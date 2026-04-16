The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
CRITICAL CONDITIONS with Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski
Want to Save this Snow Leopard?
0:00
-21:17

Want to Save this Snow Leopard?

Dan and I have a little wager ...
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Apr 16, 2026

We also talk about this grim report from V-Dem, and what’s up with the blockade in the Gulf.

But the main thing is that we need to name that Snow Leopard “CG.”

I agree! That Snow Leopard should be named CG, not AQL:

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