The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Shawn Howard AVDD's avatar
Shawn Howard AVDD
12h

This is a great article Claire. You really captured and explained another pivot point in this escalating conflict. Kudos!

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James PdB's avatar
James PdB
12hEdited

"They're Attacking", I keep seeing all the analysis being about state and semi-state actors, but the obvious new danger is drones + non-state actors. I believe the expression is jumping the shark. Shiite militias first, Shia next, random terrorist bands, (including Christian and Jewish Nationalists) after that. I would guess it is not a great geo-political time to increase hatred towrds one's country. Are Trump, Bibi, and the Sheiks thinking of this? The Gulf monarchies may soon have pissed off citizens and eco-terrorists drone bombing their own refineries, not too mention the Suez Canal. What would Timothy McVeigh do with a few drones today?

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