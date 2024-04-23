If you missed our conversation with Chris Zappone, you can watch it below. We ended up speaking for more than three hours—it was a great conversation, thank you, Chris!—so I’ve edited it down to a more manageable 50-minutes.

I did the editing with AI, and I’m still not completely fluent with the editing software. So if the cuts seem jumpy—and if I randomly, shout “papaya!” or “jibber!”—it’s because I’m still learning how it works and I haven’t paid for the full version of the program yet. (They throw in random “papayas” and “jibbers” to get you to pony up. I’m not sure yet whether I want to buy it. Still, it’s fun to experiment with it, and what are a few random exclamations of “papaya!” among friends?)

If the “papayas” annoy you, you can sponsor our purchase of the premium service. (It will require more than one of you. It isn’t cheap.)