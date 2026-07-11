The world economy depends on confidence that disruptions are insurable, financeable, politically manageable, temporary, and reversible. A prolonged Hormuz crisis would destroy that confidence across several tightly coupled systems, and the state that would ordinarily coordinate the world’s adaptation has itself become a source of disorder.

1. When the future becomes too uncertain to plant

Recently, in the spring, a farmer in the northeast of England, just south of Scotland, was trying to decide whether to plant. He left a comment on Peter Zeihan’s site, asking whether he would have enough fertilizer to grow his spring crop. If he planted, would the price of diesel prohibit him from ferrying the crop to market? Should he plant despite high prices in the hope of selling his crops at a higher price? What if prices fell in the interim? He could be ruined.

That farmer wasn’t an anecdote from the margins: He was a leading indicator.

The first-order effects of the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz included a rise in the cost of fertilizer and a scarcity of diesel. These were widely reported at the beginning of the war. But the second-order effects—farmers planting less, or hedging badly—were given less attention, even though the third-order effects—falling yields, higher food prices, tighter credit—follow logically. The fourth-order effects are less certain, but it should hardly shock us to see governments panicking, hoarding, export bans, capital flight, and the further erosion of whatever legitimacy still attaches to liberal democracy.

The global economy was built for an age of abundance. It assumed cheap energy, cheap capital, cheap fertilizer, cheap transport, and geopolitical predictability. That system is breaking. If the Strait of Hormuz stays closed, it just might be the final straw.

If you listened to Critical Conditions the other day, you’ll know that Dan doesn’t agree. He believes that even if the Strait remains closed for many months, modern markets are astonishingly adaptive. We’ll muddle through, as we always do.

Neither Dan nor I can predict the future, of course. The argument that follows is about probabilities. I aim to persuade Dan—and you—that if this continues, the probability of a true economic calamity is higher than Dan thinks.

You should not understand this as an argument for Trump’s policy as of last week (and perhaps tomorrow), namely: “Surrender and give the Islamic Republic whatever it wants.” As I said to Dan, the risks attached to surrendering now are every bit as grave, if not more. My argument is simply in favor of knowing the risks. I don’t believe in kidding ourselves.

I believe Dan sees the problem as something like this: “Oil will get expensive, consumers will grumble, and central banks will fret.” But that’s not the scenario that worries me, and perhaps worried Trump enough to try capitulating to Iran in the hope of reopening the Strait. The scenario I worry about is one of cascading, coupled-systems shocks: energy and food shortages interacting—faster than institutions can adapt—with El Niño, the war in Ukraine, spooked insurers, a credit crunch, diminished state capacity, and political incompetence. The nightmare indicator isn’t a high price for oil or food. The nightmare indicator is their physical unavailability—at any price. That’s when markets stop being allocative mechanisms and become political detonators.

What do I mean by a coupled system? In a tightly coupled system, the components are highly interdependent, requiring all parts to function together simultaneously. It’s a truism of accident theory that tightly coupled systems fail differently from loosely coupled ones. In such systems, shocks don’t add; they compound.

Adam Tooze popularized the term “polycrisis” to describe multiple, disparate crises that interact in ways that overwhelm our ability to cope. Henry Farrell proposed adding the term “omnishambles” to this lexicon. An omnishambles, he explained, is a governmental situation “in which no-one has any idea what is going on or what to do, and policy-making is utterly shambolic and fucked up.” Trump’s second term, Farrell predicted in February 2025—well before the Hormuz crisis began—would be “the apotheosis of the omnishambles.” Indeed it has been. (I trust I needn’t make this argument at length.) What will happen, Farrell asked, when the polycrisis hits the omnishambles?

His answer, drawn from complexity theory, was that the danger lies not in any single crisis, but in the way multiple crises interact inside a system whose normal shock absorbers—competent government, credible institutions—are failing. Each problem worsens the others, while political incapacity makes adaptation inadequate or impossible. Such systems are particularly vulnerable to positive feedback loops: the response to one problem intensifies another, which then feeds back into the first.

A conventional analysis treats Hormuz as a large exogenous energy shock. Such an analysis suggests a chain of events like this: The Strait is blocked; therefore fewer hydrocarbons reach world markets; therefore prices rise; therefore inflation and recession follow. That’s a perfectly intelligible account, and you don’t need complexity theory to produce it. It’s close, I think, to what Dan believes.

But an argument of the kind Farrell is making asks a different set of questions:

Which systems are coupled through the Strait? Where are the nonlinearities and thresholds? Which effects arrive with delays? Which responses to the first-order shock worsen the second-order shock? Which institutions ordinarily dampen these effects, and are they still capable of doing so?

The answers show why Hormuz is not just a large exogenous energy shock.

