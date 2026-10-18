Claire—I thought I’d save myself time and recycle this piece from 2023, since I have nothing to add to it. Last night was frisky in France, you may have heard. Yet again, the US media—mainstream and social—are reacting as if this has no precedent. It has several thousand years’ worth of precedent. It’s the way France has always been and will always be. Do I think it’s a good way to be? No. But it will never change. It must simply be accepted.

I’m seeing the same commentary on social media that I see every time, and I still have no satisfying answer to my question: Why doesn’t anyone remember the last time this happened? Or the time before that? Or the time before that? What causes everyone’s memories to be wiped out like this at regular intervals?

Anyone who tells you it’s all the fault of the immigrants is just ignorant of French history. Nothing could be more indigenous to France. Every few years, it just explodes. The French sincerely believe it keeps their politicians on their toes.

A side note: If you’re interested in photography, the news agency photographers outdid themselves last night. The misty weather combined with the light, the smoke from the fires, and the tear gas—and, of course, the photographers’ talent—to produce one after another truly striking image. This one is worthy of Henri-Cartier Bresson:

It’s attributed to Reuters but doesn’t say who took it, which is a shame; I’d like to send the photographer a note of congratulations.

Meanwhile, the caption on this photo, on the front page of the New York Times today, is either admirably discreet or wildly clueless. (And I know how I’d bet.)

That’s not a gas pump. The man has brought an enormous cardboard obscenity to a riot. “On vous pompe’ is untranslatable—though I’ve spent many, many hours trying, and this was the result—but if forced, I suppose I’d go with “They’re sucking us dry.”

“Ah!” you’re thinking. “The gentleman is upset by the price of fuel. This must be the political fallout of the Hormuz crisis.” Nope. Here’s the same guy, two years ago, during the last totally unprecedented uprising. He keeps that thing in his closet. He’s got a complicated theory about the Rothchilds and Blackrock, you see:

The Times doesn’t seem to be able to handle English any better than French, though. “A demonstrator holding a cross standing by a gas pump and with a burning car and more protesters behind them in Paris?” Unsatisfied with introducing a glaring grammatical error to the caption, the editor embellished it with a pile of colliding participles and prepositional phrases that force mystified readers to reconstruct the scene: Is the cross standing by the pump? That caption has been on the front page of our newspaper of record, undetected and uncorrected, for hours.

July 4, 2023

Why doesn’t anyone remember anything?

Five days of violent riots in France are now drawing to a close. I expect that by Wednesday, when the French begin to turn their minds to their vacations, calm will be restored.

This time the upheaval was nowhere near central Paris, and to be honest, I wouldn’t have known about it had I not read about it in the news. I saw not a thing out of the ordinary. Many of you have seen headlines like the ones below and have kindly written to urge me to flee. You’re very sweet, but the situation here is not what you might imagine.

I understand that Americans have been given to understand (depending on their partisan position) that either a) France’s marginalized Black and Brown Bodies have righteously risen up against France’s Endemic Structural Racism—or b) civil war has erupted in France and an Islamic Republic has been declared.

This one is my favorite:

You would think this kind of agitprop so ludicrous that no adult would for a moment believe it, but in fact, it’s dismayingly effective. (Elon Musk, in particular, believes every word he reads.)

For what it’s worth, I drove all across Paris this morning en route to a dentist appointment. I saw no zebras, to my disappointment.

This is the third time in five years that France has erupted into an orgy of violence, making headlines around the world. There have been scattered outbreaks of violent unrest in between. All three outbreaks have been characterized by massive property damage, grievous injuries, and even deaths among rioters and police. They have also been characterized by an almost gushy global elation—nourished by the Kremlin and the international far right—that France is either “falling to the Muslims” or “rising up against the globalists,” depending who’s doing the rioting. (The riots against raising the retirement age left foreign observers a bit more puzzled, but they were willing to believe both simultaneously.)

What’s striking, and perhaps worth a few minutes of thought, is how many people who are commenting on this violence—not just abroad, but in France itself—don’t remember the very recent past. What, apart from clinical amnesia, could account for headlines like these?

It’s not just distant editors overseas saying this. It is often the French themselves who appear to be unable to remember events that happened in their own neighborhoods, before their own eyes, and so recently that I have leftovers in my refrigerator that date from the same week.

