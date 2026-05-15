So you’re perhaps wondering why I haven’t written much this past week, even though it’s been the kind of week about which someone like me ought to have a lot to say. (I’m not sure which thought is worse: that my readers have noticed my absence, or that they haven’t.)

Let me explain. At length.

Here’s my justification for the long explanation. In response to my appeal to Ask Me Anything, our reader WigWag made the following suggestion:

I’m a long time subscriber; several years in fact. When I first subscribed it was because of your beautiful writing on many diverse subjects. These included social commentary, economic commentary and even discussions about health care issues (especially during Covid). Now it’s pretty much international affairs almost all of the time (with a few exceptions like your free-ranging discussions with Adam Garfinkle). Even your commentary about international affairs tends to be hyper-focused. Now it’s Iran. Before that it was Ukraine. My question is, do you think that at some point you will get back to opining on a broader array of topics?

Several people endorsed his sentiment. It seems I’m not the only one who’s sick and tired of thinking about the things I usually write about.

WigWag, today’s missive is for you. Read on, for this has nothing to do with Iran or Ukraine—or the Trump-Xi summit, Putin’s health, the Labourdämmerung, Mahanian sea power, hemorrhagic fevers, shipping chokepoints, shipping insurance, fertilizer, frozen assets, undersea cables, high-level pourparlers, rare earths, semiconductors, gerrymandering, Truth Social, Kremlinology, Sinology, or even Trumpology. Not a word about any of that.

(For those of you who pay good money to know what I think about all of those things, I’ll get to all of that presently, I swear. Remember, I never promised my readers a timely analysis of world affairs, just a better analysis. Some things, like Paul Masson’s wines, can’t be rushed.)

Today, WigWag, we will consider The Adventures of Tom Sawyer—and particularly, the penultimate paragraph of its second chapter, which contains the truest sentence in the history of American letters. Because I’m guessing everyone only vaguely remembers Tom Sawyer, I’ll remind you what happens.

The chapter opens thus:

SATURDAY morning was come, and all the summer world was bright and fresh, and brimming with life. There was a song in every heart; and if the heart was young the music issued at the lips. There was cheer in every face and a spring in every step. The locust–trees were in bloom and the fragrance of the blossoms filled the air. Cardiff Hill, beyond the village and above it, was green with vegetation and it lay just far enough away to seem a Delectable Land, dreamy, reposeful, and inviting.

By the way, note that Twain violates one rule of good prose after another in that paragraph. It’s a string of clichés—“bright and fresh,” “a song in every heart,” “a spring in every step”—and unnecessary words: “green with vegetation?” (What else would it be green with, envy?) The sentence would be deported by every manual of style. And yet there it sits, happily guilty, doing its job, which shows that if you’re a good enough writer, you can break all the rules, because somehow, it works: We know exactly what that Saturday morning looked like, smelled like, felt like, and we wish we were there.

The trick, I think, is that those clichés don’t represent a failure of perception, as typically they do. Twain isn’t trying to give us a botanically original Saturday morning; he’s giving us the weather of childhood—the way the world feels before obligation enters into it. Everything is vague because Tom’s world, at that instant, is vague radiance. It’s not yet examined. It’s not yet adult. It’s just: Saturday. Summer. Freedom. Smell of blossoms. Hill in the distance. The Delectable Land.

Until the next paragraph, with the bucket. The bucket is the Fall of Man:

Tom appeared on the sidewalk with a bucket of whitewash and a long–handled brush. He surveyed the fence, and all gladness left him and a deep melancholy settled down upon his spirit. Thirty yards of board fence nine feet high. Life to him seemed hollow, and existence but a burden. Sighing, he dipped his brush and passed it along the topmost plank; repeated the operation; did it again; compared the insignificant whitewashed streak with the far–reaching continent of unwhitewashed fence, and sat down on a tree–box discouraged.

It’s structured like a tiny expulsion from Eden. First: “all the summer world was bright and fresh.” Then: Tom appears “with a bucket of whitewash and a long-handled brush,” which is comic because the implements are so insultingly specific. The first paragraph is atmosphere, youth, fragrance, song, spring, dream. The second paragraph is board fence, nine feet high, thirty yards long, brush, plank, operation, streak. The world contracts from “Delectable Land” to “far-reaching continent of unwhitewashed fence.”

And here’s where my long silence comes in.

