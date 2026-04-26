If you missed it, here was the invitation to ask me anything, and this was my first batch of replies. (Some of the questions were simple enough for me to reply directly in the comment section.)

I was determined to answer every question by the end of the weekend, so as you can imagine, I wrote in haste: Please forgive the odd typo. More importantly, if you don’t see an answer to your question, it is not a slight. It’s a mistake, owed to haste. Remind me in the comments. I meant to offer a serious answer to every question I was asked, and I think I did—but if I’m wrong, tell me.

There are three related questions, at the end, that I’ve decided to separate out and send separately. Perhaps I’ll even wait until tomorrow to send them. These questions vex me, and having labored at length to answer them, I don’t want my answers to be overlooked, which they might be owing to the length of this newsletter.

But I’ve finished answering all of the questions, I think. I had a very productive weekend, and I’m grateful to you for inspiring it. I feel much better.

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QUESTION: Which wine would you pair with oysters, under the bridge?

—Jake Ivry

Jake, I’d pair it wish a Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine sur lie from the Loire.

Now, it could be tricky getting it ice-cold, as it ought to be, under that bridge. Depends on the weather. It needs to be served at arctic temperatures, so if it’s warm out, I’ll have to scrounge up a bag of ice.

But this is the canonical oyster wine for a reason—high acidity, a faint saline-mineral note, no oak, no perfume, no vanity. When you’re living under a bridge, you’re not in the mood for trendy experiments. It’s also cheap, which matters when you’re living under a bridge. This bottle can be had for 4.99€ at Monoprix, for example, and it’s actually pretty drinkable:

(Mind you, I don’t like oysters: I can never escape the thought that I’m eating a bunch of eyeballs. So I’d probably just stick with the wine, which would make the whole meal quite reasonable, financially speaking.)

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QUESTION: Stretching the guidelines just a little, I read an article a while ago concerning “The Roots of Political Violence in America” by Andrew Doran. The author’s theme involved an analysis of contemporaries, viz., John Brown and Orestes Brownson. A portion:

Brownson also anticipated Polish philosopher Ryszard Legutko’s ‘totalitarian democracy’ thesis, set forth in The Demon in Democracy. Legutko argues that modern ideologies have a ‘humanistic-anthropological’ foundation, grounded in religious sentiment, and that democratic societies have the same potential to turn totalitarian that nondemocratic societies have. Most saliently, Brownson foresaw that social justice movements wouldn’t cease with the abolition of slavery but would “agitate” next for equality of the sexes, and that confusion would arise as egalitarian sentiment “obliterated all distinction of sex in politics, in social, industrial, and domestic arrangements.” After that, the activist “must go farther,” for there was “no limit to his agitation.” Ultimately, the social activist-ideologue “must regard creation itself as a blunder.” There would be no deference to Nature, depraved as it was: humanity would be malleable, perfectible, redeemed by and subordinate to human will and whim. The First Great Awakening emphasized spiritual individualism—a personal relationship with God—but did so within the framework of mainline Protestant churches, most of which were bound in some way to national governments in Europe, thereby linking the American colonies to Europe. The Second Great Awakening came soon after America severed political and ecclesial bonds with Europe, at a time when the spirit of democratic individualism was going west, into the frontier, starting in upstate New York. There, ideology began to replace theology, religious passion merged with politics, and revivals were succeeded by social reform movements.

Relevant, salient or all wet? I’ll post the article if necessary. Thanks again.

—Russell-Dad Whiting

I believe this is the article you have in mind, Russell? The Roots of our Political Violence? Relevant, yes; salient, partly; all wet, no—but very overstated. Not worthless, but overstated in ways that matters.

The article is good and original, but what’s good isn’t original, and what’s original isn’t good. The good part is the familiar but important observation that American reform politics has often drawn on Protestant revivalist energies, especially in the nineteenth century. The original part is Doran’s effort to inflate this into a grand, monocausal theory of American political pathology—a sweeping genealogy of modern progressivism as quasi-Gnostic, proto-totalitarian revolt against nature. That’s much less persuasive.

It is absolutely true that American reform movements tend to draw on Protestant revivalist energies. The Second Great Awakening, the Burned-over District, abolitionism, temperance, women’s rights, perfectionism, millenarian sects, communitarian experiments, spiritualism, Mormonism, Adventism—all draw or drew from the same religious and emotional reservoir. So if the question is, “Is there something about American political culture that repeatedly turns politics into moral crusades?” then yes. Absolutely. That’s salient.

But Doran isn’t just saying, “American politics reflects this Protestant moral intensity.” He is saying something more like, “Modern progressivism is a post-Christian, quasi-Gnostic, Puritan political religion whose logic runs from abolitionism through social justice to metaphysical rebellion against nature, and ultimately to violence.” And that argument is tendentious. It treats very different movements—abolitionism, feminism, contemporary social justice activism—as if they were stages in one unfolding metaphysical disease. History is far more complicated than that.

