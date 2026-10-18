The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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R Hodsdon's avatar
R Hodsdon
Oct 18

In other words, “Plus ca change, etc”. I am reminded of the turbulent period in 1968-69, when the disturbances were largely student demonstrations which got out of hand and at times became violent.

Back then the demonstrations and riots were often depicted in the press as students radicalized by war and racism acting out against “middle class social values/ the status quo/ The Establishment “. In the case of the gilet jaunes that Claire described in 2023, it was the middle-aged (and perhaps also the middle class) expressing frustration with the way things are.

But are middle class “normies” now burning cars and throwing cobblestones at the police? I’m not clear on what the issues are today.

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1 reply by Claire Berlinski
Thomas Hobbes's avatar
Thomas Hobbes
Oct 19

So, are people unfamiliar with the French Revolution? There has been a constant thread in French history since the Revolution of periodic spasms of violence. Claire, your essays on riots are brilliant, but I don’t know how to explain the French proclivity towards periodic spasms of riots and violence. It’s a cultural thing, but it does keep the politicians on their toes. How did de Gaulle put it: “How can anyone govern a country with 400 cheeses?”

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