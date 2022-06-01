I’m so sorry if this is the second time you’ve seen this. Substack is telling me a “network error” interfered with the mailing. I don’t know what that means, but I see that it was opened much less than usual, so perhaps it was sent to some but not all of you? Since I can’t tell who didn’t receive it, I’m sending it to everyone again. To apologize for the annoyance, I’ve taken off the paywall.

Bonus: better proofreading this time.