🇫🇷 Claire—tonight at 9:00 pm Paris time (about 90 minutes from now), Emmanuel Macron will debate Marine Le Pen ahead of the election on Sunday. All of Europe rides on his performance.

If you’d like to watch the debate with the French Election Twitter Summit crew, I’ll start a thread at 8:45 linking to the debate (and the crew) on Twitter, and we’ll add our comments as we go along. Tune in on France24, here. (Or any other French news site: It will be on TF1, France 2, BFMTV, Franceinfo, LCI and CNEWS.)

Here’s a backgrounder (in French) from Internaute: