🇫🇷🗳🍷 The French Election Twitter Summit: Final round
Join us for one last summit before we finally stop voting. (For a few years, at least.)
🍷 Today, at 4:00 pm Paris time, join Arun Kapil, Jérôme Clavel, Anne-Elisabeth Moutet, and moi before the final round of the French parliamentary elections. After this, no more elections in France until the 2024 elections to the European parliament.
→→→→Here’s your link.
And here’s your background reading …
The polls show Macron’s alliance winning the largest bloc of seats but may fall short of an absolute majority (289 seats) in the new Assembly.