It’s springtime in Paris. The chestnut trees are in bloom; the cafés are gay, there’s sun in the sky and lovers by the Seine; I wake up with a spring in my step, a twinkle in my eye, a smile on my lips, and boogie in my butt—

—until I appear before my computer with a cup of coffee, survey the headlines, and realize I am condemned once again to spend my day sitting on the couch and studying the vertiginous decline of everything I care for in the world.

All gladness leaves me and a deep melancholy settles down upon my spirit. Then my eyes begin burning, because the chestnut tree in the courtyard is pointlessly pollinating, as it does every year in the spring—as if it had a hope in hell of producing chestnut-tree heirs in the middle of the world’s seventh-most densely populated urban area. I spend half an hour rummaging through every drawer in the apartment, cursing the idiot tree, looking for my antihistamines, and lamenting the clutter that ensures I can never find anything in this apartment when I need it.

I give up on finding the antihistamines. I blow my nose. I sit down again.

I write a sentence; delete an adjective; restore it; delete it again; get up, and look fruitlessly for the eye drops. I sit down. I compare my insignificant written sentence with the far-reaching continent of the unwritten essay I mean to produce by nightfall—the one that makes sense of all of this awful news and doesn’t say exactly the same thing everyone else is saying, or the same thing I’ve said a million times, or something I’ll deeply regret saying when subsequent events prove me wrong.

I sigh, discouraged. Life seems hollow, and existence but a burden.

Tom finds himself in this baleful predicament because Aunt Polly is punishing him by making him whitewash a long fence on Saturday morning while all the other boys are out playing. He is immensely sorry for himself:

He began to think of the fun he had planned for this day, and his sorrows multiplied. Soon the free boys would come tripping along on all sorts of delicious expeditions, and they would make a world of fun of him for having to work—the very thought of it burnt him like fire.

But then, at this dark and hopeless moment, “an inspiration burst upon him! Nothing less than a great, magnificent inspiration.

“He took up his brush and went tranquilly to work.”

That’s when Ben Rogers comes along, pretending to be a steamboat:

—the very boy, of all boys, whose ridicule he had been dreading. Ben’s gait was the hop-skip-and-jump—proof enough that his heart was light and his anticipations high. He was eating an apple, and giving a long, melodious whoop, at intervals, followed by a deep-toned ding-dong-dong, ding-dong-dong, for he was personating a steamboat. As he drew near, he slackened speed, took the middle of the street, leaned far over to starboard and rounded to ponderously and with laborious pomp and circumstance—for he was personating the Big Missouri, and considered himself to be drawing nine feet of water. He was boat and captain and engine-bells combined, so he had to imagine himself standing on his own hurricane-deck giving the orders and executing them: “Stop her, sir! Ting-a-ling-ling!” The headway ran almost out, and he drew up slowly toward the sidewalk. “Ship up to back! Ting-a-ling-ling!” His arms straightened and stiffened down his sides. “Set her back on the stabboard! Ting-a-ling-ling! Chow! ch-chow-wow! Chow!” His right hand, mean-time, describing stately circles—for it was representing a forty-foot wheel. “Let her go back on the labboard! Ting-a-ling-ling! Chow-ch-chow-chow!” The left hand began to describe circles. “Stop the stabboard! Ting-a-ling-ling! Stop the labboard! Come ahead on the stabboard! Stop her! Let your outside turn over slow! Ting-a-ling- ling! Chow-ow-ow! Get out that head-line! LIVELY now! Come—out with your spring-line—what’re you about there! Take a turn round that stump with the bight of it! Stand by that stage, now—let her go! Done with the engines, sir! Ting-a-ling-ling! SH’T! S’H’T! SH’T!” (trying the gauge-cocks).

I’m showing you the whole scene not because it’s essential to the plot, but because it’s so delightful. When writing teachers urge you to show, not tell, this is what they mean. Twain doesn’t write, “Ben came along cheerfully, pretending to be a steamboat.” A lesser writer would.

Twain remembers something almost no adult writer remembers. Children don’t pretend in a vague, symbolic way. They pretend with insane precision. This is the boy “of all boys” whose ridicule Tom dreads, and Twain immediately shows us why. Ben arrives in full Saturday splendor: light heart, high anticipations, apple, sound effects, public performance. He’s not just free; he’s ostentatiously free. He’s the incarnation of Play, rolling toward the condemned laborer with an apple in his hand and the Big Missouri in his soul.

Ben’s play, note, is a parody of work. He’s imitating a laboring world—captains, engineers, deckhands, commands, engines, docking maneuvers—but because no one obliges him to do it, it’s bliss. So the scene has already begun to show the theory before Twain states it. Ben is doing strenuous labor for free, with gusto, because it’s play.

