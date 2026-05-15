The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Celia Cain, PhD's avatar
Celia Cain, PhD
2h

In the month before my last grad school exams I scrubbed down and then oiled and waxed my parents’ kitchen cabinets and wooden spiral staircase. I wish I could get that frenzy of cleaning energy now. I have 7 years of organizing projects stopped in the middle. I keep telling myself to devote 4 hours to work, 2 hours to organizing or 2 hours to gardening each day. But no day works like that. Works takes awhile and there are errands and chores and I’m so tired. Perhaps frenzy is the way to go. And I keep wondering, should I get a job in some LDS food warehouse so I can buy for the apocalypse at a discount and feed my teens? Should I rip out my roses and plant more beans? How bad is it going to get, and when?

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1 reply by Claire Berlinski
Wayne Liston's avatar
Wayne Liston
25m

Claire's cure for screen fatigue perhaps? Backing off from concerns we can only affect indirectly to enjoy the results for those actually under our control, seems instinctively correct. Sleep allows the logical brain to do its internal housekeeping. Maybe this kind of housekeeping reaches other parts of us?

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