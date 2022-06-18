By Eric Niequist via Pixabay.

🍷 Today, at 4:00 pm Paris time, join Arun Kapil, Jérôme Clavel, Anne-Elisabeth Moutet, and moi before the final round of the French parliamentary elections. After this, no more elections in France until the 2024 elections to the European parliament.

And here’s your background reading …

The polls show Macron’s alliance winning the largest bloc of seats but may fall short of an absolute majority (289 seats) in the new Assembly.