And the prose—good Lord. It’s so willing to be alive and noisy. Modern writers would murder this passage. They would cut the repetitions, standardize the dialect, delete half the onomatopoeia, and leave us with a clean corpse. (And let’s not even think about what the “sensitivity readers” would do to this book.) Twain lets the thing chug and clang and wheeze and shout because the excess is the point. A child’s imagination isn’t spare and minimalist, à la Hemingway. It’s lavish, mechanical, self-important, and loud enough to annoy the dead.

The best phrase is “with laborious pomp and circumstance.” That’s childhood. Play is serious. Play is ceremonious. Play has rank, procedure, and dignity. Ben is ridiculous, but he’s not casual. He’s officiating.

“Stop her, sir! Ting-a-ling-ling!” Then: “Ship up to back! Ting-a-ling-ling!” Tom went on whitewashing—paid no attention to the steamboat. Ben stared a moment and then said: “Hi-YI! YOU’RE up a stump, ain’t you!” No answer. Tom surveyed his last touch with the eye of an artist, then he gave his brush another gentle sweep and surveyed the result, as before. Ben ranged up alongside of him. Tom’s mouth watered for the apple, but he stuck to his work. Ben said: “Hello, old chap, you got to work, hey?” Tom wheeled suddenly and said:

“No—is that so? Oh come, now—lemme just try. Only just a little—I’d let YOU, if you was me, Tom.” “Ben, I’d like to, honest injun; but Aunt Polly—well, Jim wanted to do it, but she wouldn’t let him; Sid wanted to do it, and she wouldn’t let Sid. Now don’t you see how I’m fixed? If you was to tackle this fence and anything was to happen to it—” “Oh, shucks, I’ll be just as careful. Now lemme try. Say—I’ll give you the core of my apple.” “Well, here—No, Ben, now don’t. I’m afeard—” “I’ll give you ALL of it!” Tom gave up the brush with reluctance in his face, but alacrity in his heart. And while the late steamer Big Missouri worked and sweated in the sun, the retired artist sat on a barrel in the shade close by, dangled his legs, munched his apple, and planned the slaughter of more innocents.

I first read this scene when I was nine years old. I was enchanted by it then, I’m enchanted by it now.

The rest of the village urchins arrive. Tom repeats the performance. By the end, the fence has three coats of whitewash, Tom has done none of the labor, and he’s acquired enough treasure to make him a robber baron: a dead rat and a string to swing it with, twelve marbles, plus “a piece of blue bottle–glass to look through, a spool cannon, a key that wouldn't unlock anything, a fragment of chalk, a glass stopper of a decanter, a tin soldier, a couple of tadpoles, six fire–crackers … ”

The famous passage comes when Twain steps back to explain the principle Tom has discovered: to make someone want a thing, one need only make it difficult to obtain:

He had had a nice, good, idle time all the while—plenty of company—and the fence had three coats of whitewash on it! If he hadn’t run out of whitewash he would have bankrupted every boy in the village. Tom said to himself that it was not such a hollow world, after all. He had discovered a great law of human action, without knowing it—namely, that in order to make a man or a boy covet a thing, it is only necessary to make the thing difficult to attain. If he had been a great and wise philosopher, like the writer of this book, he would now have comprehended that Work consists of whatever a body is OBLIGED to do, and that Play consists of whatever a body is not obliged to do. And this would help him to understand why constructing artificial flowers or performing on a tread-mill is work, while rolling ten-pins or climbing Mont Blanc is only amusement. There are wealthy gentlemen in England who drive four-horse passenger-coaches twenty or thirty miles on a daily line, in the summer, because the privilege costs them considerable money; but if they were offered wages for the service, that would turn it into work and then they would resign. The boy mused awhile over the substantial change which had taken place in his worldly circumstances, and then wended toward headquarters to report.

There’s a kind of insight that delights you not because it’s something only a great genius could have achieved (think: Freud), but because on reading it, you think, “Good God, I have always known that, yet somehow it never occurred to me.” The insight is sitting in the open, like a chair in the middle of the room—Twain just turns on the light.

My descent into a cleaning frenzy began during a Zoom call with Rachel Motte. Rachel had a complicated puzzler of a problem to discuss. When I realized we might wind up speaking for a while, I felt the anxiety I always feel about spending time on anything but producing this newsletter, then reproached myself for feeling it. “It is neurotic,” I said to myself, “to be incapable of speaking to a friend because you can’t bear to spend an hour doing something that doesn’t involve staring at the computer screen and cursing yourself for not getting enough done.” I told the voice to be silent: Just chill out.