2. Not just an oil shock

The Strait of Hormuz was simultaneously a conduit for crude oil, refined fuels, LNG, petrochemicals, fertilizer feedstocks, sulphur, helium and industrial inputs. In 2025, more than 110 billion cubic meters of LNG passed through the Strait, nearly one-fifth of the world’s supply. There’s no realistic alternative route. In normal times, a third of internationally traded fertilizer passes through the Strait. Before the war, some 20 million barrels of oil passed through daily. Between March and May, flows were down to about 2.7 million barrels a day.

These aren’t parallel shortages. They’re causally connected shortages. Natural gas is both an energy source and the key ingredient in nitrogen fertilizer. Fertilizer affects planting decisions and yields. Diesel powers agricultural machinery and freight. Oil prices affect shipping costs. War risk raises insurance premiums. Food-price inflation affects fiscal balances, migration pressure, and social stability. To protect domestic constituencies, governments are apt to respond to the crisis with subsidies, export restrictions, stockpiling, price controls, and monetary tightening, all of which will make the aggregate international shortage worse. Focusing on the magnitude of each isolated shock risks missing the way these shocks propagate and mutate. The Hormuz crisis won’t set off a chain reaction, precisely, because the process won’t be neatly sequential. More accurately, it will generate a network of recursive effects, with causal arrows pointing in both directions.

Take fertilizer. The immediate effect is limited availability and higher prices. But the most consequential effect is delayed. Farmers reduce their use of fertilizer, switch crops, or leave fields unplanted. Yields fall only months later, with food prices rising just as the energy-market panic appears to have subsided. The fertilizer shortage hit just as Northern Hemisphere planting began, affecting harvests we wouldn’t normally see until the fall. This means there’s a temporal mismatch between the political attention cycle and the physical production cycle.

Or take petroleum. If you’re looking at the relatively moderate crude prices right now, you could conclude that the crisis is stabilizing, or that the whole business has been overhyped. But actually, the markets are signaling something dangerous. The constraints on Gulf refining, restrictions on Russian diesel exports, low inventories, and inadequate refining capacity elsewhere have kept gas and diesel markets acutely tight even though benchmark crude prices have eased. That’s a classic complex-system phenomenon: The headline indicator—Brent—is no longer accurately describing the state of the system.

The most extraordinary evidence is Russia. Russian fuel didn’t disappear from the world market after the imposition of sanctions; it was just rerouted. Europe stopped buying it directly, but Turkey, Brazil, North Africa, and other markets kept buying Russian products, and that allowed other refinery output to flow elsewhere. Russian supply was one of the system’s hidden shock absorbers.

But Ukraine has figured out how to target Russia’s refineries. The world’s second-largest crude exporter and second-largest diesel exporter is now rationing motor fuel, importing gasoline, and banning fuel exports because it can’t keep its own refineries running. Russia’s gasoline output has dropped to about 65 percent of domestic demand. Because the market remains global, even countries that haven’t bought Russian fuel for years are affected: Every barrel America sends to Brazil or Turkey from its already-tight inventories is a barrel unavailable to Europe or Britain.

Russia might still pump crude. Even when refineries are disabled, some crude could theoretically be redirected abroad. But the world isn’t just short of crude molecules. It is acutely short of the right refined products in the right places—above all, diesel.

Russia is the world’s second-largest diesel exporter after the United States. It exported about 817,000 barrels of diesel a day in 2025. In the first ten days of July, loadings had collapsed to 234,000 barrels a day, even before allowing for the full effect of Moscow’s export ban. So the global diesel market has abruptly lost something approaching 600,000 barrels a day precisely as Gulf exports remain severely disrupted and American distillate stocks run low. On July 8, just after Russia announced its diesel export ban, US diesel futures jumped about 11 percent. European gasoil’s premium over Brent reached a record US$60.77 a barrel. That spread is the market screaming that the bottleneck is no longer just upstream oil production: It’s now in refining and distribution.

Diesel is where the energy crisis becomes a food crisis. Diesel powers tractors and combines, irrigation pumps, mining and construction machinery, trucks and rail locomotives, backup electricity generation, fishing fleets, even some maritime transport. Brazilian farmers and farmers in the American Midwest are now competing for the same diesel just as the Southern Hemisphere’s planting season and the Northern Hemisphere’s harvesting season approach.

Russia has immense hydrocarbons underground, but crude in the ground isn’t gasoline in Novosibirsk or diesel in a tractor. Refineries are enormous, fixed, technically intricate facilities whose catalytic units, compressors, and control systems are easier to damage than oilfields. These are difficult to replace under sanctions. A repaired refinery can—and probably will—be struck again. So Russia may still export crude, but that’s little consolation. The missing commodity is diesel. You can’t drive a combine harvester on Brent futures.

