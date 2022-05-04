⚠️ War in Europe

Russia is boycotting a UN Security Council meeting today.

Fighting continues at the steel works in Mariupol where the last Ukrainian forces are holed up with scores of civilians who couldn’t evacuate. Contact with the fighters has been lost.

Russian strategic bombers fired 18 rockets from airspace above the Caspian Sea at targets in Ukraine.

Russian attacks in the eastern Donbas sector have “ground to an effective halt,” the Kyiv Post writes, as evidence mounts that Ukraine is gaining ground in the neighboring Kharkiv sector, possibly threatening a key Russian supply line.

Ukraine retakes villages near Kharkiv, Russian shelling slows:

Ukrainian forces are ousting Russian troops from a string of villages that were used to strike the country’s second most-populous city, Kharkiv, regaining strategic terrain that could blunt Russia’s attempt to conquer the eastern Donbas region. The recent Ukrainian gains, to the north and northeast of Kharkiv, build on previous successes in forcing Russia’s military from the immediate outskirts of the city, a major industrial and transportation hub with a prewar population of 1.4 million.

Russia says it has struck the supply lines bringing in Western military equipment:

[Russia’s defense] ministry said it used air- and sea-based missiles to hit electric power facilities located at five railway stations across Ukraine. Russian troops also struck Ukrainian defensive strongholds as well as fuel and ammunition depots. The strikes targeted areas near the western city of Lviv, the city of Odessa in the south, as well as Dnipropetrovsk in the southeast.

In the east of Ukraine, 21 civilians have been killed and another 28 wounded in the Donetsk region. Ten were killed in the shelling of the Avdiivka coke plan. The daily death toll was the highest since the Russian strike on a train station in Kramatorsk last month.

Russian forces in Mariupol are preparing to hold a parade:

“The occupiers continue to dismantle the debris in the city center, including the Drama Theater, in preparation for the parade,” said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol’s mayor. … Mariupol residents are being forced to work to clear blockages so they can eat, Andryushchenko said. “Work in exchange for food: This is the best illustration of the occupiers’ ‘victory.’”

Putin told Emmanuel Macron the West must stop supplying weapons to Ukraine. He accused Kyiv of not taking talks to end the conflict seriously.

The Elysée readout of the call: (In French)

The President of the Republic reiterated the extreme seriousness of the consequences of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. He expressed his deep concern about Mariupol and the situation in Donbass, and called on Russia to allow the continuation of the evacuations from the Azovstal plant begun in recent days, in coordination with humanitarian actors and leaving the choice to evacuees from their destination, in accordance with international humanitarian law. He also expressed his willingness to work with relevant international organizations to help lift the Russian blockade of Ukrainian food exports by the Black Sea with regard to its consequences on global food security. The President of the Republic called on Russia to live up to its responsibilities as a permanent member of the Security Council by putting an end to this devastating aggression. He expressed his continued willingness to work on the terms of a negotiated solution to allow peace and full respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The President of the Republic has finally renewed his ceasefire demand.

Counting the dead: More than two months into Russia’s invasion, no one really knows how many Ukrainian civilians have died.

AP evidence points to 600 dead in Mariupol theater airstrike. Six hundred people, in a building marked visibly from the air as a shelter for women and children. A horrific, intentional massacre.