But because I felt guilty all the same, I figured I’d at least fold the clean laundry and put it away as we spoke. I noticed, as I did, that my closet was a mess. It is always a mess. Organizing it is one of the many, many things I chronically feel I ought to do, but never get around to doing.

As we spoke, almost unconsciously, I began creating a pile of things that I never wear. A thought occurred to me: Why don’t I get rid of all of this? If I haven’t worn something since 2013, odds are I never will, right?

By the end of our conversation, I’d filled two jumbo-sized garbage bags with clothes, and my closet looked like this:

As lean and spare as a short story by Hemingway.

I didn’t take any “before” pictures. (Who takes pictures of the mess in her closet?) So you don’t realize how much of an achievement that represents. You’ll have to take my word for it.

I was so thrilled, on looking at the closet, that I decided to write off the whole day and tackle the shelves, too. I was on a roll.

By nightfall, I had achieved this:

Sheets. Pillowcases. Folded neatly, not shoved in the closet.

Tape and glue. In one place. As God is my witness, I will never ransack my apartment looking for the packing tape again.

All of the batteries—in one place. Organized by size.

I fell asleep as soon as my head hit the pillow. I was plum tuckered out. I’d organized every shelf and drawer in my bedroom and taken five large bags of clutter down to the dumpster. At last. Twelve years’ worth of chaos—gone. The relief and the aesthetic pleasure I felt were exquisite.

When I woke up the next morning, I was seized by a strange impulse: to keep cleaning.

And so I did. In fact, I couldn’t stop.

A few days ago, Judith Levy sent me this email:

I don’t know if you saw this, but a young Australian Jewish woman was recently asked by the management of her company if she wouldn’t mind working under an alias so as to avoid offending clients with her Jewish last name. We are barreling down a very steep slope toward a historic crash. I try to reassure myself that the Jews have made it through these cycles of violence and hate for thousands of years and that will probably remain true this time around, but in every one of those cycles, a great many Jews (and other people) died horrific deaths. The scale of this crisis is exponentially greater than it ever has been before, so the scale of the crash may well be as well. Obviously you know all this. I’m just saying it out loud to get it out of my system, because it’s eating me alive. I’m flying to the States tonight to celebrate my dad’s 92nd birthday and will be there for a couple of weeks. I’m going to try as hard as I can to institute another news embargo because I simply cannot bear what I’m seeing. Stay safe.

I replied:

