When the orders come and they refuse to shoot

Dan and I spoke to Nazenin Ansari, the managing editor of the Farsi-language Kayhan London and the English-language Kayhan Life and a prominent voice of the Iranian diaspora. From Dan’s show notes:

Ansari’s view is, in many respects, representative of opposition-minded Iranians outside the country: a mix of deep moral clarity, personal anguish, and striking optimism about the regime’s fragility. That optimism, however, rests on a very specific theory of how regimes collapse. Ansari framed Iran as a country living in two parallel realities. On one level, the Islamic Republic continues to project strength and purpose. On another, she described a society seething with anger, trauma, and expectation. “Their worst fear,” she said of ordinary Iranians, “is for the regime to stay, for the war to stop.” This is a striking inversion of how many outsiders often read the situation. Where many in the West fear escalation, Ansari suggested that many Iranians fear the opposite: that pressure will ease, allowing the regime to regroup. The Islamic Republic, she argued, is no longer a stable authoritarian system but something closer to a “dead man walking”—a regime that survives not because it is strong, but because its final instruments of control have not yet failed. Claire and I have both expressed concern in recent weeks — on this podcast and elsewhere—that time is not our friend, and the Iranian regime may be right in gambling that it can outlast the West’s patience. Pressed repeatedly—by both Claire and me—about what an actual collapse would look like, Ansari returned to a single, decisive moment. “It is when the orders come, [and] those on the ground don’t shoot,” she said. Not mass protests alone. Not foreign intervention alone. But the refusal of the regime’s own enforcers—Basij, IRGC, military units—to carry out repression. It is a theory of collapse rooted less in material force than in moral rupture. There is historical precedent for this. Revolutions often hinge on precisely such moments, when coercive institutions hesitate or fracture. Examples of it occurred in two revolutions I was close to as a journalism: Romania in 1989 and Egypt in 2011. But it is also a theory that depends on an extraordinary convergence of conditions: discipline breaking down across security forces, fear dissolving faster than command structures can reassert control, and dissent cascading. In other words, it depends on things that are possible—but far from guaranteed. What was equally clear was Ansari’s support for continued external pressure, including US and Israeli military action. Like many in the diaspora, she expressed something close to relief that Washington had become more directly involved. I noted a certain tension. On the one hand, opposition voices insist that regime change must come from within Iran—that it cannot be imposed from the outside. On the other, they actively call for sustained external pressure to weaken the regime to the point where internal collapse becomes possible. Ansari acknowledged this but resolved it thusly: foreign actors need not engineer regime change but “support the people of Iran” and help neutralize the regime’s capacity for repression. What form would this take? Drones above the protestors? We discussed another path—broad recognition of a government-in-exile. In that regard, Ansari’s expressed confidence in one particular alternative. In her view, there is now a credible post-regime option, centered on Reza Pahlavi, the crown prince and son of the late Shah. According to Ansari, many inside Iran are “calling for one name only,” seeing Pahlavi as a unifying figure who could oversee a transition. She described his movement as a growing “rainbow coalition,” with support spanning ideological and ethnic lines, and pointed to the so-called Iran Prosperity Project as evidence of serious planning for governance. Importantly, she emphasized that Pahlavi presents himself not as a would-be ruler, but as a facilitator—someone who would guide Iran to a point where its people could decide their own political system.

(Here’s a link to Dan’s interview with Pahlavi from 2024.)

There is no doubt that the grievances Ansari described are real: years of repression, economic deterioration, and repeated waves of protest, the Islamic Republic has no legitimacy to speak of. Nor is it unreasonable to believe that parts of the security apparatus may be less cohesive than they appear. But time may be running out. This is the moment for a serious plan.

When I listened to the recording before posting this, I heard anxiety in my voice. You’ll guess, I’m sure, what I was thinking: “Only weeks ago, this regime murdered 35,000 Iranians in the flower of their youth.. They charged into hospitals, found patients on life support, and systematically shot them in the head. They forced their parents to beg for their bodies and lie about how their children died. And your theory of how this regime changes is that suddenly, the agents of this regime will refuse the order to kill? Because the EU recognized the Shah as the leader of Iran in exile?” As we spoke, this cartoon flitted through my mind:

My impatience wasn’t with Nazenin, of course—not at all. It’s with us—for deciding to attack Iran on an impulse, with no plan, no strategy. That monstrous regime must be destroyed. Nazenin couldn’t be more right: This is either the moment when the blood-soaked tide of violent jihadism unleashed by the Iranian Revolution turns, or it’s the moment when it gains the power to drown the world. Yet no one in our government has asked, with the seriousness and gravity such a war demands, “What exactly are we doing? Do our ends match our means? Does our plan make sense? What will happen if we fail?”

No one in the White House has been sobered, not one bit, by the immense responsibility of power.

And what were the Israelis thinking? They clearly persuaded themselves that the regime was so brittle it would collapse with the slightest pressure. Did it occur to Netanyahu that if this theory is wrong, Israel is in the deepest imaginable trouble?

The theory may yet be right. Nazenin may be right. I can’t rule it out.

But if not, my God, what a catastrophe.

A quick clarification: In places, when Nazenin speaks of Iran’s “proxies,” she means what we usually mean when we speak of Iran’s proxies—militias like Hezbollah and the Houthis. But in other places she’s using the same word to refer to Iran’s propagandists. These propagandists, she’s saying, are exercising a baleful influence on public opinion and policy makers in the West.

I’m absolutely certain, by the way, that she’s right to say that Western think tanks, Western universities, and the Western media, have come under the sway of the Islamic Republic’s propagandists and apologists. I’ve seen this phenomenon at work. Turkey does it. Qatar does it: They’ve saturated the West with shills for the Muslim Brotherhood. At some point, we need to ask how and why we’ve allowed this, and how to fix the problem.

One of so many problems we need to fix.

It was dismaying to see the way the slogan “No war!” tripped off the tongues of No Kings protesters, as if all wars were exactly the same, as if the people of Iran—their hopes, their desperation, their pleas that the war continue, that we not abandon them with those monsters—were of no concern to them at all.

It may be true that no war waged by the Trump administration could ever have any hope of succeeding. It’s certainly true that the war is not being waged with the consent of the American people, exercised through Congress. It’s probably true that the people chanting those slogans have no idea what the Iranian people want. But why don’t they? Can’t people give a moment’s thought to the Iranian people before mindlessly chanting those slogans? If you’re chanting slogans, why not chant “Free Iran?”

All of this leaves me anguished.

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