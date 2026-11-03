Throw the Bums Out

🗳️ Join the Cosmopolitan Globalists to watch the midterm results roll in. I’ll be jumping on our usual Zoom link first thing in the morning tomorrow, at 7:00 am Paris time, to talk about what’s happening with some of our symposium guests. That works out to 1:00 am in New York tomorrow and 10 pm on the West Coast tonight. The link is below the paywall.

Dan would be surprised if Democrats fell short of taking both houses of Congress. I wouldn’t be. We work through the Senate arithmetic, the danger of reading too much into close polls, and the choice facing Michigan voters who want a check on Trump but can’t stomach El Sayed.

We ask what a Democratic victory would mean. How much would a new Congress constrain Trump? How much influence can Elon Musk buy by financing a turnout operation? And if Americans punish the president over high gas prices economy and the war in Iran, what does this actually mean about their judgment?

I have a few more things to say about El Sayed, but I don’t want to put them here because no one will see them. So I’ll put them in a regular newsletter.