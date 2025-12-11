The most depraved branch of the pornography business is the snuff film industry. To produce their epics, the directors of these films procure a person, frequently a child or young woman, from human traffickers. The terrified captive is then slowly murdered, with one or more cameramen filming all the gory details for the titillation of perverted moviegoers everywhere.

Donald Trump’s primary political technique is theater. A reality TV star himself, he has consistently and effectively used provocative theater to acquire a vast audience of devoted fans. That’s right, fans. Trump’s true base is not composed of supporters of a defined political program. Trump is neither conservative nor liberal. He is neither hawk nor dove. Rather, through his impressive mastery of show business, he has made himself the star of a fanatical fan club. And, as he famously explained his habit of grabbing women by their sexual organs, “when you are a star, they let you do anything.”

Acting on this understanding o…