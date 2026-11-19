This is a super-short podcast today because Dan was late to a meeting. That’s okay— posting the occasional micro-podcast allows us truthfully to say that Critical Conditions is your fifteen-minute tour of the world—on average.

Anyway, enjoy the brevity, because it won’t last. I’ve spent the week getting deeper and deeper into the Jensen Huang-Megaspeed chip scandal. The more I learn, the worse it looks. I’ve decided that you, my beloved readers, need a comprehensive education in the real significance of this scandal, because far too many people are focused on the honeypot. The sexy spy is not the scandal. My explanation will not be brief. It will involve timelines, flow charts, and a Q&A. You may receive it later tonight, or you may not, because every time I think I’m done, I discover a new detail that makes it even worse. Man, are we paying—and paying, paying, and paying—for electing a corrupt imbecile to the highest office in the land.

Speaking of which, Dan and I discussed the pres…