The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
What Ukraine's defeat would mean for the US and the world
0:00
-50:03

What Ukraine's defeat would mean for the US and the world

Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Jan 25, 2024

While you’re at it, read every word of this analysis for RUSI:

It is obvious that if Ukraine loses support from the West, Putin may well achieve his goal of destroying Ukrainians as a people and erasing the largest country from the map of Europe. Despite the obvious tragedy of this situation for Ukraine, the consequences of its defeat for the West and especially for the US as the leader of the free world would be no less catastrophic. …

Every word of the analysis is correct. We’re on the edge of the abyss.



This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit claireberlinski.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Claire Berlinski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture