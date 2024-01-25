What Ukraine's defeat would mean for the US and the world

While you’re at it, read every word of this analysis for RUSI:

It is obvious that if Ukraine loses support from the West, Putin may well achieve his goal of destroying Ukrainians as a people and erasing the largest country from the map of Europe. Despite the obvious tragedy of this situation for Ukraine, the consequences of its defeat for the West and especially for the US as the leader of the free world would be no less catastrophic. …

Every word of the analysis is correct. We’re on the edge of the abyss.





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