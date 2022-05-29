👀🌐 Global Eyes, Weekend Reader
The battle for Severodonetsk, a leaked top-secret PLA meeting, headless bodies, France's most beautiful village, sleeping elephants, and more.
🛎️ In the magazine today: The US must send Ukraine long range weapons, by Robert Zubrin:
Biden has called Putin a war criminal and said that he must go. The president was right on both counts. He needs to act as if he meant it. There can be no continuation of the discredited policy of hanging back on delivering the types of weapons Ukraine needs for victory. The stakes are much too high to choose to lose.