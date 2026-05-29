The Orange technician arrived yesterday, exactly on time, which ruined everything.

He was friendly and competent. He accepted the lemonade I offered him with the surprised gratitude of a man accustomed to being greeted by customers of the white-eyed conviction that the absence of Wi-Fi is medically indistinguishable from cardiac arrest. He soon confirmed that the fiberoptic cable had, as I suspected, been damaged by years of proximity to eleven urinating, scratching, shedding, chewing cats. He had it fixed in less than half an hour.

I should have been relieved. Instead, I felt the gates of paradise closing.

A dôme de chaleur has settled over the Île-de-France, provoking the earliest canicule since record-keeping began. Typically, heat waves like this in Paris put me in a state of operatic grievance. I live under a zinc roof, in a fifth-floor walkup. When the mercury rises, it is infernal.

On my first days without the Internet, I was frantic. I had already taken off more than a week to clean my apartment, and I was beginning to suspect that rather than organizing my life, I might be causing it to collapse. If you’re in my line of work, the arrangement is fairly simple: If you don’t work, you don’t eat. A few days off is one thing. Weeks at a stretch would tax the patience of even the most indulgent reader. I tried to host a Zoom symposium through my cell connection, which went about as well as you’d expect, and I dragged myself from café to café in the heat, willing myself to write and edit despite the distracting babble all around me, which is, for me, nearly impossible. To write so much as a sentence, I require the quiet of a monastery—one without monks.

Parisian cafés aren’t meant for this. Those with wifi don’t necessarily have good wifi, and after an hour over a single cup of coffee, you begin to sense that the waiters are wondering whether you plan either to order lunch or die somewhere else. Sitting outside solves the problem of interior heat, but introduces the problem of motor scooters, cigarette smoke, delivery vans, and tourists asking one another whether this is the place they saw on TikTok. I managed to edit and post a single podcast. I couldn’t manage to finish the piece I was writing about the putative Iran deal, perhaps because I did not wish to read about the putative Iran deal, or write about the putative Iran deal, or think about the putative Iran deal, or indeed contemplate the existence of the putative Iran deal in any form whatsoever.

The next morning, I called Orange. I told them sternly that I needed a physical technician, not a phone call. I was put on hold, routed to someone more senior, asked the same questions again, and marched once more through the whole sacramental ritual of diagnostics.

Had I restarted the box?

Yes.

Had I unplugged it?

Yes.

Had I plugged it back in?

Yes.

Had I considered whether the problem might be that I was an elderly French person who couldn’t tell a router from a Moulinex?

Not in so many words, but I felt this question hovering in the air.

At last the man on the phone conceded that it was impossible to do a full diagnostic with me because I had no cell coverage in my apartment and therefore could not open the link he had sent to my phone, which would have allowed him to turn my phone into a remote camera so that he could inspect my wall and cable socket himself. (This was clever, in principle. But it did suggest that somewhere in the architecture of Orange customer service, no one had quite considered that if the customer has no Internet, the customer may be unable to participate in an Internet-dependent diagnostic of the Internet.)

Finally, he agreed that yes, in principle, I needed a technician. But the technician could not possibly come until Thursday.

Thursday.

I considered exploding. I could scream at him, I thought. I could tell him that you can’t go without the Internet for four days in the year 2026. That this situation was insupportable. Why, Orange is subjecting me to a controlled experiment in civil death! I will sue!

But another part of me realized it would do no good at all, and the guy on the other end of the line wasn’t responsible for the number of technicians available to make house calls. Besides, his job—coaching elderly, tech-illiterate, crabby French people through the setup of their Internet—is a punishment that even the medieval theologians could not imagine. “Eh bien, maintenant on redémarre …”

And so, with the bleak resignation of a woman who has accepted civil death, I said, “Bon. Jeudi.” At least they promised to come in the morning.

I hung up and contemplated a week without modern telecommunications. I imagined all the messages piling up invisibly. I imagined the people who would be offended with me by the end of the week. I mentally composed my fifth charming email explaining why I had not answered, and reflected that charm, like battery power, declines sharply with repeated use.

The heat was rising. The exertion of explaining the situation yet again had left me covered in sweat. I thought about ordering cold things to drink for the apartment during the canicule, then remembered that I couldn’t, because I had no Internet. I live in a fifth-floor walkup. If I wanted cold things, I’d have to go out to buy them, then haul them up the stairs. I decided tap water would be okay.

