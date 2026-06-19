This is a copy of the show notes that accompanied the latest episode of Critical Conditions. If receiving these in duplicate is irritating, let me know and I’ll find another solution.

In April, Dan and I spoke with Nazanin Ansari of Kayhan Life. You may remember the conversation:

Critical Conditions When the orders come and they refuse to shoot Claire Berlinski · Mar 31 This is either the moment when the blood-soaked tide of violent jihadism unleashed by the Iranian Revolution turns, or it’s the moment when it gains the power to drown the world. Yet no one in our government has asked, with the seriousness and gravity such a war demands, “What exactly are we doing? Do our ends match our means? Does our plan make sense? What will happen if we fail?” Listen now

Dan and I were already anxious about where this was headed by then, but still willing to believe there was a non-trivial possibility that the shock to the Islamic Republic would result in something better than yet another dismal cycle of sanctions, negotiations, and repression.

I won’t say that this week obviated any remaining hope. When you listen to this podcast, you’ll hear otherwise. But hope about Iran’s future is now something more like philosophical position, or a matter of temperament, than a conclusion drawn from the evidence.

The released MOU confirms the darkest reports about it. It does indeed defer an agreement on the nuclear question, the disposition of enriched material, enrichment, the fate of the sanctions, and the implementation mechanisms to a 60-day negotiation period. Meanwhile, it immediately begins removing the US blockade, restoring commercial shipping, issuing oil-export waivers, and making frozen and restricted Iranian assets usable.

Yes, it commits the US and its allies to a reconstruction plan—a ransom payment, —of at least US$300 billion. The phrase “at least $300 billion” deserves a moment of awed silence. It makes you want to seize the American negotiators by the lapels and ask whether they’ve ever bought so much as a pistachio. One imagines them entering the bazaar, admiring a carpet, and responding to the opening price by saying, “Splendid—let’s make that the lower bound.”

Trump and Vance have since tried to deny that they’ve promised immediate sanctions relief or a US$300 billion ransom payment, but the text says precisely that. Oil waivers, blockade removal, and asset usability are not trivial future hypotheticals. As usual, the administration is counting on the public’s unwillingness or inability to read.

The most striking thing about the administration’s denials is less their audacity than their laziness. They’re assuming the public will treat the MOU as it treats most official documents, like an inert slab of bureaucratic fog. But this document is so short that even those of very limited ability can puzzle it out, and this time, they very well might. I’ve appended it below. Once read, it’s impossible to miss the difference between what the text says and what Trump and Vance say it says.

The agreement provides for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. It promises Iran a path to sanctions relief. It promises more talks about Iran’s nuclear program. What it doesn’t address—as Nazenin immediately pointed out—is the central political fact of the Islamic Republic, to wit, its war against the Iranian people. There’s no provision for political prisoners, no protection for protesters, no mention of the arrests and the disappearances, no mention of the terror and the repression. There’s not a word about the hangings—one after another, a machine of death, every single day. As I type, prison guards are raping terrified young women in Iranian prisons to ensure there’s no chance they will accidentally execute a virgin. There’s no demand that the Islamic Republic cease exporting violence through its proxies. There’s no answer to the obvious question: Do we seriously expect this regime to change its nature because it signed a memorandum?

Seriously, JD?

Nazanin isn’t blind to this. To the contrary, she begins where any morally serious discussion must: with the Iranian people, who are absent from the agreement. She is disappointed—in Trump, in the United States, in the international institutions that blather on about human rights while accommodating Tehran. But she refuses to despair.

That refusal isn’t the same thing as optimism. It’s something more complicated. She argues that the Islamic Republic’s reprieve can’t solve its deeper problems. Money isn’t legitimacy, and sanctions relief isn’t trust. A pause in the war doesn’t mean recovery. The regime may have gained cash, diplomatic recognition, and breathing space, but it remain structurally rotten—unable to govern, unable to inspire loyalty beyond fear and patronage, and unable to escape the consequences of what it has done to Iran.

Dan pressed the case for pessimism. Iran has extracted concessions without surrendering anything concrete. The nuclear file remains unresolved. The missile program remains. The militias remain. The regime’s internal machinery of repression remains. Tehran has demonstrated that threatening the Strait of Hormuz can extract payment from a frightened world.

Nazanin answers with a longer view. The regime, she argues, has not emerged restored. Its hardline factions are angry. Its ideological core is unsettled. Its economy has been devastated by decades of corruption, militarization, sanctions, and misrule. Its own supporters must now be bribed, entertained, mobilized, and reassured. Its opponents have not disappeared. rThe Iranian people, having already shown extraordinary courage, remain the decisive unknown. All of this left us with a question we couldn’t resolve: Is this the beginning of a transformation, or just another phase of the regime’s survival?

Nazanin’s deepest point is that the Islamic Republic can survive a battlefield defeat, a diplomatic humiliation, even another round of internal purges. What it cannot easily survive is the loss of belief—not just among its enemies, but among its own people and perhaps even among its own servants.

There’s a humane difficulty in conducting an interview like this. It’s also an editorial challenge. When someone has spent years watching the brutalization of her country and says, in effect, “I won’t surrender the future,” it’s grotesque to respond as if you’re cross-examining a RAND memo. I didn’t have the heart to do it.

Dan was a bit tougher, but in places, he sounds as if he’s insisting Nazanin feel as grim as we do. In any case, I don’t think she’s actually making an optimistic argument so much as a non-fatalistic one. “This is bad, but not final” is not the same as “this is good.” The former is her real position, I think, and a stronger one.

I certainly don’t want Nazenin, or any Iranian, to abandon hope. God forbid. But my question, as you can probably hear, is what kind of hope we’re talking about. Hope can be moral, political, strategic, historical, or evidentiary. All are legitimate, but they’re not the same thing.

