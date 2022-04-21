🇨🇳China

🛩 All 132 people on board the China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 died when it plunged into a hillside in southern China last month. Why? No one knows.

😷 Shanghai lockdown: About two-thirds of Shanghai’s 25 million residents remain under a lockdown that started three weeks ago, many without food, medical treatment, or information.

Authorities are trying to relocate entire communities in areas of Shanghai. The plan is to move people who have tested negative from their homes in Pingwang, north of the city, to the neighboring province of Zhejiang, where they will stay for at least a week. No one understands why: