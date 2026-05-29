The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Rachel Motte's avatar
Rachel Motte
2h

The Day with a White Mark

by C.S. Lewis

All day I have been tossed and whirled in a preposterous happiness:

Was it an elf in the blood? or a bird in the brain? or even part

Of the cloudily crested, fifty-league-long, loud uplifted wave

Of a journeying angel's transit roaring over and through my heart?

My garden's spoiled, my holidays are cancelled, the omens harden;

The plann'd and unplann'd miseries deepen; the knots draw tight.

Reason kept telling me all day my mood was out of season.

It was, too. In the dark ahead the breakers are only white.

Yet I--I could have kissed the very scullery taps. The colour of

My day was like a peacock's chest. In at each sense there stole

Ripplings and dewy sprinkles of delight that with them drew

Fine threads of memory through the vibrant thickness of the soul.

As though there were transparent earths and luminous trees should

grow there,

And shining roots worked visibly far down below one's feet,

So everything, the tick of the clock, the cock crowing in the yard

Probing my soil, woke diverse buried hearts of mine to beat,

Recalling either adolescent heights and the inaccessible

Longings and ice-sharp joys that shook my body and turned me pale,

Or humbler pleasures, chuckling as it were in the ear, mumbling

Of glee, as kindly animals talk in a children's tale.

Who knows if it will come again, now the day closes?

No-one can give me, or take away, that key. All depends

On the elf, the bird, or the angel. I doubt if the angel himself

Is free to choose when sudden heaven in man begins or ends.

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Cary J. Mogerman's avatar
Cary J. Mogerman
3h

"Finally, he agreed that yes, in principle, I needed a technician." It's the little wins!!

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