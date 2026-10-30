Note: Yesterday, on Critical Conditions, I said that Adam would be our guest this coming Sunday. But I realized this morning that I’ve screwed everything up. The reading list for this symposium is too long to send out so late in the week. I should have sent it last week.

I consulted with Adam, and we agreed that it wouldn’t be fun for you to feel pressured to rush through his book, nor would it be fun for him to talk about a book that he’s written but no one’s read. So this is not the reading list for our symposium on Sunday, November 1. It’s the reading list for our symposium on Sunday, November 8. Fortunately, I think our guest for November 8 will be able to swap places. I’ll send out the invitation for this coming Sunday, November 1, as soon as I confirm with him. (The reading list will be brief.)

Many of you have met Adam already. He’s been our guest before:

In another recent symposium, our reader Blake Suhre wondered out loud why antisemitism is so persistent. It’s an excellent question. Why hasn’t it died away like other medieval superstitions? Why has it returned with such lunatic vitality now, and why does it take the particular form it now takes?

What accounts for the way a particular kind of conspiracy theory about Jews occurs and reoccurs throughout history, particularly at times of acute social stress? Why does this conspiracy theory mutate the way it does?

Hostility toward Jews has proven adaptable across centuries, borders, religions, and political systems. The Jews have been blamed for capitalism. They’ve been blamed for communism. They’re denounced for refusing to assimilate. They’re suspected of sinister designs when they do. They’re despised as rootless cosmopolitans. They’re despised for their attachment to Israel. They’re dangerous revolutionaries. They’re defenders of an oppressive order. Antisemitism has flourished where Jews were conspicuous. It has flourished in places with scarcely any Jews at all. The accusations contradict one another. The contradictions don’t diminish antisemitism’s appeal.

Even admiration of Jews at times acquires a peculiar intensity: Jews become preternaturally clever, uniquely successful, or custodians of the secret of civilization. The real Jews—a tiny handful of people, fewer than 16 million in the entire world, a population that still hasn’t recovered from the Holocaust—disappear behind the explanations they’re made to supply.

I thought the question important enough to merit a symposium of its own. And I knew exactly who I wanted to invite. Did you know that in addition to his work on literacy and spectacle, Adam is the author of Jewcentricity: Why the Jews Are Praised, Blamed, and Used to Explain Just About Everything?

Those who attended our last symposium with Adam need no introduction to him, but if you didn’t, Adam was the founding editor of The American Interest and served as a speechwriter to Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice. He writes about our growing technological derangement at The Raspberry Patch. Here are some of the articles he’s written for us, and while they’re not part of this week’s reading list, they will certainly help you if you’re trying to understand the strange disturbances in liberal democracies in recent years:

On Sunday the 8th, we’ll consider several prominent explanations for the persistence of antisemitism: the inheritance of religious ideas; the economic position of Jews as a minority associated with commerce; the appeal of a conspiracy theory that gives impersonal forces a human face; and the usefulness of antisemitism to political movements and governments.

We’ll also look at the way older accusations have acquired new vocabularies and new audiences. What connects these different manifestations? What’s distinctive about antisemitism, and what does it share with hostility toward other minorities?

The reading list is an unusually good one.

Reading

1. Jewcentricity is our central text, but I suggest reading it after reading the shorter essays below. You can buy the paper and Kindle versions on Amazon. (And it would be good if you did, because I lure our guests with the promise that all of my avid readers will buy their books. If the cost is prohibitive for you—and I know some of you are finding it hard to make ends meet—I’ve put a PDF in our Google Drive; the link is below the paywall.)

You don’t need to finish the book to participate. For readers with limited time, please read:

Introduction , “Jewcentricity Defined,”

Chapter 3, “Anti-Semitism, Properly Understood,”

Chapter 12, “The (Non)-Centrality of the Arab-Israeli Conflict.”

The rest of the articles on this reading list offer different answers to the symposium’s central question.