To review: In November 2018, riots broke out in response to Macron’s proposal to raise fuel taxes. The Gilets Jaunes claimed to be unaffiliated with any party, but largely emerged from the demographic and sociological milieu from which the French far-right draws its support. They were, for the most part, working- and middle-class people from France’s abandoned rural provinces. They evinced an unmistakeable sympathy with the far-right’s political program and attitudes, particularly as the protests evolved. Marine LePen found them so promising that she couldn’t bring herself even once to condemn the destruction and havoc they wreaked, and instead blamed the violence on Macron’s policies—which somehow burnt cars all by themselves—and far-left saboteurs. The vice-president of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, went a step further and condemned imaginary “far-left militias.”

This week, the French right is in high dudgeon because Jean-Luc Mélanchon, of the far-left La France Insoumise, has done a reverse-ferret: He has failed to condemn the violence (he’s egged it on, in fact) and attributes it entirely to Macron’s policies. He is outrageously irresponsible, say his critics. I agree. Le Pen was outrageously irresponsible, too. It is hard to take seriously anyone who is able to see the deeply malignant role played by one but not the other.

The Gilets Jaunes were shockingly violent. They repeatedly attacked and threatened to rape journalists, to the point that news organizations had to hire bodyguards for the reporters they sent to cover the protests. They set fires in the streets, tore down signs, built barricades, pulled up cobblestones, hurled them at cops, looted stores, blockaded fuel depots, and burned more than a hundred cars in a single day. Shops across Paris were forced to board themselves up at the height of the tourist season. They attacked some of the most famous landmarks in Paris, tearing down the gates to the Tuileries and leaving a protester in a coma, then denounced those who criticized them as “elites” who whined about “statues” while they were “dying.”

France is (correctly) appalled that two days ago, rioters tried to set fire to the home of a mayor in suburban Paris and fired rockets at his fleeing wife and children. I could not more firmly agree that this is intolerable. No civilized country would permit this. But unprecedented? Who recalls when the Gilets Jaunes hotwired a construction machine, bashed through the door of a government ministry on the rue de Grenelle, and tried to lynch Benjamin Griveaux? If you don’t remember, here’s the video:

“Urban guerrillas. Cars burned, banks devastated, shops looted, and urban landmarks destroyed. Paris experienced a black Saturday, a Saturday of riots.” — Le Parisien, 2018, describing the Gilets Jaunes.

By late December of 2018, at least 1,843 protesters and 1,048 police had been seriously injured, with dozens suffering facial trauma, amputations, or blindings from the use by the police of non-lethal (but not non-injurious) weapons. Trade losses alone cost French businesses more than two billion euros. The Christmas shopping and tourist season—a major engine of the French economy—was effectively cancelled. Traffic fatalities rose sharply in the wake of the protests because the rioters systematically tore down radar cameras.

In their impulse to destroy, they were joined by the Black Blocs, whom the French call casseurs, or thugs—literally, “people who break things.” Whenever there’s a riot in France, they turn out in force. According to The Black Blocs: Evidence of the Mutation of Social Protest, a note written for the research center of the Gendarmarie’s officer training school, they’re not a single group, but a style of protest. Although their appearance stays the same, the composition of the bloc changes:

We must therefore speak of “a” Black Bloc and not “of” the Black Bloc. They are made up of an aggregation of affinity groups of a few people, who are not the same from one event to another. In fact, a Black Bloc is organized horizontally: there is no hierarchy or leader. This network operation allows the affinity groups a great autonomy of movement and a responsiveness that does not exist among traditional demonstrators.

The primary objective of a Black Bloc, they write, is to demonstrate “a radical critique of the economic and political system.” But the media and politicians “rarely relay these protest messages and usually only refer to the damage.”

Whatever their purpose, they are exceptionally violent:

When they attack law enforcement, the Black blocs remain at a remove, preferring to “work from a distance, by air.” They then use anything that can be used as projectiles (cobblestones, empty bottles, stones, etc.) to throw in the direction of the police. This is when a rain of objects falls on them. The participants seek to reduce law enforcement officers’ vision, either by aiming paint bombs and projectiles at their helmet visors and anti-riot shields, forcing them to leave the areas temporarily to clean themselves, or by picking up tear gas canisters to sending them back in the other direction. This allows other members of the Black Bloc to spread out so they can continue to destroy and deface unhindered. There is coordination within a Black bloc: Even if they don’t all know each other, they all know this method.

