The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Blake Suhre's avatar
Blake Suhre
10m

…and only nine meals between civilization and anarchy.

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Chip Carey's avatar
Chip Carey
1hEdited

I think, if there is no global suicide, in the long run, say over ten years, new oil and gas pipelines and new potential oil and gas reserves will cause the global markets to clear to an equilibrium. And consumers will substitute other renewable and nuclear sources of energy gradually. But that is a big if, assuming little political-military risk. Maybe Claire, you are correct that oil and gas companies will not likely invest in energy transportation infrastructure with significant political risks. In the past, for example, the Salvadoran government used to repair oil and natural gas pipelines in about a week after the FMLN guerillas attacked them with rocket propelled grenades and similar munitions. However, if the threats and risks to oil and gas infrastructure are confined to the Straits of Hormuz, most of the world should have time to switch to alternative sources of oil and gas from other proven reserves from far away, as well as inter-fuel substitution. (The upside of your scenario of to induce much more climate action in energy production and consumption.) In the Persian Gulf neighborhood, that means new construction and technology to gasify LNG and other transportation investments, mainly pipelines, in the medium term, 4-6 years henceforth. I am guessing the armed disruptions and supply gaps will be difficult, but manageable--- unless Iran retaliates further militarily with attacks on new and old infrastructure to replace shipping, in which case, we could have global suicide in more than ten scenarios. How likely? Not sure. But whatever the odds, say 80% unlikely, that still means 20% of the time period, we will have annihilation. Thus, it is the worst case scenario that is the most scary to me, not oil or gas shortages as such.

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