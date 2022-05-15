Photo by Joachim Schnürle.

🇺🇦 🌾 Ukraine

Kharkiv, the Russian army’s second fiasco. Ukrainian forces conducted a successful counter-offensive around the country’s second largest city. Russian forces are being defeated militarily, day after day, and driven back to the border.

Ukraine has begun an offensive around occupied Izium. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov, said,

Our armed forces are pushing back the enemy and the inhabitants are beginning to return to their homes. It’s still too dangerous [to come home]! Retreating, the enemy mined absolutely everything—courtyards, forest belts, roadsides, even cribs and more. Careful demining work is underway. Please refrain from returning until official announcements. (In Ukrainian.)

Russia has been using Izium as a staging area its offensive in the eastern Donbas trying to drive south from the city as other Russian forces push north from Donetsk to encircle Ukrainian soldiers defending the front lines. Bu…