I sat there glumly for about an hour, willing myself to get up and trudge off to a café.

Then the doorbell rang.

You know Temu, right? It’s the addictive Chinese site where you can buy all manner of clever, cheap objects for much less than they would cost in France (in money, that is; but frankly, the CCP can have my data). We could have a separate conversation about the economics and ethics of Temu, and doubtless should. But I love it. It’s an amazing company in the same way that a casino is an amazing company. The website is extraordinarily well-designed: It is fiendishly attractive and addictive. I can spend hours hunting for bargains, knowing perfectly well that this is not how I should be using my time, but also knowing that a pair of two-euro earbuds is a good thing to have in a world where expensive earbuds vanish into the ether within six weeks. Also, my cats now recognize a Temu bag: They go nuts with excitement, associating it correctly with a new toy, one they’ll play with for three hours, with maniac enthusiasm, then either destroy it or get so bored with it they never touch it again. I’m not paying 20 euros for that kind of toy, but for a euro? Well worth it.

The stuff takes forever to arrive, though, so if you go on a little spree, you can forget you’ve done it. Weeks later, a Temu bag shows up, containing nice hair bands, a space-saving clothes-hanger, an electronic lizard, and several things I no longer understand well enough to identify. Temu is so cheap that if you spend fifty euros, it results in a delivery of almost imperial proportions. It’s like receiving a surprise bag of presents from your previous self, who appears to have been both extravagant and insane

The “cat’s ass bread clip.” If you order anything related to cats, Temu will thereafter show you everything related to cats, however improbable. (I did not actually order this, despite the tempting promotional video of a Chinese merchant demonstrating the proper use of the clip.)

This time, I’d completely forgotten that I had ordered art supplies.

I had a project in mind. After a cat dies, they send you home with what looks like a cardboard cylinder. That’s all that remains of a twenty-year relationship. All the life in a cat—all the warmth and purring and pouncing, all the imperious complaint—reduced to a plain container that looks as if it belongs in a warehouse.

All seven of my cats from Istanbul now sat my bookshelf, in a row, like cardboard monuments to sadness. I hated the way looking at them made me feel, but I couldn’t bear to part with them. I had vaguely thought that one day I would take them back to the mosque in Istanbul where I found them, as orphaned kittens, and scatter them in the Bosphorus. But not until Tayyip Erdoğan was gone and I was sure I wouldn’t be arrested on my return, which is not an imaginary concern for journalists on his bad side. I’m definitely on his bad side, or was. So the cats stayed on the shelf, making me sad every time I looked at them.

At some point, I had thought: Perhaps I could decorate the urns. Paint them beautiful colors. Encrust them with jewels, like the jewels they were. Make something beautiful out of them, so they wouldn’t be sitting there in the sadness of unadorned cardboard.

I couldn’t justify ordering expensive art supplies from Sennelier, but for a project like this, cheap supplies from Temu were surely just as good. Temu sometimes delivers objects of remarkably good quality. Just as often, it doesn’t. This is part of the addictiveness: random reinforcement, at a price point so low that disappointment leaves no bitterness.

I sat down in the living room and opened the bag. A cornucopia spilled out.

Four packs of air-dry clay. Two kinds of varnish. Stencils. Acrylic paints, in tiny tubes, like eyedroppers, in gorgeous colors: ultramarine, cerulean, royal blue, Alexander blue, cobalt, cadmium red, crimson, Venetian iron oxide, titanium white, absinthe green, anise green, emerald. And what was this? A little vial of indigo liquid, with a warning in broken English to be careful not to spill it, because one drop was “incredibly powerful.” Gesso. Gouaches. A small watercolor set, the size of a matchbox, in the prettiest shades of glittering pastel. I almost hadn’t ordered it, the memory came back to me, because people in the comments complained it was so small it was a “ripoff.” But it was adorable. Like a shimmering little magic kit. I loved it instantly. Glue. Resin. Mica powder in a half dozen shades of pastel: goldish cream, blush-colored, peachy cream. All shimmering. Diamonds, rubies, emeralds, pearls, garnets, and opals convincing enough that I sure wouldn’t know the difference. A plastic box with little compartments to organize all these gems (clever of me to think of that, I thought, admiring my rare foresight.) Gold leaves. Modeling paste. Sculpting tools. Decoupage napkins in chinoiserie patterns. Crackle medium. Antiquing powder. Patina paste. Satin ribbon. Gold lace. Opalescent tulle. Chrome pens. Silicon pouring gel. Colored tiles. A palette for mixing paints.

