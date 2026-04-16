CRITICAL CONDITIONS with Dan Perry and Claire BerlinskiWant to Save this Snow Leopard? 4221×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -21:17-21:17Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Want to Save this Snow Leopard? Dan and I have a little wager ...Claire BerlinskiApr 16, 2026422ShareTranscriptSubscribeWe also talk about this grim report from V-Dem, and what’s up with the blockade in the Gulf. But the main thing is that we need to name that Snow Leopard “CG.” I agree! That Snow Leopard should be named CG, not AQL:SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCRITICAL CONDITIONS with Dan Perry and Claire BerlinskiAnalysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeClaire Berlinski