2. “Anti-Judaism is a means of thinking, seeing, and describing the world,” by David Nirenberg. This is an interview in which he introduces the argument of his intellectual history: Anti-Judaism: The Western Tradition. The interview is a concise introduction to his ideas. You’d be better served by reading the whole book, of course, but it’s optional:

From the introduction:

David Nirenberg’s Anti-Judaism: The Western Tradition proved an instant classic of Jewish studies on its publication a decade ago. Nirenberg, Director of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, presents anti-Judaism as a structural discourse in the history of the West (and arguably in the history of the world at large). The figure of the “Jew,” and the bugbear of “Judaism,” he maintains, have served as epistemic tools for philosophers and theologians to define themselves—and Western civilization—over and against. In such a scheme, Judaism morphs from religion into foil, the Jew from living being into abstraction; and even societies hosting few or no Jews can entertain “Jewish questions.” Nirenberg’s study starts in the Egypt of the Hellenistic Period and ends in our own time. …

3. “Is Anti-Semitism Generic?” by Thomas Sowell, who argues that the Jewish experience is not, in fact, significantly different from that of other minorities who occupy, or have occupied, a specific economic positions. If the hostility persists even after the minority leaves these intermediary occupations, he argues, it is because their success perpetuates the resentment:

Many of the explanations of anti-Jewish attitudes and actions over the centuries, including mob violence and mass expulsions, have focused on things unique to Jews or unique to the Christian-Jewish relationship in Europe or the Muslim-Jewish relationship in the Middle East. Yet many of the same attitudes and actions—and some of the very same words and phrases—have been directed at other groups which have had none of the factors which are said to explain anti-Jewish attitudes and actions among Christians and Muslims. What these other groups—the Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, Ibos in Nigeria, Marwaris in Burma, overseas Chinese in Southeast Asia, and Lebanese in a number of countries—have had in common with the Jews has not been religion, race, or language, but their economic and social roles. These groups have all been, at some point in their history, “middleman minorities”—that is, people whose work takes place somewhere between producers and consumers, whether in retail trade or money-lending.

Optional: If you prefer a compact scholarly formulation, you could read Edna Bonacich, “A Theory of Middleman Minorities,” in the American Sociological Review. Sowell is a more enjoyable writer. There’s no need to read both.

4. Antisemitism and National Socialism, by Moishe Postone. This is a demanding, influential, and subtle essay about the distinctive conception of power in modern antisemitism. The antisemite, he writes, imagines that he has identified the concealed power behind an intolerable world. His answer to Blake’s question is a particularly bleak and disturbing one. Antisemitism persists because it offers the satisfactions of an explanation and a moral mission at once. Someone who regards himself as emancipating humanity has formidable defenses against recognizing himself as a persecutor.

The essay might strike you at first as rebarbative, but it will repay your effort. It addresses a question that explanations based on prejudice or scapegoating leave unanswered: Why does modern antisemitism attribute such extraordinary power to Jews? The prose will strike you as tortured—it is—because he’s writing in the tradition of Marxian critical theory. You don’t need to accept his intellectual framework to follow the argument. But understanding a few terms will help.

The first is domination. Here, it means impersonal domination: the constraints a social and economic system imposes on people, including people who occupy powerful positions within it.

The second is fetishism. For Marxists, this describes social relationships that appear to be independent powers or properties. (“The market,” for example, is entirely made up of human activity, but the way it moves seems to us as inexorable as the weather.)

The third is his distinction between abstract and concrete. This doesn’t mean imaginary versus real. Money and value are abstract, but their effects are real enough to cost someone his livelihood. By concrete, he means specific useful things, and the labor that produces them. His argument turns on the consequence of imagining—wrongly—that the abstract and concrete can be separated.

The Nazis, he argues, made a seductive promise: they would preserve modern industry and its achievements while eliminating the mysterious forces that make life under capitalism so insecure and threatening. These abstractions acquired a human face. Jews were identified with the hated side of capitalism. They were the people behind a seemingly impersonal system. The conspiracy theory converts an economic and social system that is difficult to understand into an apparently straightforward struggle against a secret enemy.

Antisemitism therefore supplies its adherents with something much more than an object of hatred: It supplies an explanation of the world and a mission to redeem it. When Jews are imagined as the embodiment of the forces enslaving humanity, their destruction can be understood by their persecutors as an act of liberation. Postone’s discussion of the extermination of European Jewry is particularly disturbing because it follows this logic to its terrible conclusion.

Read this essay alongside Sowell with that distinction in view. Sowell examines resentment directed toward minorities who occupy real and identifiable economic and social positions. Postone looks an enormous imaginative leap—a fantasy—in which Jews become the personification of an entire system of domination. As he writes:

No functionalist explanation of the Holocaust and no scapegoat theory of anti-Semitism can even begin to explain why, in the last years of the war, when the German forces were being crushed by the Red Army, a significant proportion of vehicles was deflected from logistical support and used to transport Jews to the gas chambers. The specificity of the Holocaust requires a much more determinate mediation in order even to approach its understanding.

5. “How to Beat the New Antisemitism,” by Izabella Tabarovsky, published here with my introduction and commentary:

This is an important essay and I’m proud that we published it. Tabarovsky looks at the way the Soviets reshaped classical anti-Jewish themes into anti-Zionism. Drawing on Soviet documents and propaganda campaigns, she shows how an older antisemitic vocabulary was repackaged in an ostensibly progressive one and disseminated abroad.

Two things to notice, in particular: Her account of the way institutions and networks propagate antisemitism, and the demonstration of the continuity between older antisemitic propaganda and contemporary anti-Zionism.

Optional: Tabarovsky’s “Soviet Anti-Zionism and Contemporary Left Antisemitism,” provides a broader historical account and bibliography.

6. “Why the most educated people in America fall for antisemitic lies,” by Dara Horn. She pulls many of these ideas together—in fact, you might want to read this article first, because it’s a good introduction to them—and connects them to the present:

n 2013, David Nirenberg published an astonishing book titled Anti-Judaism. Nirenberg’s argument, rigorously laid out in nearly 500 pages of dense scholarship and more than 100 pages of footnotes, is that Western cultures—including ancient civilizations, Christianity, Islam (which Nirenberg considers Western in its relationship with Judaism), and post-religious societies—have often defined themselves through their opposition to what they consider “Judaism.” This has little to do with actual Judaism, and a lot to do with whatever evil these non-Jewish cultures aspire to overcome. Nirenberg is a diligent historian who resists generalizations and avoids connecting the past to contemporary events. But when one reads through his carefully assembled record of 23 centuries’ worth of intellectual leaders articulating their societies’ ideals by loudly rejecting whatever they consider “Jewish,” this deep neural groove in Western thought becomes difficult to dismiss, its patterns unmistakable. If piety was a given society’s ideal, Jews were impious blasphemers; if secularism was the ideal, Jews were backward pietists. If capitalism was evil, Jews were capitalists; if communism was evil, Jews were communists. If nationalism was glorified, Jews were rootless cosmopolitans; if nationalism was vilified, Jews were chauvinistic nationalists. “Anti-Judaism” thus becomes a righteous fight to promote justice. … I’ve been thinking about Nirenberg’s thesis in the months since the October 7 massacre in Israel, during which Hamas, an openly genocidal organization whose stated goal is the murder of Jews, lived up to its mission statement by torturing, raping, and murdering more than 1,200 people in southern Israel and taking more than 200 captives, including babies, children, and the elderly. Shortly after the attacks, a Cornell professor publicly proclaimed the barbarity “exhilarating” and “energizing,” while a Columbia professor called it “awesome” and an “achievement.” Comparable praise percolated through America’s top universities, coming from students and faculty alike. On campuses around the country, students began gathering regularly to chant “There is only one solution: intifada revolution!”—a reference to a suicide-bombing campaign in Israel a generation ago that maimed and murdered well over 1,000 Jews. (If there is only one solution, perhaps one could call it the Final Solution.) … One confounding fact in this onslaught of the world’s oldest hatred is that American society should have been ready to handle it. Many public and private institutions have invested enormously in recent years in attempts to defang bigotry; ours is an era in which even sneaker companies feel obliged to publicly denounce hate. But diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives have proved to be no match for anti-Semitism, for a clear reason: the durable idea of anti-Semitism as justice. DEI efforts are designed to combat the effects of social prejudice by insisting on equity: Some people in our society have too much power and too much privilege, and are overrepresented, so justice requires leveling the playing field. But anti-Semitism isn’t primarily a social prejudice. It is a conspiracy theory: the big lie that Jews are supervillains manipulating others. The righteous fight for justice therefore does not require protecting Jews as a vulnerable minority. Instead it requires taking Jews down.

She offers several specific ideas of her own. The first is that antisemitism should not be described as a bigotry or a prejudice, but as a lie—a lie that people use to gain or maintain power. The next is that

She also wrote, “October 7 created a permission structure for anti-semitism,” which is something like an extended footnote—an important one—to the essay above. Again, she synthesizes these ideas and shows their contemporary salience:

… The current calls for banishing “Zionists” from American public life follow the same ancient pattern. Jews were murdered, gang-raped, mutilated, and abducted on October 7, 2023, by the proudly genocidal death cult Hamas. Its fellow Iranian proxies in Lebanon and Yemen continue firing rockets at Israeli civilians. Yet anti-Israel protesters now claim that Jews are “committing genocide.” (As apparently bears repeating, civilian deaths in war are devastating, but they are not genocide. And sadly, Gaza’s own leaders have been outspoken about their lack of care for civilians.) The recent pager attacks in Lebanon, targeting operatives of Hezbollah—a federally designated terrorist organization that has fired more than 8,000 rockets at Israeli targets since October 8 and turned tens of thousands of Israelis into internal refugees—have been decried by righteous Americans as “terrorism.” Zionists, anti-Israel activists announce over and over, are the new Nazis. As I write this, I feel a bone-deep weariness at having to list examples from the endless effluvium of this campaign. Fact-resistant slogans that demonize Jews (“Genocide supporters!” “Zionism is white supremacy!”) have by now been repeated so often across America that these lies, recycled from medieval blood libels and KGB talking points, have become boring. Where to even begin?

Optional: I’ve watched several interesting interviews with Dara Horn on YouTube. This conversation with Sam Harris is good:

I haven’t watched these yet, but I’m sure they would be worth watching:

I haven’t read it, but I assume her book, The Final Solution to the Jewish Question, is worth reading.

Here are some articles that were on my shortlist for inclusion, but didn’t make the final cut. They’re all very good, and if you have the time and inclination, I recommend them:

Questions for Discussion

What, precisely, are we trying to explain? Are religious anti-Judaism, economic resentment, racial antisemitism, and conspiratorial politics manifestations of one phenomenon? What connects them, and what distinguishes them? Why the Jews? Scapegoating and hostility toward successful minorities are widespread. What explains the particular longevity, geographical reach, and extraordinary accusations associated with antisemitism? How much does the middleman-minority thesis explain? Where are comparisons with other commercially prominent minorities illuminating? Which features of antisemitism resist that explanation? How can antisemitism flourish without Jews? Does Nirenberg’s account of inherited intellectual categories make sense? What’s distinctive about antisemitic conspiracy theories? Why are Jews so often imagined as overwhelmingly powerful, even when they clearly aren’t? How does this imagined power allow the persecutors of Jews to view themselves as engaged in self-defense or liberation? Whose purposes does antisemitism serve? Does that distinction matter to understanding how antisemitism spreads? How do old accusations acquire new lives? What evidence establishes the transmission of an idea through institutions and political networks? Is it possible that similar accusations have instead arose independently, and if so, why? What does Adam’s concept of “Jewcentricity” add? What does considering flattering and hostile exaggerations together reveal? Does this obscure important differences? What’s changed since Jewcentricity appeared in 2009? Would anything that’s happened since cause Adam to revise his argument? What follows from each explanation? If antisemitism is sustained by religious inheritance, economic position, conspiratorial thinking, or political usefulness, what would weaken it?

Once again: This is not the reading list for tomorrow’s symposium. It’s the reading for next Sunday’s.

See you then.