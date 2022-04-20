🌍👀 Global Eyes, Western Edition
News and notes from Claire's hemisphere
🇫🇷 Claire—tonight at 9:00 pm Paris time (about 90 minutes from now), Emmanuel Macron will debate Marine Le Pen ahead of the election on Sunday. All of Europe rides on his performance.
If you’d like to watch the debate with the French Election Twitter Summit crew, I’ll start a thread at 8:45 linking to the debate (and the crew) on Twitter, and we’ll add our comments as we go along. Tune in on France24, here. (Or any other French news site: It will be on TF1, France 2, BFMTV, Franceinfo, LCI and CNEWS.)
Here’s a backgrounder (in French) from Internaute:
A few hours before the debate between the two rounds of the 2022 presidential election, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen are putting the finishing touches on their preparations. For both candidates, the confrontation is much more important than in 2017.
For this 2022 version debate, the scenario of the confrontation between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen is not the same as five years ago. Since then, the former minister has become Pr…