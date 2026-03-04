The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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tom flemming's avatar
tom flemming
Mar 5

Thanks - I'd like to quibble deviously with the idea that Rule 1 has been respected. On the one hand "engage with overwhelming force" - yes. But the actual rule 1 was "make a damn decision" and as you pointed out in your re-upped analysis https://claireberlinski.substack.com/p/the-soleimani-incompleteness-theorum (cool spelling!), "1) We do not understand the US foreign policy decision-making process."

That's even more true now than in 2020; in fact it's not clear to me that any singular "decision" in the conventional sense has been made. There have been discussions, sure (mosly excluding the SecDef/War, the NYT tells us) and some orders have plainly been given. But a "decision"? Not sure...

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WigWag's avatar
WigWag
Mar 4Edited

“That Trump is presiding over this war does give us good cause to worry that it won’t be prosecuted competently, that the US government is unprepared for its consequences and incapable of managing them shrewdly, that our institutions have been so weakened that we lack the critical tools of statecraft essential to managing those consequences, and that the American constitutional order is dead.” (Claire Berlinski)

Going back to June, 1950 and the start of the Korean War remind me which war the United States was involved with that was prosecuted competently?

Which Commander in Chief assembled a team that insured America was victorious? Did we win in Korea? Did we win in Viet Nam?

Didn’t we win every battle in both Iraq Wars while grabbing defeat from the jaws of victory? How successful was the American war in Afghanistan?

Didn’t we fail even in defeat while Americans watched helicopters taking off from rooves in Saigon? Didn’t huge crowds of desperate civilians gather on the runway in Kabul?

Do you remember the incident at Abbey Gate?

No one is saying that Trump is a military genuis but do you really think Trump is less competent to prosecute this war than Truman was in Korea or Johnson and Nixon were in Viet Nam? Given what happened in Iraq twice, is there any reason to believe that Trump will do a poorer job on this war than the two Bush’s did in Iraq or Dubya and Obama did in Afghanistan?

Americans had two choices in the last election. It was either Kamala or the Donald. Do you wish it was Kamala prosecuting this war?

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