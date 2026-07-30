Yesterday, at the Egyptian port of Damietta on the Mediterranean coast, a drone struck the Energos Winter, a US-owned floating gas-storage and regasification vessel. The resulting fire spread to a second ship, the GasLog Salem. The fire was brought under control. No one was killed. Damietta continues to operate.

Egypt is conducting an investigation. We know that at least two drones were involved. No one has claimed responsibility so far, but this one doesn’t take Agatha Christie. Damietta is one of Egypt’s principal LNG export terminals, sitting on the Mediterranean coast in the Nile Delta—right inside the emerging network of workarounds to Iran’s control of Hormuz. Iran has said repeatedly that if the US prevents it from exporting oil, it won’t permit the rest of the Middle East to export, either. The target was a US vessel.

Could the Houthis have done it? Technically, perhaps: they’ve demonstrated that their long-range drones and missiles can reach Israel, so the canal zone isn’t inconceivably distant. But Damietta would be a striking extension of their operational range. A direct Iranian launch, an Iranian-directed proxy operation, or a drone launched from much nearer the target are all conceivable. Until investigators disclose the wreckage, guidance system, approach vector and probable launch area, attribution remains open. But the message is already clear as daylight.

Since Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, Gulf producers have been redirecting what they can through pipelines outside the Strait. Saudi Arabia moved crude westward through its East–West pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu. But last week, the Houthis announced a blockade of Saudi shipping through Bab el-Mandeb and began attacking Saudi tankers and energy infrastructure. So the traffic moved again: Instead of sailing south from Yanbu through Bab el-Mandeb and around the Arabian Peninsula, Saudi oil began traveling north through the Red Sea toward the Suez Canal and Egypt’s SUMED pipeline. July loadings through SUMED rose from 19.52 million barrels in April to 28.79 million barrels.

Now drones have struck gas vessels at an Egyptian Mediterranean port.

Substitute routes have been mitigating the Hormuz shock, but each substitution concentrates traffic in the next available route, making that route a more tempting target. At every stage, voyages become longer, insurance more expensive, ships scarcer, deliveries later, and the margin for further adaptation narrower.

Iran doesn’t need to close the Suez Canal or destroy the SUMED pipeline. They just need to cause insurers and shipowners to ask whether that might happen. Shipping companies are already reassessing their security arrangements around Egypt’s Mediterranean ports. An attack anywhere in the canal region will sharply raise war-risk premiums. That cost will immediately flow through freight rates into consumer prices. So the physical damage from this attack may have been limited, but the economic perimeter of the war is expanding nonetheless.

It’s almost too perfect an illustration of the title of our upcoming symposium with Gabi Mitchell: The map is not the corridor. A corridor exists only when ships can use it, insurers cover it, governments protect it, its ports remain operational, and everyone believes these conditions will persist.

The strike on Damietta was exquisitely calibrated. It caused no deaths, didn’t disable the port, and no one claimed it. It was just enough violence to force the world, from London to Singapore, to reprice the possibility of an attack on the Suez Canal, but not so much as to force Cairo’s hand. Egypt has every incentive to treat the incident as a limited security problem, because it doesn’t want to be drawn into the war. But the commercial signal has already been delivered. The remaining escape routes are within range.

Thus far, the world has adapted to the Hormuz blockade in much the way Dan expected: China reduced its demand for Gulf crude; governments released strategic reserves; Saudi Arabia and the UAE used bypass pipelines. Refiners adjusted. Cargoes were rerouted. Prices rose, but the global economy didn’t collapse.

But the world has been running on inventories, spare pipeline capacity, longer routes, and political cooperation. Those buffers are finite.

Tehran’s strategy is obvious: pursue the escaping molecule. Follow it out of Hormuz, across Saudi Arabia, through Yanbu, up the Red Sea and toward the Mediterranean—until the world concludes that accommodating Iran is cheaper than defending every alternative route.

They are not kidding. And the arithmetic isn’t finished.