The note raises as many questions as it answers. If they’re not the same people, how does this shifting kaleidoscope of Black blocs replenish itself? How do the French learn to become casseurs? Who becomes a casseur, and why are there so many in France that every major protest movement reliably descends into mayhem? The French claim to loathe the casseurs and always blame them for any violence that erupts at a protest. It wasn’t us. It was the casseurs. But the casseurs seem inexhaustible, don’t they? So if they’re not the casseurs, who are they?

In any event, the worst of the violence came not from the Black blocs, but from those noble, downtrodden, salt-of-the-earth farmers with whom the media was at first so enthralled. I wrote at the time:

At the base of the Arc de Triomphe is a torch. Since Armistice Day, 1923, it has been rekindled every evening in a ceremony at 6:30 P.M. Veterans place wreaths decorated with the French tricolor by the flame, which lights the tomb of the unknown French soldier who gave his life for France in the First World War. The casseurs covered the Arc in graffiti: “The Yellow Jackets will Triumph,” “Long live vandalism!” “Get lost Macron!” They hacked apart the statue of the Marianne, the symbol of the French republic; they used hammers to smash the display cases, the artifacts, and the sculptures, including a marble bust of Napoleon. They looted the commemorative medals. They snuffed out the eternal flame. The police so completely lost control that it could not be lit again that day, and the tomb of the unknown soldier lay in the dark that night for the first time since 1923. The Yellow Jackets filmed themselves. They were proud. This kind of violence, nihilism, and hatred of civilization calls to mind ISIS, but they were middle-aged, rural French men.

It was the Gilets Jaunes, not the Black Blocs, who were burning those cars. It was the Gilets Jaunes, not the Black Blocs, who were screaming, “a good cop is a dead cop.” This diary, written by a riot control officer with the Police Nationale, gives you a flavor of things from a cop’s perspective:

Apart from some law enforcement activities in Corsica, or when Paris was very violent, this Saturday was unprecedented. … A continuous surge of violence, attacking property or people. The idea? Simply: break the cop. No matter what they used, they had only that in mind. Pavement stones, smoke, barricades, slingshots, glycerol and acid paint were their weapons to hurt us, harm us, kill us. As they say so clearly, “a good cop is a dead cop.” … A police officer must preserve public order, protect people and property, by displaying the image of neutrality, impartial and unemotional. It’s not easy. We are the eternal villains of society. The radical fringes of the yellow vests blame us, like many others do. How do we respond to the anger of the people toward those of us doing our job, and even more, our duty? Why all this violence? Why so much hatred towards us? Would I end this day alive, injured, just bruised? Would I see colleagues fall? And my family, my wife, my children, my parents ... how can I reassure them? Watching us live on television in the middle of a civil war must be horrible for our loved ones to experience. These are the questions that turn in my head.

Note the language. It’s understandable that he reaches for phrases like “civil war.” He’s in the thick of it. But it is not a civil war. It’s a quasi-normal occurrence, in France. Why is the important question, as is the question, “How can this be solved?” (If indeed anyone in France wants to solve it—and I have my doubts.) But there’s no hope of understanding or solving the problem unless we recognize it as a pattern, not a stupefying, completely inexplicable, and absolutely unprecedented bolt from the blue. It is moreover a pattern exhibited by every major demographic and sociological group in France.

Note too how he imagines himself part of a victimized class. So do the rioters. A competition of victimhood can lead to no good, and it is leading to nothing good here. It is radicalizing both the police and those they police. This is what alarms me—not any one riot, but the long-term effect of repeatedly allowing a group of young men of mostly Maghrebi origin—the cops—to confront another group, in the streets, in hand-to-hand combat.