One of Farrell’s most fruitful concepts is homeostatic regulation. The postwar international system has many mechanisms meant to stop a local disruption from becoming a general catastrophe. It has petroleum reserves and spare production capacity. It has central-bank liquidity and fiscal stabilizers. It has alternative shipping routes and pipelines, commodity reserves, and humanitarian food programs; it has diplomats skilled in crisis management, traditions of burden-sharing among allies, and military deterrence. The collective function of reasonably competent national administrations is shock-absorption. Together, they buy time and prevent synchronous failure.

An incompetent hegemonic government isn’t just another item in the basket of miseries. It changes how all the other crises behave. A competent American administration facing this emergency would try, simultaneously, to define a clear political objective, establish credible rules for shipping, coordinate naval protection with allies, manage strategic reserves, identify bottlenecks, discourage beggar-thy-neighbor export restrictions, reassure insurers and shippers, ready agricultural and humanitarian aid for those worst affected, distinguish genuine scarcity from speculative panic, and build an off-ramp that adversaries can understand.

Instead, under Trump, the US is—to put it technically—an endogenous source of uncertainty, and to put it less technically, a dangerous total basket case. (Again, I trust I needn’t make this argument at length.) The MOU is repeatedly reinterpreted. Military coercion and negotiation proceed with no intelligible hierarchy of objectives. Neither our allies, shipping firms, nor the markets can tell whether the president’s comments to reporters, or his mad midnight lucubrations on Truth Social, represent settled policy. The administration oscillates between claiming the problem is resolved and restarting hostilities.

Uncertainty is, in itself, economic causal. For example, as we’ve seen, Iran doesn’t need to sink a tanker to make the system seize up. It’s enough that insurers can’t price the risk, crews refuse to sail, refiners can’t rely on deliveries, and markets expect the rules to change abruptly. That’s the real-world power of uncertainty.

An omnishambles amplifies a polycrisis not just by making one bad decision after another, but by damaging the institutions and the information environment upon which millions of decentralized actors rely to make good decisions. Government is supposed to reduce uncertainty during emergencies, but a sufficiently erratic government generates more uncertainty faster than it can suppress the original emergency.

This crisis is characterized by at least three kinds of uncertainty. There is physical uncertainty: Will the cargo arrive? There is price uncertainty: At what cost? There is rule uncertainty: What’s permitted, what’s protected, what’s sanctioned, and what’s apt to provoke attack? Trump magnifies the third kind of uncertainty, which then contaminates the first two. This is why his insane pronouncements matter even when no missiles are launched.

As for feedback loops, in the case of Hormuz, there are many:

Does this prove that catastrophe is inevitable? No. This doesn’t give us a deterministic prediction. But it gives us a probabilistic one. The system has now lost redundancy, and it is operating near several crisis thresholds at once. A small further disturbance could well produce disproportionately large consequences.

If the disruption continues, there are three tiers of risk. The first tier comprises highly likely outcomes. Most of these are already in evidence: higher prices for refined fuel, farmers unable to afford fertilizer, stagflation, fiscal strain, the depletion of reserves, higher food prices, and the political punishment of incumbents.

The second tier comprises plausible outcomes: acute insurance and shipping dislocation, technical recession, sovereign-debt distress, severe import compression, export bans, industrial curtailment, food insecurity, forced deleveraging, and political instability.

The third tier is tail risks: catastrophic damage to Gulf infrastructure, synchronized financial crises, multiple state failures, war among vulnerable states, collapse of confidence in the dollar and Treasuries, and the systemic breakdown of the postwar economic order. These are serious risks. A politician who weighed them against the consequences of surrendering to a nuclear-threshold Iran and found the choice agonizing would not be insane.

Even if the Strait returned today to its prewar status, a serious stagflationary shock is already baked in. Poorer importers will suffer most. It will be a bruising and politically destabilizing supply shock—probably the worst since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, though not necessarily worse than Covid. On present evidence, however, it would not justify talk of civilizational collapse.

But the modern economy depends on confidence that scarcity will remain temporary, priceable, financeable, and logistically soluble. If Hormuz remains effectively unusable for months, that confidence begins to evaporate. Enough governments may fail, enough markets may seize, and enough people may panic that a historian writing in 2040 will say: Yes, that was when the old order perished.

3. How the cascade works

As March drew to a close, Allianz modeled the effects of a Hormuz closure beyond three months.