It’s absolutely true that the United States has never been a fully secular political culture in the European sense. (And neither has Europe, really: It’s just buried religion a bit deeper.) American politics has always absorbed religious longings—you repeatedly see the themes of covenant, chosenness, jeremiad, redemption, apocalypse, purification, national mission. The Burned-over District really did produce a dense thicket of reform movements and religious experiments. It’s perfectly fair to say that the moral imagination of evangelical Protestantism shaped abolitionism and other nineteenth-century reform causes. It’s also fair to say that American politics often turns policy disputes into dramas of sin, redemption, and damnation.

But the fact that abolitionism and the movement for women’s rights emerged partly from revivalist reform culture doesn’t mean they were pathological. Abolitionism was morally correct. Women’s rights were morally correct. The presence of religious intensity around a cause tells us something about its style, not its truth value. That’s the article’s sleight of hand: It treats fervor as evidence of fanaticism, and fanaticism as evidence against the cause. But some injustices deserve fervor. Slavery wasn’t a minor administrative defect in the republic. It was a monstrous institution. Those who failed to be morally inflamed by slavery were morally defective.

John Brown is a harder case. He really was violent and millenarian. He really did help precipitate the Civil War. But to make Brown the hidden ancestor of modern progressivism is a polemical flourish, not an argument. Brown is noteworthy precisely because most abolitionists didn’t become John Brown.

If you want to explain political violence in America, you can’t just trace a line from revivalism to abolitionism to contemporary progressivism. You have consider slavery itself, white supremacist violence, frontier violence, anti-Catholic violence, labor violence, nativist violence, lynching, paramilitary groups, anarchism, state violence, and the myth of redemptive violence across the American political spectrum—which has many intellectual forefathers. And you have to consider nihilism, too: Hardly a Protestant sentiment. As I wrote here, there’s an eerie similarity between America’s culture of mass shootings and the sinister and contagious form of violent nihilism that emerged between 1861 and 1866 in Russia:

Orestes Brownson is an interesting figure, and his suspicion that humanitarian reform could become a substitute religion isn’t trivial. There’s a serious conservative insight there: Modern politics can become soteriological. Once politics promises redemption, it easily becomes coercive, because anyone standing between humanity and salvation becomes not a political opponent but an obstacle to be removed.

But this idea has to be handled carefully. Brownson opposed slavery, but he also feared the radical implications of egalitarianism. His anxiety about “obliterating all distinction of sex” isn’t prophecy in some simple sense; it’s also nineteenth-century conservative alarm at women’s emancipation. That controversies over sex and gender make Brownson sound “prescient” to Doran doesn’t mean his whole theory was right. You can oppose utopianism without treating every expansion of equality as a revolt against creation.

Similarly, his invocation of Legutko. The Demon in Democracy is a polemic against liberal-democratic modernity. There are some perceptive observations there about conformism in liberal societies in that book, but its totalitarian-democracy thesis is much too broad. Liberal democracies can become illiberal, censorious, and morally self-intoxicated. But saying they therefore have the “same” totalitarian potential as undemocratic societies flattens distinctions that matter enormously.

The word “Gnostic” is also doing too much work. Calling modern progressivism “Gnostic” has become trendy among highbrow conservatives. Sometimes it illuminates. But more often it just cloaks the writer’s disdain in metaphysical language. “Gnostic” functions, in this article, as an accusation: Progressives aren’t just wrong; they’re engaged in heresy. That might be rhetorically satisfying, but only if you don’t ask too many questions.

Also, the article conspicuously underplays the right-wing and reactionary forms of political religion. If we’re talking about salvation through politics, millenarianism, martyrdom, sacred violence, and the fusion of Caesar and God, we can’t just ignore contemporary Christian nationalism. Or militia movements, QAnon, replacement theory, Flight 93, and the cult of providential strongmen. You can’t plausibly use the Burned-over District to explain progressive fanaticism while ignoring right-wing movements entirely. Doran is making the typical polemical mistake of noticing the tendency he deplores only in people he dislikes.

The better point is broader and less partisan: Politics in America have always been vulnerable to religious transposition. But that’s not a uniquely progressive temptation. Nor is it a uniquely American phenomenon.

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QUESTION: Second group of concerns—welcome your thoughts and commentary as time, energy and interest permit and possibly inspire. In no particular order.

Jimmy Lai.

AI data centers

Grade inflation at Harvard.

Recent news on the “work” of the Southern Poverty Law Center

Kevin Warsh.

—Russell-Dad Whiting

Let’s see. I’ll choose one. Why don’t we go with the Southern Poverty Law Center?