I know. I think I’ve told you that I feel as if I’m living two lives—one, a dream life, in which I have everything a woman could possibly ask: a beautiful home, a loving family; dear friends; a way to support myself that makes the most of the talents I’ve been given; the precious gift of sharing my life with these adorable fascinating, loving, mysterious animals—all in the world’s most beautiful and civilized city. And the other: pure horror, and a sense of impending calamity that calls to mind the trash-compactor scene from Star Wars; the walls are inexorably closing, and I am certain this ends in immense tragedy. I spent the week pretending that I only live in the first life. I did no writing at all. I barely looked at the news. I cleaned my apartment from top to bottom and threw out bag after bag of stuff that I don’t need and never use. It was incredibly liberating. I had twelve years of accumulated clutter here. Getting rid of it feels like it must to lose a hundred pounds. I’m looking at my apartment now in delight—for the first time I can remember, there’s nothing on the countertops, no closets bursting with crap, and I can find anything I’m looking for in seconds: I know where everything is, and it’s all organized, logically. I took care of about a hundred small household chores that I’d been meaning to do for years but have never found the time. Small things, like taking all the crystal beads off the lamp in my living room and re-hanging them so that they’re symmetrical and so that they don’t constantly fall off every time I walk past it. Over the years, every time a crystal fell, I’d just hastily re-attach it to the lamp without asking, “Is this where it’s supposed to go?” It grew increasingly uneven and weird-looking. It took me about two hours, but I patiently hung them up, one by one, so that every bead was where it was meant to go, and the lamp is now perfectly symmetrical. It looks so much better: Now I remember why I loved that lamp so much in the first place and why I was so thrilled when I managed to bag it for a great price at a flea market. Alas, I dropped and shattered a light bulb during the crystal re-hanging. Its absence will torment me until I replace it. But as you can see, all the crystals are now where they belong. I now realize that every time I saw these finicky little chores that needed to be done, it subtly weighed on me. I wasn’t conscious of it, but it was dragging me down. Pictures hanging at weird angles. Stains on the walls and floors that needed to be scraped off with a razor blade, or patched up with wall-repair spackle. Old makeup that needed to be thrown out. Clothes that I never wear bagged up for the French equivalent of Goodwill. None of these chores, inherently, were important. I was certainly right to think that re-hanging chandelier beads should not be one of my life priorities. But the totality of them—constantly looking around and seeing some small thing that needed fixing—made me feel aesthetically unbalanced. And never being able to find anything made me feel that my life was out of control. In fact, it was driving me nuts. I’ve spent so much time, in the past year, searching for things like packing tape, the right kind of USB cable, shoelaces, a pen that actually works. Now I can find anything I need immediately. I even organized all the cables and labeled them with a label-maker. (I’ve never used the label-maker before. I bought it in an access of optimism several years ago. I never once got around to using it.) I repotted plants that had been root-bound for ages—I now realize that I felt a stab of guilt every time I noticed that: I am allowing a beautiful living thing to suffer. I re-wrapped the sisal rope on the cat tree, which had become such a scratched-up eyesore that I was on the verge of just throwing it out and buying a new one. All it needed was about 90 minutes of my time, unwrapping and re-wrapping the rope, replacing the carpeting. It looks great now. And I did no work at all. Or rather, I did work. All of this would normally be considered “work.” Hard work, even. I would have had to pay someone else to do this (and it would never have been done the way I wanted, anyway). But I enjoyed it so much that no tropical vacation or luxury spa could have given me a fraction of the joy. Mark Twain was so right: Work is what a body’s obliged to do. As I was taking bag after bag of garbage down to the dumpster, I passed my neighbor’s cleaning lady several times. She’s Ukrainian, I think. She doesn’t speak much French. She was doing the same thing. She too had been working all day long, and for a moment I felt bad for her, thinking she had a miserable job. Then it struck me that I was doing exactly the same thing, and that my week of cleaning had been the most fun I could remember having in a very long time. I woke up every day this week excited about what I’d clean next. It’s an excitement I haven’t felt in a long time. Writing—day in, day out—about the reality of the world right now is harder and more draining than people imagine. Of course, I feel terrible that I haven’t written anything all week, because work is indeed what a body is obliged to do—and I’m obliged to do it. People are paying me to tell them what’s happening in the world, and I didn’t live up to my side of the bargain. (No matter what I do, I wind up feeling guilty.) Anyway, this is a long way of saying that yes, even I’ve had to avert my eyes from the news. It felt so good to say, “Fuck it. I’m cultivating my own garden. I don’t want to know.” I know I can’t continue this way, but I sure enjoyed it. Maybe I just needed a break. Maybe I just couldn’t take the clutter anymore. Maybe I couldn’t take the world anymore. Whatever the case, I have never enjoyed cleaning—and not looking at the news—so much in my life. And my apartment is gorgeous. You know, I may publish this. I’ve been trying to figure out how to explain to my readers why there’s been no newsletter. This has the virtue of being entirely honest. What do you think? Would you appreciate the honesty, or would you cancel your subscription in annoyance with my self-indulgence? Love, Claire

She said I should publish it. She thought readers would relate. Perhaps they will, perhaps they won’t. But it’s the truth, so I am.

I didn’t stop there, either. I organized all the cupboards in the living room—a task that until now seemed too Brobdingnagian even to contemplate. I organized the kitchen shelves, and the space underneath the sink, a place from which I had become accustomed to averting my eyes in despair. I took out another three jumbo-sized garbage bags. I organized the bathroom shelves, and the first-aid kit.

And—finally!—I put up a roll of remaindered wallpaper I found on sale about three years ago. It had been sitting behind the mirror for three years, waiting for me to find the time to hang it, reproaching me whenever I looked at it. I finally did it. Doesn’t it look great? It looks way better in real life, too:

Strangely, the tasks multiplied as rapidly as I finished them. The more big things I took care of, the more the little problems stood out. The curtain ties, for example, needed laundering. They’d been accumulating dust for a decade and they were disgusting. Now, as you can see, they’re so clean you can clearly see that they’re gold-colored:

I once failed properly to cap a vial of nail glue. It fell over and leaked all over the floor near my sofa. It proved impossible to prise off. The hardened glue had been there for five years, disturbing my wa every time I noticed it. Now that the rest of my bedroom was so clean, the stain stood out in a way it never had before. I understood that I could no longer live with it. Either the stain went, or I would—and I meant to live. I looked up solutions online.

