Where's the Defense Minister?

Prime Minister Oxley runs through the options for dissuading Iran from targeting dissidents on British soil. Secretary of State Berlinski is worried no one has an Iran policy. The PM realizes he’ll need to lead the Free World in devising a comprehensive plan to deal with Iran’s nuclear program, which will require him to call upon Defense Minister Oxley for a briefing. (The DefMin was in an urgent meeting today but will brief us tomorrow.)

Show notes:

* Iran is winning the war. Right now things look good for Israel. But the Islamic Republic is playing the long game. And its advantages, alas, are many.

* Iran executes 853 people in eight-year high amid relentless repression and renewed “war on drugs.”

* The EU compromise machine is breaking—and everyone’s blaming Germany. Berlin’s domestic spats are gumming up the EU’s delicate policymaking process.

* How Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could doom Joe Biden





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