Had I really ordered all this? I checked. Indeed, I had. The bill for all of it had been less than forty-five euros.

And then there was one more thing.

It looked like a poster. I didn’t open it immediately, because I thought it might get crumpled and was safer rolled up. But I was curious, so I checked my order. Ah, yes. It was a picture I thought might look nice in the bathroom: something Roman-looking, a woman in a toga standing between two columns. The colors were neutral—sooty marble-grey and terracotta—and I’d figured I couldn’t go too wrong with “Greco-Roman” as a design choice.

I wondered what the Chinese merchant who had industriously plagiarized this design from an expensive Western interior decorator made of the tastes of the Western bourgeoisie. How could the visual language of “distressed Roman villa by way of boutique-hotel bathroom, rescued from a Tuscan estate, priced by someone named Séverine” make any kind of sense to someone whose idea of aspirational décor probably involved glossy tile, bright LEDs, prosperity red, and a perfectly dustless showroom orchid? But they know Western women go cuckoo for the excavated, limewashed, faintly ruined things they see on Pinterest, and they’re prepared to sell them to us for a price so cheap you’d think they were the real thing.

I looked at my cornucopia of delight and felt abject. I had to ignore it all and trudge off to a café in the heat to cough up an essay about Iran and answer all the email piling up in my inbox. By then I figured it contained at least five people mildly peeved with me and two who were seriously mad or deeply offended. There was no way I could simply say “to hell with it” and ignore my responsibilities. I had been doing that already for going on two weeks.

I decided not even to open the paints and clays and potions and varnishes. Maybe when I got back from the café I could play with them, though by then I would probably be too tired from the heat and noise. Ambient noise when I’m working exhausts me—I seem to use twice as much energy simply to block it out. I’d just put up the poster, I decided, and then I would go out and begin the day.

The good thing about having spent the previous week in a cleaning frenzy is that I could now instantly find the scissors. I cut off the cellophane and began unrolling the poster.

Except it wasn’t a poster.

What the hell was this?

First, it was two posters. Thick ones. Then it kept unrolling. It went on forever. As I unrolled, I realized it was the image I had ordered, but the thing itself wasn’t poster-sized. It was massive—a floor-to-ceiling mural. The thing was the size of a bedsheet designed by Augustus: a wall full of Roman woman, standing between two columns.

I have no idea from whom they stole the design, but the reproduction was perfect. The colors were perfect. The scale was preposterous. Where on earth was I supposed to put this? I don’t have room for a Roman wall mural the size of a house: This is something you’re supposed to discover behind plaster, not receive from Temu.

I looked around the apartment. If I took all the pictures off the wall, I supposed I could put it there, but that would change the whole living room. The pictures on that wall aren’t fine art, but they’re sentimental: a portrait of me painted by my best friend, one that makes me look twenty years younger and just enough better-looking that I like to think I look that way, although someone once asked whether it was Elizabeth Taylor, which suggests I don’t. A print of a Latin manuscript that hung in my childhood living room. Photos of my mother, including the one she loved of herself in a lesson with Leonard Rose. The apartment is on the roof, so the walls are slanted. Pictures don’t hang well. They want to fall off. They always look slightly odd. The Roman mural, I realized, would solve that problem.

I was worried about the time. Hanging it would be a project, not something I could slap on the wall. I made a bargain with myself: I could take down the pictures and tape it up, just to see how it would look. No big wallpapering production. Just a test. I grabbed the fan and trained it on the living room, took down the paintings (without braining myself or dropping them, for which I congratulated myself) and took the books off my ladder so that I could tape the mural high enough to see the effect.

At the top of the ladder, with the mural in hand, I realized the thing was self-adhesive. The back peeled off like a sticker. No wallpaper glue. No paste. No bucket. I was already at the top of the ladder. The two voices duked it out in my head.

You cannot do this. You have to work.

You are already at the top of the damned ladder with half a Roman mural in your hand. You may as well do it now.

You do not even know how it will look.

You will find out.

Where will you put all the other pictures?

You will figure it out.

You know you want to.

