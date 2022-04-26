Today in the magazine: Former prime minister Imran Khan (top left) just won’t go away. While Pakistan’s economy circles the drain, the ousted prime minister has been leading massive rallies, claiming his ouster was the product of an elaborate US-Israeli-Indian plot. In the magazine today, Vivek Kelkar writes about Pakistan’s meltdown:

As Pakistan spirals into a deep economic crisis, its government has collapsed, replaced by a motley and improbable coalition of parties that have nothing in common and are highly unlikely to cooperate for the country’s benefit. The army continues to call the shots, but religious radicals openly call for jihad against the centrist political establishment. If Pakistan were isolated and unarmed, the world could safely ignore this. But it isn’t. Pakistan is not only armed but nuclear-armed—and as Americans learned to their sorrow in Afghanistan, what happens in Pakistan doesn’t stay in Pakistan …