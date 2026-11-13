A few Sundays ago, Robert McTague asked us how we’d know when it was time to flee the country:

This Sunday, we’ll be asking what it does to us to spend so much of our waking lives thinking about questions like that.

I hear from reader after reader, and friend after friend, that the news is getting to them. Some, more literally than others: My readers in Ukraine and Israel not infrequently tell me that they’re writing from their bomb shelters.

I publish Polycrisis Watch. I can hardly tell you to stop reading it. Much of what alarms us is well worth being alarmed about. But what happens to us when we spend hours every day attending to events we care about intensely—events which may be life-threatening—over which we have almost no control? What does it do to our sense of proportion? What does it do to the people who have to eat dinner with us? How much attention does it leave us for the things we actually could change?

I’ve noticed some obvious symptoms of overwhelm in my readers. For example, I’ve had no small number of readers cancel their subscriptions, telling me that for the sake of their mental health, they’ve decided to stop reading the news. What does it do to a country when a significant proportion of its citizens come to the same conclusion?

That’s why I’ve asked Dan Chalykoff, an Ontario psychotherapist who, according to his bio, “helps thoughtful people with psycho-social orientation in a destabilized culture,” to take over this coming Sunday’s symposium.

Dan is the author of Being Well/Wellbeing on Substack, where he reports that in his practice, he hears a version of the same question at least once a week: “Am I crazy for letting news affect me this much?” Dan takes both halves of that question seriously: The events are real. So is what they’re doing to the person in front of him.

Some of you will remember the premise of Robert’s exercise: Imagine a rational decision-maker with no attachments. Dan, who attended the symposium, watched quietly, then wrote an essay about that premise:

McTague’s prediction model included language like, “a rational agent with no attachments.” That criterion alone disqualified human beings. If a healthy person thinks, feels, and behaves, no attachments mean no connections. No connections mean utter, barren autonomy. This condition does not increase the probability of getting good answers, at least from the perspective of a vital, fully functioning human being.

He put his finger on exactly the thing that had been troubling me, too. I just couldn’t quite articulate it.

Dan trained, originally, as a carpenter and an architect. Then he returned to university to finish the degree in philosophy and psychology he’d begun some forty years earlier, and went on to study counseling psychology. From his bio:

I have over three score years at my back and I’m working intensely as a psychotherapist and a writer, amongst a few avocations. I come from families troubled by military trauma, addiction, dysregulation, and dysconnection—and despite all that, some heroic and admirable achievements. A good part of my training in psychotherapy came through my experience as a SMART recovery facilitator for riends + Family and for Addictive Behaviors. I hear gratitude—which almost never fails to move me—and with full sincerity I try to add that I am learning as much as I’m facilitating. The 12-Steppers, SMART, literature, music, art, philosophy, psychology, and love continue to shape me. Together with an extraordinary woman, we’ve raised two authentic and caring human beings, and with and without those children, four Scotch dogs (Shelties & Collies) and five gorgeous long-haired cats. We live on the northwest shore of Lake Ontario and have done for most of those three-score years. Life is fragile, meaning matters, and none of us makes this journey alone. If these subjects interest you, I hope you’ll join me.

How Sunday will work

Bring one thing about the state of the world that’s been weighing on you, and be ready to tell us about it in sixty seconds. It might be the reason you keep checking your phone for updates, or a sense of permanent unease, or any other aspect of the omnishambles that’s followed you into your daily life. Pick something you’d be comfortable talking about with the group, obviously.

Dan will open with a one-minute check-in from each of us. What people say will determine where we go from there. He has a set of ideas—and practical tools—that he’ll draw on as we talk.

There’s no required reading, this week. But if you’d like to read something beforehand, try reading Dan’s Substack, and, if you like, the following articles:

You might also enjoy reading his notes.

I’m very much looking forward to seeing what happens when a group that spends so much time analyzing the state of the world takes seriously, for an afternoon, the question of what it’s like to live in it.

STUDY AND DISCUSSION QUESTIONS

What’s been weighing on you? Choose one thing about the state of the world and describe, in sixty seconds, how it affects your interior life. When did you first notice its effect? How does a therapist help someone recover a sense of agency when the thing frightening them is real? In his essay on information creep and hyperarousal, Dan describes a “window of tolerance” in which we can stay attentive, curious, and connected. What are your first signs that you’re leaving it? How does the same headline strike you on either side of that threshold? Is staying abreast of the news a duty of citizenship? What would count, for you, as having discharged that duty for the day? This article in the Guardian describes couples with differing political views who limit the time they allot to discussing politics. When would that protect a relationship? When would it paper over a fundamental incompatibility? What should a psychotherapist do when a patient discusses a fear about the world that the therapist shares? Should this change when the therapist thinks the patient has badly misjudged the danger? How does a therapist work when he or she finds his patient’s political views loathsome? (Here’s an article in the APA’s Monitor on Psychology, Navigating thorny topics in therapy, that describes this problem.) Dan argues that repetition can make a claim feel true, and sharing a belief can give people a sense of belonging. Can you think of a claim you were unduly willing to believe because of the person who believed it? What made it possible to reconsider? In Deep Reading and Self-Regulation, Dan argues that sustained reading cultivates the composure that independent thought requires. Do you find that reading a book or a long essay changes the quality of your attention to a public event? What became visible that you’d missed in the daily coverage?

As usual, the link is below the paywall.

A request: Would everyone please arrive on time?

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