Yes, the cops are of Maghrebi origin. Or black. Not always, but growingly, more often than not. This point is lost on the American loudmouths who after every such incident race to explain to the French that their police are racists. As I wrote in 2018 after watching the interaction of the cops and the Gilets Jaunes in my neighborhood,

The scene was curiously inverted. The cops were a young and racially diverse lot drawn from the urban working class. Many were obviously of Maghrebi or African origin. The Gilets Jaunes to whom I was speaking were white, in late middle age, and baffled by the cops’ antagonism: They thought the cops were on their side—as they had seemed to be only moments before. Neither side was native to Paris. The older white guys, wearing yellow vests that looked like official uniforms, were staring in puzzlement at the young, agitated, dark-skinned forces of order. There was no racial animosity that I could discern. Just perplexity.

Unlike today’s protests, that outbreak of violence affected my neighborhood quite a bit. I remember it as if it were yesterday because it was, more or less. The scenes below are from 2018, not this week. The malefactors in the video are not disaffected thirteen-year-olds who refuse stubbornly to assimilate; they’re a concourse of fully-grown and full-fledged Jacques Bonhommes engaged in what is assuredly an indigenous form of self-expression and has been since the Jacquerie. Or before, for that matter: In 285, the future emperor Maximian was dispatched to Gaul with an army to suppress the uprisings of the Gallic peasants, who complained of excessive taxation and abuses at the hands of Roman officials. You cannot tell me today’s rioters are inadequately assimilated. What more could they do to honor nos ancêtres les Gaulois?

If observers can’t recall the unprecedented riots of 2018, surely they should recall the unprecedented riots of last March? I wrote about them here: The riots (again) in France:

Yesterday’s protests in France degenerated, again, into appalling violence, with nearly a thousand fires lit on the streets of Paris, 441 cops injured, God knows how many protesters injured, and at least 457 arrested. The Black blocs infiltrated the demonstrations and did what they do—they smashed windows and set fire to the huge mounds of uncollected trash. (They’re uncollected because the garbagemen are on strike). … The country has been paralyzed by strikes in its schools, its ports, its refineries, the airports, trucking, and trash collection. Paris is buried in piles of garbage. King Charles postponed his scheduled state visit for Sunday—it was to be his first foreign tour as King—because, as the Elysée said, France was unable to “welcome His Majesty King Charles III in conditions which reflect our friendly relations.”

This was literally a few months ago. The bulk of the violence came from the far-left, that time, not the far right, and I was about to look for videos to demonstrate that those riots, too, were insanely violent, but I realized they all look the same: burning cars, police in riot gear clubbing rioters, rioters throwing paving stones at the police, blood, screaming, broken glass—you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all. Everything I’ve written about French riots in the past applies to French riots in the present. All of these articles are as relevant today as they were when I wrote them:

Paris Burning, Once Again (2006)

… This is the second time in four months that France has been seized with violent protests. And in an important sense, these are counter-riots, since the goals of the privileged students conflict with those of the suburban rioters who took to the streets last November France is still in the grip of precisely the political mentality that has prevailed here since the Middle Ages. As the protesters themselves cheerfully declare: It’s the street that rules. Today’s mobs, like their predecessors, are notable for their poor grasp of economic principles and their hostility to the free market. Only wardrobe distinguishes these demonstrations from those that led to the invasion of the national convention in 1795, when first the mob protested that commodity prices were too high; when the government responded with price controls, it protested with equal vigor that goods had disappeared and black market prices had risen. Similarly, the students on the streets today espouse economic views entirely unpolluted by reality. If the CPE is enacted, said one young woman, “You’ll get a job knowing that you’ve got to do every single thing they ask you to do because otherwise you may get sacked.” Imagine that. As a legacy of this long tradition, the choice in France now is between popular legislation—that is, useless legislation—and the street. Thus the paradox at the heart of the protests: Those who want power exploit the mobs to maneuver themselves into position, but having gained power cannot use it to achieve anything worthwhile, lest the same tactics be used against them.

How the Police Lost Control of the Arc de Triomphe (2018):

Peasant uprisings in France. How many times have my eyes skimmed across a phrase like, “The French Revolution had many causes, but the unfair taxes and financial burden imposed on the lower-classes and the peasants was a main facet of the population's discontent?” I’ve fallen half-asleep in lectures about medieval peasant uprisings in France, scrawling "“salt tax"“ in my notebook and underlining it before nodding off. I figure I should drag those notes out of my attic and dust them off. It would be practical to have a sense of what's likely to happen next. But I finally understand. It’s no big deal if Paris rises up. That’s just theater. But when the countryside wakes up and says, “Smell the pitchfork,” that’s serious.

