By Jean E. Rosenfeld

The twentieth century was an age of apocalypse. Trench warfare and chemical weapons, the Russian Revolution, the failure of the League of Nations, the Great Depression, Japanese imperialism, the rise of fascism in Europe, World War II, and the Holocaust set my birth century apart. I studied history to make sense of it.

In 1945, we entered the Atomic Age. Seven years later, my cousin whispered in my ear, “We have a bomb that could blow up the world!” Tribulation, revolution, plague, and weapons of mass destruction reawakened ideas of Apocalypse and Armageddon in the imaginations of those who believed they would happen imminently, perhaps as soon as the year 2000.

Several years ago, in San Antonio, I attended a conference of scholars who analyze religion. I was studying novel religious groups that were causing mayhem in the 1990s. As I entered the elevator one day, a staff member (who had just removed a bat from my hotel room!) was surprised to see me carrying Tim LaHa…