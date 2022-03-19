We have a lot of good reading coming up for you this weekend, so this will be a brief. I was taken out of action yesterday by an errand: to wit, I was at the Russian Embassy in Paris with Cosmopolitan Globalists Sophie Weisenfeld, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, Vladislav Davidzon, Regina Maryanovska-Davidzon, and a Chechen cameraman who should not be named for security reasons, where we went to burn Vladislav’s Russian passport in protest. And burn it we did. I filmed it, but I’m sure the Chechen did a better job of capturing the moment, so for now, I’ll just attach a few photos.

We had conceived the idea of doing this the night before, over dinner, when Vlad and I were well into our cups. Regina, a Ukrainian filmmaker, is Odessa-born, and Vlad had promised her—he didn’t require much urging—that he would burn the damned thing. It was smouldering in his pocket; he wanted rid of it.

Vlad was in possession of the passport because he was born in Tashkent, when it was part of the Soviet Union. His …