Mind the chain reaction. In our downside scenario, a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz (>3 months) would magnify the economic shock, with oil rising temporarily to 180 USD/bbl and gas to 200 €/MWh before easing back to 85 USD/bbl and gas to 65 €/MWh towards the end of the year, given the demand-side destruction. The global economy would be pushed into a stagflationary regime, with the Eurozone falling into a technical recession (annual growth at +0.2%) and the US economy significantly slowing down for two years on second-round effects as a strong equity market correction would hit the consumer. Inflation would peak at 4.6% in the Eurozone and 4.9% in the US, forcing central banks into a more aggressive tightening response despite the economic slowdown (ECB: three hikes, Fed: two hikes). For capital markets, this implies a clear risk-off regime: higher yields (US 10y up to 5.7%, DE up to 3.7%), sharp equity corrections with a max drawdown of -30% in Europe and -25% in the US and materially wider credit spreads (Europe IG up to 150bps, HY 440bps), alongside a stronger USD and rising liquidity stress. In this scenario, nonlinear dynamics dominate, with consumer confidence shocks, forced deleveraging and private market stress amplifying the macro downturn.

Those numbers are a scenario analysis, not a prophecy, but the order of magnitude sounds about right.

But here’s the polycrisis mechanism: If shipping remains unsafe, insurance prices will stay prohibitive and tanker owners will refuse to permit shipping. LNG scarcity will cause significant industrial slowing in Asia. Fertilizer shortages will reduce yields. Food importers will face balance-of-payments pressures. Governments will subsidize fuel and food; deficits will widen; bond markets will revolt; currencies will weaken; imported inflation will get worse; protests will begin; export bans will multiply; and every state will try to hoard at everyone else’s expense. In the most fiscally brittle and politically fragile states, subsidies will then become unsustainable, currencies will fail, protests will intensify, and governments will begin collapsing—or invading their neighbors.

Now, add to this two more polycrisis factors: climate stress, particularly in the form of El Niño, and the imminent shock to the labor market from AI. These make the scenario substantially worse. They don’t just add two more bad things to the pile; they change the character of the crisis from a severe supply shock into something like a synchronized adaptation shock. Food systems, energy systems, labor markets, firms, households, and states will all be forced to adjust at once, under bad political management, with almost no slack.

The El Niño outlook is now genuinely alarming. It will hit exactly the same systems already stressed by Hormuz. NOAA expects it to rank among the largest El Niño events in the historical record, with a 97 percent chance it will last until the spring. It will disrupt rainfall and temperature. We’ll see more fires and floods. It will destroy crops, livestock, fisheries, and rural livelihoods, causing even more damage to food supplies and energy infrastructure. Southern Africa, Australia, Europe, and Latin America are particularly vulnerable. The threat of famine rises from “plausible” to “grave.”

As for AI, a severe recession will accelerate labor substitution. Firms already experimenting with AI will use the downturn to turn temporary layoffs into permanent automation. Cautious pilots will become emergency cost-cutting programs; jobs ordinarily restored in a recovery might never return. AI won’t cause the supply shock, but it will make the labor-market recovery weaker and the political consequences more explosive.

Now add another crisis that is far more likely than anyone wants to imagine. Economic pressure won’t make Putin more conciliatory. Personalist regimes often respond to pressure by escalating. Russia is now both an energy casualty and an escalation risk.

In June, a new Russian law entered into force authorizing the president to deploy armed forces abroad to “protect” Russian citizens subjected to foreign legal proceedings Moscow doesn’t recognize. As pressure mounts, the Kremlin is codifying new excuses for military action.

As Putin becomes more desperate, he will intensify attacks on Ukraine. He may manufacture incidents involving Russian citizens, threaten the Baltics or Moldova, or widen his sabotage campaign against European ports, pipelines, refineries, railways, undersea infrastructure, and defense logistics. During a global diesel shortage, even a limited attack on European refining or shipping infrastructure could produce effects far larger than the physical damage—which would be precisely the point.

The Gulf crisis and the interruption to Russian supply, combined, are much worse than either crisis alone. It’s a striking recursive loop, an epic case of the polycrisis meeting the omnishambles:

ChatGPT did a beautiful job with this.

Let’s add a few more polycrisis factors, just for realism. The world can, perhaps, absorb one chokepoint crisis. But can it absorb Hormuz plus Bab el-Mandeb—plus Taiwan? Then we no longer have one broken artery; we have multiple simultaneous vascular insults, at which point the patient stops being a metaphor and starts being a corpse.

4. “Sharp repricing”

When bad things happen, money typically flees to dollars and Treasuries. If that pattern breaks, everything becomes harder. We haven’t seen a full rupture in the dollar-Treasury safe-haven function yet. But we have seen evidence of strain, political risk premiums, and a market that isn’t sure whether this is a transitory shock or a regime shift.

In May, the ECB’s Financial Stability Review warned that asset prices were stretched and vulnerable to “sharp repricing.” This is central-bank dialect for “asset prices are too high for the risk environment and investors might suddenly notice this. Markets could sell off violently.” The ECB is warning that equities, corporate bonds, sovereign debt, real estate, private credit, and other risk assets are priced for a benign world that no longer exists.