At last, I went out to get myself a bottle of white spirit, a product I’d never used before. (I think it’s turpentine, right?) I white-spirited the daylights out of the glue, then started scraping it off with a razor blade. It took me about three hours—if you include the trip to buy the white spirit—but I can say, at last, that the glue is gone. (The floor is none the worse for the wear, either: I have no idea what it’s made of, but it’s astonishing: Nothing, but nothing, scratches it, and it looks just like hardwood. I wouldn’t have known it wasn’t, in fact, except that Michael Totten and his wife once stayed here and cat-sit for me, and they told me it wasn’t real wood.)

And since I now owned half a bottle of white spirit, I cleaned my paintbrushes—a task for which, apparently, white spirit is perfectly suited.

I have been cleaning, non-stop, for days. I can’t stop. But the thing is: There is more to do. Yes, really. Despite a solid week, maybe ten days, of my labor—and I’ve been working hard enough to fall asleep instantly every night, then sleep like a rock—this apartment is not yet truly clean.

This building is really old. Old buildings have a way of acquiring dust that I don’t quite know how explain. Anyone who’s lived in a really old building knows it’s true, though. The grime has been here since the French Revolution. Maybe since the late medieval period. I have four cats—and I used to have seven. There are ground-in barf stains on the rug in the attic. I bet I could get them out, but only with hours and hours of scrubbing: maybe boiling water would help. I so want to know what that carpet would look like if it were clean. But I need to start figuring out what’s happening at that summit in Beijing. I really do.

And at the thought of that, my heart sinks.

I washed the slipcovers on the chairs in my living room, but they need mending. That’s a whole day’s job, because I don’t have a sewing machine. It would make a huge difference, though. See how ragged they are? That’s because I didn’t sew them properly the first time, and the cats did a number on them:

The curtains badly need washing.

There’s a picture that’s askew in my bedroom, but fixing it means getting out the ladder and moving the bed, because the picture’s behind the bed, and it’s too high for me to reach. That means taking all the books off the ladder. (And if I move the bed, I’m sure I’ll find other things I need to do underneath it.)

I need to plant the cuttings I took when I repotted the philodendron. And I need to find a place to hang them that’s inaccessible to cats, because philodendron is toxic. Places that are “inaccessible to cats,” by the way, are hard to find:

Whatcha doin’, Claire?

They have been very helpful in this process. I’m told there is a Japanese tradition of leaving one pebble out of place in a rock garden, as a gesture of humility before perfection. The cats understand, as I do not, that a perfectly clean room is spiritually vulgar. No sooner have I cleaned a floor or a sofa than one of them pads across the floor and places, with exquisite aesthetic judgment, a single hairball where the gods may see it.

She grasped that I meant to clean that sink.

Need a hairball, Claire?

So that’s the story. That’s what I’ve been doing.

It’s compulsive. It’s kind of nuts. I’m well aware of it. I don’t really know what I’m running from—is it the agony of watching my country destroy itself? Is it something deeper? Or is it just standard-issue burnout? If you do anything every day, day in, day out, for years, without a break, you get tired, I guess. Maybe I just needed a little vacation. Or maybe the clutter just really got to me. If I had a psychotherapist, I’m sure we could explore it at length.

I’ve noticed that I’m not the only one: Adam Garfinkle, too, is reporting that he just can’t bear writing about it—all of it—right now, either.

But for now, since it’s just cleaning—it’s not like I’m shooting up or gambling or bilking elderly people out of their pensions—I’m just going to let it run its course and keep cleaning my apartment. It will pass. It always does. Tout passe, tout lasse, tout casse.

I like to think that while I’m cleaning, I’m doing unconscious work, and I think that may even be true. It’s often the case that if I go away and do something else, when I come back, the intellectual or literary problems that were vexing me are suddenly soluble.

I hope that my readers will forgive me. I know it’s not ideal, from your perspective, to have me hors de combat during such a history-making moment. But I think you’dt see right through it if I wrote something simply for the sake of putting words on paper. If it turns out I have something interesting to say about what’s happening right now in Iran, or in Russia or China—and I will, sooner or later—it won’t be less interesting because I didn’t say it as the news was breaking. You can get superficial hot takes anywhere on the Internet. Too many of them, for that matter. You don’t need them from me, too.

I’m just curious, though: I wonder whether there’s some way to trick myself into thinking that my job is cleaning and my hobby is writing? Does anyone want to subscribe to a cleaning blog?

I wonder: If you did, how fast that would ruin the fun?

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