email asking you to spend ten minutes answering a questionnaire is never hugely welcome—I don’t answer them when they show up in my In Box—but I really want to be sure I’m spending my time wisely and sending you something you genuinely want. Unless you tell me, I have no way of knowing or even guessing.

So I’ll offer an incentive: If you return this questionnaire to us, I’ll send you a link to a one-time-only secret Global Eyes full of surprises, delights, and wonders.