“Repricing” can mean a simultaneous stock and bond sell-off, widening credit spreads, margin calls, or a liquidity event in which everyone discovers that the quoted price was theoretical because no one will buy at it. That’s when investors no longer sell what they want to sell. They sell whatever they can.

The ECB is particularly worried about contagion through non-bank finance. That’s not a trivial concern. Since 2008, the danger has come less from the banks themselves than from the shadowy plumbing: hedge funds, money-market funds, commodity traders, collateral spirals, insurers, clearinghouses, and leveraged strategies that work beautifully until people discover they’re all the same trade. The ECB worries, rightly, that these less transparent non-bank institutions could turn a repricing into a cascade.

The phrase “repricing” sounds wonderfully bloodless. In reality, it means that financial institutions suddenly discover that their risk models have been quietly smoking opium. Borrowers are squeezed. Funding for everything dries up. Companies cut investments and jobs. People lose their homes and retirement savings. Governments face higher debt-service costs—and if you’re running your whole economy on historically unfathomable levels of debt, this prospect, in particular, should give you pause.

The IMF’s April analysis, which is by no means excessively alarmist, calls higher commodity prices “a textbook negative supply shock” that carries the risk of disrupted supply chains, higher headline inflation, eroded purchasing power, wage-price spirals, market repricing, higher risk premiums, capital flight, dollar appreciation, and tighter financial conditions. Given this, it put global growth at 3.1 percent and inflation at 4.4 percent. Its adverse scenario took growth down to 2.5 percent and inflation to 5.4 percent. Its severe scenario had global growth at 2 percent this year and next, with inflation exceeding 6 percent.

That’s bad. It is not “lights out everywhere.” But global growth at 2 percent with inflation that high is the kind of environment in which weak governments fall, import-dependent countries run out of reserves, food subsidies explode, and electorates begin reaching for hammers.

Note: Its reference forecast assumes a short conflict.

My best guess is that someone explained this to Trump, which explains why suddenly, he decided to surrender to Iran. At the G7 summit in France, he said he didn’t want to be the next Herbert Hoover. “​I didn’t want to see economic catastrophe. If ⁠you kept this going, that could have happened. Later, he said, “It could have caused an international depression.” This sounds like a man who has received a briefing from economic advisors who understand these risks all too well. Why did he listen to them, when usually he listens to no one? Your guess is as good as mine.

Given the choice between crashing the an economic catastrophe and dishonor, he chose dishonor. But he’ll get an economic catastrophe, too, because Iran clearly did not think it was making the deal that Trump thought they were making.

5. Why hasn’t the sky fallen already?

The Strait is unusable, ships are delayed or deterred, the MOU is dead, war risk is high, yet the global economy is not behaving as if the sky is falling. The price of oil has gone up, but not to fantasy-apocalypse levels. Factories are still running. Equity markets haven’t priced in general ruin. Businesses haven’t collapsed. So people may be thinking, “Perhaps the Strait matters less than we thought.” No. It matters exactly as much as we thought. But the first effects have been masked.

The world has deferred the shock by using up its stockpiles and reserves, rerouting flows, accepting higher costs, delaying pain, and stressing obscure industrial inputs. Those buffers are why the surface looks calmer than you might have expected. They’re why oil didn’t go to US$150 a barrel and financial markets remain weirdly jaunty.

But the trouble has been quietly migrating to the places where journalists and markets don’t think to look. Inventory drawdowns and deferred purchases can’t continue indefinitely. The moment of truth comes when refiners need physical molecules that are simply not there.

Dan’s muddle-through school has a powerful argument on its side. Modern markets are extremely adaptive. The price signal is a miracle-worker: High prices destroy demand, redirect flows, revive marginal supply, induce substitution, and force logistical improvisation. Governments can subsidize; central banks can provide liquidity; consumers can reduce consumption; industries can defer output. We’ve seen a lot of this already. Right after the conflict began, on February 28, oil prices spiked to US$126 a barrel. By early June, they’d fallen back to about US$95 —still more than 30 percent above pre-conflict levels, but the trajectory was downward, despite the effective closure of the Strait. Why? Because we were drawing down our reserves.

The world can run on reserves for a while. But reserves can’t make molecules out of thin air. Markets can smooth shocks when there’s enough spare capacity, inventory, credit, and political cooperation. But if the shock persists long enough, adaptation becomes attrition. You stop substituting and start doing without.

We’re lucky, in a sense. Since Covid, Ukraine, the Red Sea crisis, sanctions, tariffs, and all of the supply-chain disruptions that ensued, firms and states have become more wary. They’ve stockpiled more, diversified more, subsidized more, insured more, and used state power more openly. You could call this state of affairs “armored globalization.” It’s still global, but it’s sandbagged, securitized, redundant, and increasingly state-managed. That makes the system more resilient in the short term, even if it also makes it more expensive, politicized, and unequal in the long term. But there are limits, and many of those buffers are hitting them. They’re physically inadequate or politically disabled, or they’re being used in ways that interfere with the others.

Our shock absorbers tend to be specific to particular commodities, organized on a national basis, and poorly suited to a tightly-integrated global production system. For example, we have coordinated strategic oil reserves, but no global fertilizer reserves. We can (to a degree) reroute oil, or release it from reserves, but Qatari LNG can’t be sent through a pipeline around Hormuz. Monetary tightening can’t manufacture diesel, ammonia, or shipping insurance. Consumer fuel subsidies suppress immediate political disquiet; but by meddling with the price signal, they encourage the depletion of scarce supplies. Export bans stabilize one country while destabilizing everyone else.

Before the war, the global oil market had unusually large buffers. Global supply had been running ahead of demand for a year. There were 8.2 billion barrels in storage. The IMF estimated that the market entered the crisis expecting a 2026 surplus of 3.7 million barrels per day. China had been stockpiling aggressively. It cut crude imports by 4.6 million barrels per day between February and May, which relieved pressure on the wider market. (No one seems properly grateful for this. But it was the kind of thing a responsible hegemonic power does.)

The cushion has been spent at extraordinary speed. We’ve absorbed the loss of more than a billion barrels since the war began thanks to rerouting by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, China curtailing its purchasing, and roughly a billion barrels drawn from reserves, including the 400-million-barrel emergency release led by the IEA. According to the IEA’s June oil report, global inventories were drawing at an average of 3.8 million barrels per day since the start of the Gulf conflict. OECD government inventories were down 163 million barrels to their lowest level since December 1990.

The arithmetic is brutal but not yet apocalyptic: At a continued draw of roughly 3.8 million barrels per day, another billion barrels disappears in about 263 days—eight to nine months.

But if there’s a renewed severe disruption, closer to the earlier peak loss of 14 million barrels per day, this contracts to about 71 days. Now, this isn’t a depletion forecast; draw rates will change as prices, policy, demand, and supply respond. But it’s a way of seeing how quickly a seemingly immense cushion can cease to reassure the market. Civilization won’t stop on day 72, but prices will become extremely vulnerable. The market will no longer be able to soothe itself by saying, “There’s plenty left in the tank.” We’ll know we’re in big trouble when the system ceases to have enough discretionary inventory to suppress price spikes. We’re already in the danger zone.

The American position is illustrative. EIA data for the week ending July 3 has US commercial crude stocks at 411.4 million barrels, about 6 percent below the five-year average. Gasoline and distillate stocks are likewise weak. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve, meanwhile, fell another 6.2 million barrels to 319.5 million barrels—its lowest level since April 1983. The IEA says member countries are supposed to hold public and private stocks equal to at least 90 days of net imports. The SPR now represents about sixteen days’ supply. When the next shock hits, the system will have a lot less padding than it did in March. This doesn’t mean we’re almost out of oil, but it does mean we’re almost out of cheap reassurance.

This is, clearly, terrifying. But the crisis has been oddly under-explained to the public, perhaps because its effects are distributed across journalistic beats. The energy desk sees oil stocks. The agriculture reporter sees fertilizer. The science press sees helium. The shipping specialist sees insurance. The macroeconomist sees inflation. Each story is covered somewhere, but the big story disappears. Had Hormuz sent sexually explicit text messages to a campaign aide, America would understand it by now.

6. When will the sky fall?

The first sign won’t be empty gas stations. It will be a nastier oil forward curve, sharper backwardation, refinery bidding wars, more state intervention, and much more violent price responses to every tanker attack, pipeline fire, or Iranian communiqué. The market can keep operating without a full buffer, but prices become much more prone to spikes. If Hormuz remains unreliable through the fall, the oil-reserve story will again be a first-order macro story. If it remains unreliable into winter 2026–27, the system is operating on nerves.

When will we notice that crops weren’t planted? This is subtler. The most important damage may be that crops were planted, but with too little nitrogen, too late, or with a different crop mix than farmers would otherwise have chosen. That means the impact shows up in yield and quality before it appears in statistics that tell us how many acres were planted.

The fertilizer shock is massive. Some 30 percent of global urea trade has been affected. Saudi Arabia exports about one fifth of world phosphate fertilizer. The region exports more than 40 percent of the world’s sulfur, which is crucial for fertilizer production. This has been moving, if at all, through a maze of military risk, insurance costs, rerouting, sanctions risk, and government controls. Fertilizer that arrives late, at twice the price, or only to buyers with hard currency may as well be unavailable to many farmers.

There are mitigating factors. The fertilizer price reaction has been less extreme than it was when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine because many Northern Hemisphere growers had already secured their fertilizer. So the planting data aren’t screaming yet. We don’t have evidence, yet, of a global planting collapse. What we have is evidence of a fertilizer-affordability shock that will almost certainly translate into yield losses. We’ll know more in late summer and early autumn when we’ll begin to see the yields in the Northern Hemisphere: maize in the US and Europe, spring wheat, oilseeds, and parts of Asian rice. This is where “we planted it, but underfed it” will become visible. Later in the autumn and into the winter we’ll see the impact on the Southern Hemisphere—Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Australia. If fertilizer remains expensive or unavailable, farmers will plant less or reduce application.

The effect on the price of food will be clearer in 2027. The World Bank sees food prices rising about 2 percent, with grains up 4 percent, and oils and meals 8 percent. El Niño will very likely make the situation worse in Asia and Southern Africa. This is already baked in, no matter what happens next.

Can’t we substitute other fertilizers? Not so much, and certainly not enough to make this comfortable. There are alternatives in each nutrient category, but they’re not symmetrical. Potash can be substituted more readily: Canada is huge; Russia remains a major supplier; Belarusian supply was already rearranged after sanctions. Not easy, but more geographically flexible than Gulf nitrogen. For phosphate, Morocco is central, Saudi Arabia matters, China matters, and sulfur availability matters. But a Gulf disruption doesn’t just hit phosphate directly; it hits the sulfur chain needed for phosphate processing. For nitrogen, urea, and ammonia, the problem is gas. Nitrogen fertilizer is basically natural gas turned into food. If LNG and gas prices rise, nitrogen becomes expensive. If the crisis persists, this is what will break.

Governments are improvising. The EU suspended customs tariffs for a year on nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea and ammonia. India is subsidizing urea heavily. China is prioritizing its own domestic supply. But Russia is already near capacity, and other countries can’t quickly make up the shortfall. The key agronomic point is that late fertilizer is not the same as fertilizer. It’s normally applied just before or at planting; if crops miss early growth stages, yields fall even if the supply later improves. You can’t retroactively feed a plant’s childhood.

Dan’s response, when I mentioned this, was “So we’ll send trucks to get the fertilizer.” His suggestion is intuitive, but no. Fertilizer is a bulk commodity. It moves in shiploads, not little artisanal caravans of sacks. A third of global seaborne fertilizer trade normally passes through Hormuz. That’s about 16 million tonnes. Replacing one single 50,000-tonne cargo would require something like 1,700–2,500 truckloads, and that’s before we even discuss drivers, border crossings, fuel, tires, permits, security, loading equipment, and where all these trucks are supposed to queue without turning the Gulf into the world’s least festive Burning Man.

Nor would trucking solve the underlying problem. It would just move the fertilizer to another port—assuming a viable land route and spare terminal capacity existed. But fertilizer needs bulk terminals, storage domes, silos, conveyors, bagging plants, rail links, and vessels suited to the cargo. You can’t just wave a clipboard and turn an oil bypass into a fertilizer bypass.

Also, trucking is wildly more expensive than rail or ship. If the problem is that fertilizer is unaffordable for farmers, replacing bulk shipping with emergency trucking is like trying to solve a famine by delivering grain in taxis. Above all, fertilizer is seasonal. Supply arriving after the application window is not late like an Amazon parcel; it is late like rain after the crop has failed. Alas, we can no more solve this crisis with trucks than Britain could fund the NHS by leaving the EU.

Oil attracts headlines because the market is enormous and food because everyone’s familiar with it. But some of the most dangerous bottlenecks are in markets too small and technical to attract notice until production stops. The media isn’t nearly as worried about helium, for example, as it should be. There is no real substitute. It’s critical for superconducting magnets in MRI and NMR systems, cryostats, space systems, deep-sea diving mixtures, and chipmaking. There are only two plants in the world that produce semiconductor-grade helium. One is in Qatar.

If Qatari production and export resumed now, the market could recover easily. But if it goes on much longer, industrial gas firms will have to rework their logistics and contracts. Unwinding those changes could take months. Spot helium prices have doubled since the conflict began. If the disruption continues, it will push contract prices so high that we’ll soon see physical shortages in Europe and Asia. If physical equipment gets damaged, recovery could take a year or more.

Advanced chipmaking depends on a cluster of fragile inputs: neon, helium, argon, hydrogen, high-purity chemicals, rare gases, lithography components, and extreme logistics discipline. Helium is non-negotiable—and unlike the oil market, the helium market is small, opaque, technical, and easy to ignore until the MRI department and the fab procurement office deliver the bad news.

