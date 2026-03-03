An American pilot whose F-15 was shot down in a friendly fire mishap right after she parachuted to the ground, in Kuwait, telling locals she’s just fine.

Note: Scroll down for a summary of the day’s news.

The headline is meant to suggest a point we discussed in our symposium with Vladislav and which I argued here:

My point is certainly not, as some hysterical headlines are suggesting, that World War III started four days ago. It’s that at last people are noticing. Still too few, of course.

The connections between Iran and Ukraine, Venezuela, and many more conflicts around the world seem to be escaping the commentariat. I’m not sure how, because those connections aren’t subtle. But we have been deep in it for years. At last, the Trump administration seems—note the word seems—to realize it.

But there is an enormous mystery. Does Donald Trump understand this?

He has given me not one hint—not in the entire time that he’s been in public life, and certainly not in recent months—that he does. He hasn’t said the word “China” once in explaining our actions in Iran, has he? (I think Marco Rubio, perhaps, mentioned China’s presence in Venezuela.) To the contrary, Trump’s account of why we have attacked Iran, and the accounts of everyone in his administration, along with everyone in the whole of the GOP, have been so incoherent that Americans may very much be forgiven for believing that there is no reason for any of this.

Why? If he understands this, why doesn’t he explain it? If he’s incapable of explaining it, through temperament or infirmity, why doesn’t he dispatch Marco Rubio to explain it? And if he does understand it, how do we account for his treasonous eagerness to embrace Russia, his betrayal of Ukraine, his wholesale alienation of our European allies, his threats to invade Greenland, his all-but-formal-destruction of NATO, and even—for God’s sake!—his suspension of arms transfers to Taiwan?

If we assume this is about China and the revisionist axis with which it’s allied, the past several months of Trump’s foreign policy make perfect sense. It is exactly how I’d expect the United States to behave if it fully grasped that World War III has begun, and if we don’t act, we will lose. We’re choking off China in Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran. As we should.