The Problem with No Name. At the heart of the unrest in France is a blackout of rational thinking—and it’s driving the country to destruction. (2019)

The Gilets Jaunes’ complaints are incoherent because they do not, truly, have a complaint that the government could possibly solve. They are consumed by resentment and the sense that other people are having a better time than they are. Getting together once a week to be a cheerful mob is an end in itself. They love their Saturday get-togethers. They are like play-dates. …

France Doesn’t Have Enough Cops (2019)

… The overworked French security services are looking into Russia’s role in this unrest. A cursory glance at social media suggests it is playing its usual role: If there’s a fire in the West, the Kremlin shows up to spray kerosene. A cohort of idiotic Americans have joined the Kremlin’s pyromania: The Gilets Jaunes are objects of a virulent propaganda campaign from the Kremlin and the American alt-right. The Kremlin has an intelligible strategy: divide and conquer. What the alt-right thinks it’s doing is beyond me. Our far-left is fantasizing into existence cheery French revolutionaries seizing power from the capitalist octopus. They’re wrong.

If you claim there’s something unprecedented about what we’ve seen here in the past week, please read those articles and then tell me what, exactly, it is.

Far-right populists around the world loved the Gilets Jaunes. Donald Trump believed the French were burning their cars to express their displeasure with the Paris Climate Accord:

(No one—not one person—was chanting “We Want Trump.”) The Kremlin-and-Breitbart crowd excitedly shared videos of burning buildings and bleeding cops and protesters: “At last, the French are rising up and kicking out the globalists! Go, France!”

They’re now sharing exactly the same videos: “France listened to the left and let in the Muslims. Now there’s a civil war in France! Deport them all, now!”

If the rioters are anti-vaxxers, they’re freedom fighters; if they’re Muslims, they’re terrifying hordes. As such shapeshifting goes, this column by Rod Dreher is almost beyond parody.

The country is convulsed now by rioting from black African and Arabic men triggered by the police shooting of a young Arab in a traffic stop … a few nights ago, the mobs of black and brown men burned the main library in Marseille. If that’s not symbolic, nothing is. … This is the fruit of mass Third World migration. Do you know where scenes like the rioting, the fires, the looting and so forth that are sweeping France today do not happen? In Poland and Hungary. Visit Warsaw, visit Krakow, visit Budapest and Szeged, and you will be at peace—a peace you cannot find today in many of France’s main cities. But the EU is trying to punish both Poland and Hungary severely for refusing to accept a quota of Third World migrants. This is insane! People of Europe can turn on their TVs and see the agony in France, and know where the policies of Brussels eurocrats leads. The French are struggling to deal with these problems because they began importing Third Worlders decades ago. I suspect many, perhaps most, of those rioting now were born in France, and are legally French. Poland and Hungary do not want to import these problems — and yet, the elites who run Europe are trying to force the Poles and the Hungarians to swallow the poison. I hope that France’s catastrophe wakes up the peoples across Europe, and that they stand up to their own governments over this existential crisis.

Shall we compare this with Dreher’s observations about the Gilets Jaunes? No, that’s too cruel. I’ll draw a curtain of charity over the matter.

Honestly, my fellow Americans: This is very stupid. Stop.

I have more to say—about what really causes riots, why France is so uniquely prone to them, and what France could do if it really wanted them to end—but I think I’ll save all of that for tomorrow. For now, my main thought is this: The disinformation campaign surrounding these events is not unprecedented, but it’s unusually intense. I don’t for a moment believe this massive effort to portray France as dangerous, chaotic, violent, and collapsing is organic. Someone—probably a state actor, probably Russia, but it could be any number of other parties—is investing a good deal of money and time to promote the thesis. Whoever it is, they’re not doing it because they love us and wish us well.

Riots are bad enough. But the inability of Western publics to distinguish truth from fantasy and reality from video games makes things considerably worse. Somehow, we have to get hold of this problem. We just have to figure out how to reacquaint ourselves with the Reality Principle.