At the other end of the Mediterranean system, another essential commodity is losing its escape routes. Russia has been systematically attacking Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and the civilian ships that use them. Between June 20 and July 20, according to Odesa prosecutors, Russian forces attacked 28 civilian vessels, killing 21 people. A missile strike on a ship carrying corn killed ten people, most of them foreign crew. Shipowners then stopped sending new vessels into Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. Zelensky said that on one recent day, not a single ship entered.

Ukraine has already lost about a third of its Black Sea grain-export capacity. Freight costs doubled in a week, from about US$24 to US$47 per tonne. The corridor has not been formally closed; commercially, however, a corridor without willing ships is closed enough.

Alternative routes exist, but the same caveat applies: the map is not the corridor. Grain can theoretically move through Danube ports, by road or by rail into Europe, but these routes can’t handle anything approaching the volume of the deepwater Black Sea ports. And this year, the Danube is suffering from critically low water levels. European import quotas constrain the land route, and Ukraine is suffering from shortages of drivers and rolling stock.

The Ukrainian Agrarian Council estimates that the country needs to export approximately 67 million tonnes of agricultural products during the 2026–27 marketing year. Under a prolonged suspension of Black Sea vessel calls, as much as 32.4 million tonnes could remain stranded inside Ukraine. Grain will fill storage facilities, domestic prices will fall below the cost of production, and farmers will lose the working capital required to finance the next planting. Within a season, a logistics failure becomes a production failure.

Russia’s grain exports are also being squeezed. Ukrainian attacks have disrupted shipping through the Sea of Azov, which normally handles roughly a quarter of Russia’s grain exports. Grain has consequently been diverted toward terminals at Novorossiysk and Taman. But Novorossiysk has banned night-time vessel movements because of the drone threat, and three terminals—with a combined annual capacity exceeding 20 million tonnes—have restricted truck deliveries because the grain is arriving faster than ships can remove it.

The Baltic route is now Russia’s safest alternative. The Caspian route is theoretically available, but it primarily serves Iran—which is not at present an especially reassuring destination—and security risks there have risen as well. Shipments through the Caspian haven’t increased since mid-July.

The world’s essential commodities are trapped. Russia and Ukraine will together harvest more than 110 million tonnes of wheat this year. Before the latest attacks, the USDA expected them to export approximately 61 million tonnes—nearly 30 percent of the global wheat trade. But grain in Rostov or Odesa can’t feed someone in Egypt if no shipowner will collect it.

Food production is already absorbing the Hormuz shock. The gulf disruption has throttled a large share of the seaborne fertilizer trade and raised the costs of nitrogen, sulfur, fuel, and freight. Ukrainian farmers entered this harvest after paying more for fertilizer, or applying less. Now, they can’t sell the resulting crop. Russia has meanwhile extended restrictions on diesel and gasoline exports and introduced special measures to preserve fuel for its own harvest.

The two stories meet, rather neatly, in Egypt. Egypt is the world’s largest, or among the largest, wheat importers, depending on the year. It buys heavily from Russia and Ukraine. It also depends on imported energy, and it’s just had two gas vessels struck at Damietta.

Every time the world redirects an essential commodity, the new route becomes more congested, more expensive, and more strategically valuable. Then someone attacks it.

Helium is the purest example of the phenomenon, because when it can’t escape geographically, it eventually escapes physically into the atmosphere.

In March, Iranian attacks forced Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas complex to shut down. Because helium is recovered as a by-product of LNG processing, that temporarily removed nearly a third of global helium production. Qatar subsequently restarted most production in June, but owing to the damage, output was expected to decline by about 14 percent—roughly 4–5 percent of global supply— for several years. Production was expected to make a gradual recovery through July and August, but that was interrupted by the renewed closure of Hormuz.

