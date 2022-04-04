As a reader very correctly wrote to me in response to yesterday’s newsletter,

Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople is not “[t]he leader of the world’s Eastern Orthodox Church.” The linked New York Times piece got it wrong too, calling him “[t]he spiritual leader of the world’s Eastern Orthodox Christians,” which he would love to be, but is not. The Cosmopolitan Globalist is forgiven for the error, it being Lent and all.



As it happens, Bartholomew is engaged in a long-running dispute with his counterpart in Moscow, the Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill. The details are a tedious morass, and in full candor—speaking as an Orthodox Christian—both parties have covered themselves in dishonor. The latest arena of their decades-long festival of mutual loathing has been, well, Ukraine — which is actually part of the historic Moscow Patriarchate, and within which the Constantinopolitan Patriarchate has set up a parallel network of bishops loyal to it, in an effort to siphon money and prestig…