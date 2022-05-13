The strong do what they can, the weak suffer what they must. — Thucydides

The story of the discipline of International Relations is often told in terms of the four Great Debates. The first great debate was the realist-liberal schism, which began in the late 1930s and dominated the early 1940s. The question scholars sought to resolve: How could they account for Manchuria, Abyssinia, the failure of the League of Nations, Munich, and the outbreak of the war?

The words realism and liberalism, in this context, aren’t defined as common usage would have it. You can be a Marxist realist or a right-wing liberal, and there have been prominent examples of both.

Realism

Realism, sometimes called Realpolitik, is the oldest theory of international relations. Definitions vary, but all involve the following precepts: