World War III or a nice holiday in Seville

Show notes:

Vows of revenge mark a funeral for Iranian commanders killed in an Israeli airstrike in Damascus:

“Our brave men will punish the Zionist regime,” General Hossein Salami, the commander in chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, told the crowd attending the funeral in Tehran. “We warn that no act by any enemy against our holy system will go unanswered and the art of the Iranian nation is to break the power of empires.”





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