Today’s Sunday Symposium with Robert Zubrin is postponed. I’ll send the reading list for next Sunday’s meeting in a few minutes.

I’m very sorry about this. Here’s why.

I spent the week buried in the Nvidia scandal. I became a bit obsessed. On Friday, I woke up and contemplated my apartment. It was disgusting. Dishes were piled up in the sink. The litter boxes were dirty, the laundry was unwashed, and there was cat barf on my bed. (I’d been so tired the night before that I threw another sheet over it and slept right on top of it.) The garbage can was overflowing.

I’m on a fifth floor walkup. The garbage bins are in the cellar, so taking out the trash means going down and up twelve flights of stairs. This is a very old building. The cellar is spooky—a place where you’d expect to see massive spiders, carnivorous rats, and piles of human skulls. The lights in the cellar are on a timer—a short one. When you go down there, you have to be super careful to keep hitting the light switch, becaus…