The Cosmopolitan Globalist needs your help. We have 9,623 free subscribers, of whom we’re immensely proud. But fewer than ten percent of you have, to use the term of art, converted. That’s to say, most of you are reading this newsletter courtesy of a very small number of paying subscribers.

We’re delighted that you’re reading. But we’d be even more delighted if you paid. We could do extraordinary things if we just had more cash coming in. We’re stuck at a plateau: We haven’t got the money to market ourselves, so we can’t reach the new readers we need to realize the rest of our vision for CG.

We could do great things with more money. For example, I could hire another editor and do more writing of my own. We could hire a terrific correspondent to cover Latin America. We could hire an Africa editor. We could organize more events: podcasts, videocasts, and seminars. And we could market the heck out of ourselves so that we expand our readership and never have to ask you for money again.

If y…