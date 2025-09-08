San Juan de Unare, Venezuela, via RRSS. Drug trafficking gangs have operated in this area for decades.

In late August and early September, we saw a sudden US military buildup in the southern Caribbean. There are now at least eight US warships operating off the coast of Venezuela, including the guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely, USS Jason Dunham, and USS Sampson; the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie; an amphibious assault group comprising the USS Iwo Jima, USS San Antonio, and USS Fort Lauderdale; the littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, and the nuclear powered fast-attack nuclear submarine USS Newport News. Some 5,000 sailors and Marines are aboard the amphibious assault group. Now, ten F-35 stealth fighters have been deployed to Puerto Rico, too.

Simultaneously, the US doubled the bounty on Nicolas Maduro’s head: We’re now offering a reward of US$50 million for information leading to the arrest of Maduro, who is, we say, “one of the largest narco-traffickers in th…