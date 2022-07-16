In case you missed it yesterday …

By Vivek Kelkar

Yesterday in Jerusalem, President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed a statement affirming their “commitment never to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon,” adding that the United States “is prepared to use all elements of its national power to ensure that outcome.” The pledge was deliberately emotive to convey resolve.

Negotiations with Iran in Vienna earlier this month were inconclusive. The Americans were adamant that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would remain on the US terrorism list. Iran objected and walked away from the table.

When asked yesterday by Israel’s Channel 12 if he was still committed to keeping the IRGC on the terror list, even if it killed any possibility of a deal with Iran, Biden said tersely, “Yes”.

But Iran is the closest it has ever be…