Will we see TSMC shut down tomorrow morning? Maybe not. But we’re sure going to see surcharges, delayed maintenance, reduced lab capacity, fewer MRI machines, and semiconductor bottlenecks exactly where the world is counting on AI to offset the energy shock.

7. The three futures

Talk of Hormuz being “open” or “closed” is misleading. For commerce to return to its prewar levels, passage needs to be insurable and predictable. The Strait, right now, is not “closed.” It’s worse: It’s intermittently usable and militarized; vessels are all but uninsurable, and they’re subject to sudden, violent attack. For shipping, this is poisonous. It makes the Strait commercially unusable. For insurers, charterers, crews, cargo owners, and governments, every transit is a hostage negotiation. This is the kind of liminal condition markets hate. Not war, not peace; not blockade, not free navigation; not collapse, not normalization. A tollbooth with drones.

War-risk insurance has risen from roughly 0.10–0.125 percent of vessel value to as much as 2–3 percent, while spot freight rates on Middle East–Asia routes have nearly tripled. Under present conditions, neither can normalize. The crash risk arrives when the Strait’s unpredictability becomes a tax on every commodity and production chain that depends on it.

There are three ways this might go. The first is that we’ll try to smash enough Iran’s coastal, naval, missile, drone, and surveillance capacity to restore transit without a political settlement. The recent strikes were probably meant to signal our willingness to do this. But Hormuz isn’t like a gate with a single lock. Iran can harass shipping with mines, drones, missiles, small boats, coastal batteries, boarding threats, route declarations, and deniable proxies. Reopening the Strait by force is possible, of course. It’s keeping it open that’s the hard part. Ultimately, the only way I see to return true confidence to the markets is through regime change. (Iranian regime change. Regime change in the US would also help.)

The second possibility is some kind of mediated effort to salvage the ceasefire. Qatar, Pakistan, Oman, and maybe the Europeans might try to reconstruct a narrower bargain—not a grand peace, not a nuclear settlement, nothing about Lebanon, just a maritime deconfliction arrangement. The formula would be something like, “No formal Iranian tolls; some face-saving ‘navigation services,’ or maybe a mechanism supervised by Oman; phased sanctions relief that gives the Islamic Republic some breathing room; a monitoring channel; and guarantees against attacks on commercial vessels.” Le Monde reported last week that Oman was floating a compromise involving a “voluntary” fee system for navigation services. European diplomats are apparently gravitating toward a solution like this despite the dangerous precedent it sets. But that was a week ago. It now looks much less likely. (Still, it might be where exhausted diplomats wind up after everyone discovers that blowing things up isn’t a maritime logistics plan.)

The third scenario, which is looking more likely by the day, is escalation to full economic warfare. The US hits Iranian oil infrastructure or Kharg Island; Iran hits Gulf bases or shipping again. Trump has been threatening strikes on civilian infrastructure and muttering about seizing Kharg Island, which may or may not mean anything. But the logic of the situation suggests it.

So in the best-case scenario (best-case for the global economy, that is, not for the nonproliferation regime) we’ll henceforth see intermittent attacks, Iranian “authorized routes,” informal tolling, and insurers refusing to provide normal coverage, and maybe we’ll see a mediated solution, which might keep things calm for a while or it might not.

In the worst case, we’ll see a return to all-out regional war, which will probably involve massive destruction to oil, gas, port, power, and water infrastructure—the kind of damage that could take months, years, or even longer to repair fully. The destruction of desalination plants would be a humanitarian catastrophe in a region whose cities, industries, and political stability depend on manufactured fresh water. It would mean the end, for years, of the Gulf’s role as the world economy’s reliable energy and industrial shock absorber—including for the United States.

So the outcomes, as of now, range from dishonor and economic catastrophe to dishonor and massive economic catastrophe.

Dan, you may recall, believes we can solve the problem simply by enforcing a total blockade. I wonder what leads him to think the IRGC will gently permit us to strangle them to death? If they think they’re in danger of losing their grip, of course they’ll start lobbing missiles—many more of which have survived than we’d initially hoped—at their neighbors. (And at Dan. Possibly, at me.) They don’t play by the Marquess of Queensberry rules. They won’t care whether doing so is “escalatory.” They’re the maestros of hostage-taking and suicide bombing, and they wouldn’t dream of going down without trying to take us all with them. They’ve already taken the whole global economy hostage. Does Dan really think they’ll refrain from escalating the conflict—executing the hostages, so to speak—because it wouldn’t be cricket?

That is exactly why the prospect of an Iran with nuclear weapons is intolerable.

And there is no way to get out of this dilemma on the cheap.