You can guess who won.

I peeled the backing from the top of the right side and unrolled it slowly. To my amazement, it stuck perfectly, and straight, on the first try. But I couldn’t leave only the right side up, could I? The left side would be trickier; it had to match the right exactly. But in for a penny …

I climbed down, got the left side, went back up the ladder, and began again, prepared for the thing to get stuck on itself, or for the columns not to align, or for the whole enterprise to become one of those things that begins in hope and ends with me on the floor, trapped in an adhesive Roman ruin.

But no. It matched perfectly. The first time.

I stepped back.

It was magnificent.

I could not believe how good it looked. It looked as if I had painted it. Or rather, as if a much more talented painter had painted it. It had a marvelous trompe-l’oeil quality. It changed the room completely. The apartment had, somehow, been waiting for this Roman woman all along.

I stared at it in aesthetic rapture. Then I looked at the paints, the varnishes, the clay, the little boxes of fake gems. I looked at my computer, which without the Internet was about as useful to me as a brick. And I said, “Fuck it.”

No one could reach me. By any modality. The apartment was beautiful. It was a billion degrees outside. The Internet outage was an act of God. I was dying to open—and paint, sculpt, and play with—every single unguent, gel, wax, powder, jewel, and potion in that box.

And just as I thought this, the doorbell rang again.

The delivery man was pouring with sweat. Fifth-floor walkup. He was holding a box marked FRAGILE and THIS WAY UP upside down. Clots of dirt were falling out of it. This time, I knew exactly what it was.

The night before, I had seen that Willemse was running a discount on geraniums. Two euros a pot. Can’t beat that, right? I had ordered some for the window boxes, but I hadn’t expected them to arrive quite so soon. Garden centers, when discounting, usually take their sweet time. These had arrived the next day. I thanked the delivery man, wondering whether the geraniums had survived the journey, and opened the box.

They had survived, but barely. The box was full of soil and exposed roots. The plants had been tossed out of their pots, and if I didn’t get them back into soil and water immediately, they would clearly die in the heat.

That settled it. I was not going out. I was going to stay home, garden, and paint.

Something in me lifted.

And that is how I spent three full days: cut off from modern telecommunications, incommunicado, in my apartment, painting and sculpting and gardening in my underwear and a pair of cut-offs, with two fans running. The heat, which normally turns me into a liturgical object of complaint, ceased to bother me at all. I was completely absorbed. I knew I was telling the world to piss off and there would be hell to pay for it later. I didn’t care. I was so happy.

I was so happy that I forgot to eat. Everything I did gave me pleasure: the gorgeous colors of the paints; the project of making something beautiful where once there had been only cardboard and sadness; the satisfaction of finally giving my cats a beautiful place to rest; the discovery that every bit of this ridiculous Temu treasure worked; the geraniums, the smell of soil, the pleasure of flowers in their window boxes; the softness of my living cats’ fur as they drifted in and out of the room like little domestic gods; even the heat, which went from maddening to dreamy and sensuous.

I painted and sculpted everything that came to mind. Inspired by my new wall, I turned one urn into a Roman column—Ionic, I believe—and painted it pale aqua and apricot, making it look antique with crackle medium and terra-cotta glaze, then encrusting it with peacock-feather gems. I painted another crimson and decorated it with gold leaves and rubies. For another, I tried the indigo dye, which is indeed powerful beyond your wildest imagination. It produced a blue so rich and deep—like lapis lazuli from the Aegean at night—that you’d think it had been mined, not mixed. The intensity of that blue gave me a pleasure I did not know could be associated with a color. It’s certainly not a pleasure I had ever associated with Orange, although by then I had begun to think their customer service might deserve its good reputation, though not for the reason they imagined.

With every hour away from the Internet, my calm deepened. In fact, I didn’t know it was possible to be so calm. I’d come to think of the state of mind in which I usually live as “my personality.” It’s been so long since I was truly free of the Internet that I didn’t realize the degree to which it had altered my baseline consciousness.

For the first time in years, I didn’t feel something I hadn’t even consciously known I was feeling: not anxiety, exactly, but a low-level agitation, a state of being perpetually interruptible. Constantly awaiting summons. Alerts, news, email, tasks, things clamoring for attention. The absence of that pressure felt so good that it wouldn’t be wrong to call it euphoria.