Helium’s logistics are exceptionally unforgiving. It has be cooled to about -269°celsius, loaded into specialized cryogenic containers that cost about a million dollars each, and shipped quickly. After about six or seven weeks, the liquid begins boiling into gas and venting through pressure valves. Oil can sit forever in a tanker, but stranded helium ceases to be recoverable.

About 200 containers of helium were trapped in the Gulf during the first closure. The containers themselves then became a secondary bottleneck—with hundreds stranded at the producing end, the industrial-gas companies couldn’t reuse them elsewhere.

Some Qatari helium can, theoretically, be trucked across Saudi Arabia and exported through Jeddah, or transported overland toward Oman. But these are extremely cumbersome substitutes: You need border access, specialized handling, and the right containers. Jeddah also returns the cargo to a Red Sea now threatened by the Houthi blockade.

Today, an LNG tanker controlled by Qatar became the first to leave Hormuz in nearly three weeks. It did so through a route Iran had approved. So Qatari exports now move only by Iranian permission.

Helium spot prices roughly doubled during the initial interruption. Air Liquide and other suppliers imposed allocations and temporary contractual restrictions; Nippon Sanso announced price rises of more than 30 percent. They’re prioritizing deliveries to semiconductor manufacturers, hospitals, and aerospace users. Universities, research laboratories, welders, and balloon vendors will probably be cut first.

The geographical distribution of the shock is very unequal. Air Liquide says it has more than a year’s supply in underground storage in Germany. But South Korea received almost 65 percent of its helium from Qatar in 2025. Taiwan and South Korea together manufacture a very large share of the world’s advanced semiconductors. Helium is essential for semiconductor fabrication. There is no substitute. Large chipmakers have stockpiles and helium-recovery systems. But the helium shock is arriving exactly as the demand for AI chips is soaring, and the whole US economy is now running on the hope that any day now, AI will start laying golden eggs.

Other commodities are showing the same pattern. The most striking case is Kazakh oil. Kazakhstan produces about 3 percent of the world’s crude. About 80 percent of its exports travel through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to a terminal near Novorossiysk on Russia’s Black Sea coast. Drone attacks forced the terminal to suspend intake. Because Kazakhstan couldn’t export the oil, it had to stop producing it. National oil and gas output fell from about 2.07 million to 1.63 million barrels a day. Production at the enormous Tengiz field was more than halved.

Then there are fertilizer and sulfur, which are inseparable from the grain story. Countries above Hormuz account for nearly 50 percent of the world’s sulfur trade, 34 percent of its urea, 23 percent of its ammonia, and 18 percent of its MAP and DAP phosphate fertilizer. You need sulfur to make sulfuric acid, which allows you to process phosphate rock into usable fertilizer. Block sulfur exports from the Gulf and you curtail fertilizer production in countries nowhere near Hormuz.

Urea prices were over US$850 per tonne in April, up roughly 80 percent since February. The World Bank expects its fertilizer-price index to rise by more than 30 percent this year. The northern planting season was partly protected because many farmers had already bought inputs, but the next cycle won’t enjoy that protection

We now have a genuinely frightening configuration:

fertilizer and sulfur can’t reliably leave the Gulf;

helium and LNG can’t reliably leave Qatar;

oil can’t reliably leave Kazakhstan through Novorossiysk;

grain can’t reliably leave Russia or Ukraine through the Black Sea;

Saudi oil diverted around Hormuz is threatened in the Red Sea and near Suez;

Russia is restricting refined-fuel exports because attacks on its refineries have produced domestic shortages.

This is more than a commodity shock. It’s a circulatory crisis. Production remains distributed around the world, but the arteries connecting production to consumption are being progressively narrowed or attacked.

This is how a regional war becomes a systemic economic crisis—through the sequential degradation of every alternative. Hormuz becomes unsafe. Then Bab el-Mandeb. Then Suez. The Black Sea. The Sea of Azov. At every stage, voyages become longer, insurance more expensive, ships scarcer, deliveries later and the margin for further adaptation narrower.

Iran knows this. It has taken the measure of its adversary. And it’s going for broke.