But even euphoria isn’t quite the word. It was more like the restoration of a faculty I’d forgotten I possessed: the ability to experience pleasure intensely, without simultaneously narrating, monetizing, postponing, defending, or explaining it. If anhedonia is the hallmark of depression, what is the word for its opposite? Not “happiness,” exactly. Not pleasure itself, but a heightened capacity for pleasure. A widened aperture. I’d bet it’s an observable brain state. Had you put me in an MRI, I suspect you would have seen something unusual: a woman under a zinc roof in a heat wave, covered in paint, clay, and gold leaf, having apparently mistaken craft supplies for divine revelation.

I’ve read artists’ memoirs in which painters go into raptures about color, but until now I’d had no idea what they meant. I had no experience by which to understand them. Now I did. The colors were the thing: mixing them, watching what happened when I painted them over gesso, after a second coat, under varnish, beneath resin. I’d seen colors this intensely before, but mostly under the influence of hallucinogens. This time I was sober, though I felt drugged by the pleasure of it all.

I made several important discoveries. First, the secret to gilding—why did no one tell me this at Oxford?—is to dust your hands lightly with talcum powder before handling the gold leaf. Gold leaf is light as a cat’s breath. You can’t really position it. You have to let it be carried by the air and hope it settles where you want it, because if you touch it too much, it disintegrates. (Even this struck me as pleasurable—the lightness and delicacy of the leaves, like nymph-wings.) With talcum powder on your hands, you have a better chance of getting it to land in the right place.

I discovered that if you put cornstarch in the silicone molds, even the most delicate clay adornments—ribbons, tiny blossoms—come out intact. I discovered that yes, you can use epoxy resin to glaze pottery. I had no Internet, so I couldn’t look it up. I had to wing it. The result, especially over the indigo, was spectacular.

At some point, with paint on my arms, soil on the floor, gold leaf stuck to places gold leaf was not intended to be, and the Roman woman standing between her columns with the serene indifference of a fresco that had survived worse civilizations, it occurred to me that I might be having one of the happiest days of my life. I searched my mind for a happier day. There have been days that exceeded it in specific joys, yes. But for pure aesthetic pleasure and calm? I could not think of one.

The fact that no one could reach me was part of it. The solitariness was exquisite. I don’t think I had many days like this even before the Internet, because my yearning for solitude developed later in life. As young people do, I wanted to spend my time with friends and boyfriends. I didn’t crave total aloneness the way I do now. That desire has grown more acute year by year, especially since the arrival of the Internet. Now it’s the only way my soul can be at peace. When the phone rings, or emits one of the other noises signaling a demand, I react the way I remember my grandmother reacting—at the time, to me, completely inscrutable. She would flinch, and her expression would instantly sour. “What is that?” she would say in her German-accented English. Not “who. “What.”

The phone did ring once or twice during these seventy-two hours. Orange called me twice to conduct a customer-service enquête. By then I had come to see Orange as the kind of spiritual guide said to cross the student’s path only when he’s ready, but even so, each ring felt like an invasion of space on the order of a traveling clown act with a horn crashing a wedding ceremony.

I wanted each of those days to last forever. All I wanted was more hours. I didn’t think about the wider world even once. I thought about my family, and about telling them how marvelous life without the Internet was. I thought, too, about writing this essay, because I realized I had discovered something profound—if also so obvious as to sound like every Atlantic essay ever written by a man with a cabin in Maine.

We all know the Internet is driving us mad. We say it constantly. We piously inform one another that we “take time off” from the Internet every Sabbath, or every evening before bed, or during dinner, or while communing with the trees with the radiant smugness of people who’ve just discovered birds.

But most of us can’t really do what I just did. Not anymore. Life, now, is impossible without the Internet. We exist on it, in a meaningful sense. Work, banking, travel, health care, publishing, friendship, taxes, repairs, groceries, love, logistics, news, bills, tickets, maps, passwords, identity, memory: it’s all there. To leave it is not to take a wholesome little break, but to step outside the social and economic order.

What startled me wasn’t that I enjoyed a few days away from the Internet. Everyone knows, in the abstract, that the Internet is bad for your peace of mind, just as everyone knows, in the abstract, that exercise is good and sleep is important and eating an entire wheel of Brie while reading the comments section isn’t a mental-health strategy endorsed by the Académie de Médecine. What startled me was the scale of the difference.

I can’t prove that everyone would be as happy as I was during those three days. I can’t even prove that I’d be as happy if I did it again. Perhaps the beauty of it depended on a series of accidents—the heat, the outage, the Roman wall, the dying geraniums, the cats, the colors. But the significance of what I experienced hasn’t escaped me. This wasn’t a gentle reduction in screen time and a minor improvement in mood. It was like jumping into a clear blue pool.

And if I’m at the far edge of the bell curve in my reaction—because of my professional tethering to the Internet and to nonstop news, because of temperament, because of some genetic susceptibility to agitation—so what? If other people are being driven even a fraction as mad by this machine as I’ve been, it would explain quite a lot.

We talk a great deal about what the Internet is doing to adolescent girls. But I now see that it has a profound effect on this adult woman as well. I don’t experience depression or clinical anxiety because of it, at least not in ways the Hamilton index would recognize. But perhaps adults are simply better at managing, which is to say suppressing, the emotional effects of constant interruption?

The problem isn’t my readers. It isn’t work, or obligations. It’s not even technology, exactly. The problem is that the economic and social machinery of modern life has colonized every aperture through which quiet used to enter. The machine doesn’t just deliver an incessant stream of tasks, it collapses all categories of experience into one channel. Banking, war, gossip, friendship, taxes, shopping, publication, medical appointments, reader mail, breaking news, invoices, pornography, recipes, family photographs, customer service, professional humiliation, praise, catastrophe, and the weather all arrive through the same glowing rectangle. You can’t turn off the bad part. There is no bad part. There’s only the channel, and the channel is life. We haven’t just become too online; we’ve built a civilization in which solitude is no longer a default condition of consciousness. To experience it requires a technical failure.

To be unreachable now requires an accident, a vast personal fortune, illness, wilderness, inhuman discipline, or infrastructure collapse. Most of us can’t choose it without paying a price. And because we can’t choose it, we don’t properly assess what’s been taken from us, which is not leisure precisely, nor rest, but the possibility of sustained absorption in a world that’s physically present. There’s a difference between procrastination and absorption, though from the outside they may look similar. Procrastination is guilty, twitchy, and furtive, with one eye on the clock and the other on the thing you’re avoiding. Absorption abolishes the clock.

For three days, I was as happy as I’ve been in years—in the room, in the heat, in the colors, in the soil, in the memory of the cats I lost and the living bodies of the cats now with me, deeply immersed in the task of creating something whose object was not publication, persuasion, profit, or performance. Just beauty.

Then the technician came.

He fixed the cable. The little lights blinked. The system reconnected. The world returned. He laughed when I told him that I planned to tell my boss that the putain de technicien had been late and spend the rest of the day skiving off. I didn’t explain that my boss is me.

But just knowing the Internet was back spoiled the mood. It wasn’t that anyone had reached me yet: it was that they could. The possibility returned me to ordinary consciousness: that slightly wired, slightly braced, slightly summoned state that I thought was just the way I was.

And here I am.

I’m glad the Internet is back, because I have to work. My life, like everyone’s life, is lashed to the machine in a million practical ways. I can’t support myself by gilding cat urns under a Roman wall mural while geraniums revive on the windowsill, even if this would be my preferred economic model.

But I can’t return, either. Because now I know. I know now that there’s another state of mind available to me: quieter, stranger, more sensuous, more absorbed. I didn’t lose it because I was weak, lazy, undisciplined, or insufficiently mindful. I lost it because the conditions of modern life make it nearly impossible to find.

The machine went silent, and for three days that ghastly, multi-tentacled octopus was off my back. I could hear myself think. No—scratch that. For three days I could hear myself not thinking. I could feel myself looking, touching, making, tending, loving, remembering. I could feel the way life feels no one can reach you.

I don’t know what to do with this knowledge.

But I know it is knowledge.

Note: As soon as I publish this, I’ll send out the invitation to our symposium this Sunday with Ariel Cohen and Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor, which will be terrific. Then I’ll get to my email and my messages—which I still haven’t read. I’m sure they’ve piled up. So if you’ve been trying to reach me, don’t despair: I’ll reply this evening. I’m sorry for the delay.

Also note: I will make this up to my paying subscribers. I don’t expect you to pay to hear nothing from me for days. I’ll post my suggestion tomorrow. For now, please don’t cancel your subscription, okay?