Nazanin’s refusal to despair suggests the question I should have asked, but only thought of after the fact: What would she count as evidence that the Islamic Republic is entering a phase of forced transformation, not just a phase of even bloodier survival?

Her best point wasn’t any kind of defense of the MOU. She’s quite clear: She’s disappointed by it. She’s appalled that the Iranian people are absent from it.

Her argument is that the deal may be both a strategic capitulation and a regime-destabilizing event. These propositions, she suggests, are not mutually exclusive. She argues that cash isn’t legitimacy, and relief isn’t recovery. Iran’s mafia-state political economy inspires no one’s trust, domestically or abroad. Even US$300 billion won’t touch Iran’s deeper structural problem. Iranian economists, she says, put the cost of rebuilding Iran closer to US$1 trillion.

All of that is true (although I haven’t looked closely at the details of the economic estimates, so I don’t know whether the specific figure of a trillion dollars is defensible. Arguendo, I defer to the expertise of the economists she cites.) Authoritarian regimes can receive windfalls and still decay. Yes, they do tend to convert windfalls into factional struggle, elite predation, subsidies to loyalists, and renewed coercion. None of this is known to be stabilizing.

But it’s not necessarily known to be destabilizing, either. If you’re willing to kill enough of your citizens—and if any regime is willing, it is that one—you can achieve quite a grim stability of total, chronic immiseration. Yes, sometimes this kind of regime collapses, surprising everyone. Just as often it doesn’t. North Korea is still hanging in there, pickled in amber and misery. Nothing ever changes in Eritrea except the name of the enemy with whom they’re at war.

When she mentioned glasnost, I wondered if there was an important development I was overlooking. But no, as she clarifies, there is no glasnost at all. Executions, arrests, censorship, intimidation, ideological theater, and hostage diplomacy are not glasnost. At most, what she described suggests an exhausted regime trying to reorganize its internal bargain after a shock.

Yes, hypothetically, that could be destabilizing. But there’s no special reason to think so. It isn’t liberalization unless we see freedom of speech, the relaxation of coercion, real pluralism, real transparency, and a public reckoning with state violence. That is not in evidence—at all.

When we pressed her on this, she retreated to something more precise: not glasnost, but perhaps an economic opening meant to ensure the regime’s survival with a kind of Venezuelan-model insider rearrangement, or oligarchic redistribution under authoritarian control. This perestroika-without-glasnost intuition is perhaps more plausible. The regime may be forced to mutate economically without liberalizing politically. Reporting in Iran International over the past few days actually supports that. The hardliners are furious, but the ruling elite appears to be closing ranks around a pragmatic, still-authoritarian survival strategy centered on Ghalibaf, the IRGC leadership, and the Supreme National Security Council.

Nazanin was using glasnost and perestroika more as mood words than analytic categories. There are certainly signs of elite strain, ideological embarrassment, hardline fury, and perhaps tactical adaptations. But those don’t add up to glasnost—and they’re not yet perestroika, either.

The evidence I see points to something much narrower. There is factional stress, for sure. Hardliners, especially around the Paydari milieu, are furious about the MOU and about the elevation of figures like Araghchi and Ghalibaf. The protests and violent rhetoric against the negotiators suggests as much. So there’s division inside the regime coalition. That’s not liberalization.

The regime may be trying to sideline the maximalist or apocalyptic factions because they’ve become too dangerous to the regime’s survival. Again, that’s not perestroika in the Soviet sense; it’s more like a cartel boss telling the arsonists to leave the room while he renegotiates the protection racket. When Nazanin said perestroika, she clarified, she didn’t mean the true restructuring of the political economy, which she agrees is impossible. She meant a temporary insider bargain to distribute sanctions relief and preserve the regime. But those are radically different things.

The intensifying repression, certainly, points to elite strain, or the elite’s terror of its own people. It suggests, as Nazanin says, that none of the regime’s problems have been solved—except for a few rather significant ones: The US military is no longer shooting at them; we’re no longer preventing them from selling their oil; and we’re no longer refusing to unfreeze their assets. I agree with Nazanin that apart from this—and that’s a mighty big “apart”—it’s not as if our concessions will turn corrupt Shiite-revolutionary governance into a viable economic model.

I’m sure she’s right that the regime has devastated the Iranian economy in a way that even the cash inflow we’re about to provide can’t fix. But corruption and economic exhaustion aren’t perestroika. They’re pressures that might someday lead to perestroika—or might lead to a coup, to collapse, or just more predation and deeper misery.

So I fear she’s overselling the idea that this points in the direction of regime collapse. I’d like to believe it, but I just don’t see it. It will happen, in the long run, yes, because in the long run, everything collapses. But I don’t see any special reason why it would happen now.

A safer formulation is that the MOU could preserve the regime in the short term while aggravating the contradictions that make it brittle in the long term. But when you add the word “could” that many times, and decorate it with a cautious “in the long term,” you’re not really saying anything.

In fact, I find the whole Soviet analogy misleading. Gorbachev wasn’t just an exhausted apparatchik presiding over a cash-flow crisis. He had a reformist vocabulary, a theory of renewal, and some willingness—initially limited, then increasingly consequential—to loosen the information order. I see no Gorbachev figure in Iran. Ghalibaf is no Gorbachev. Araghchi is no Shevardnadze. Mojtaba Khamenei (if he’s alive, and if he’s really the effective supreme authority), is certainly not the herald of democratic socialist renewal, or whatever we want to call the Soviet late-imperial fever dream.

In my view, the correct analogy is not glasnost and perestroika at all. It’s Thermidor. A revolutionary regime, wounded and discredited, trying to discipline its own zealots, preserve its security apparatus, redistribute spoils to insiders, and rebrand its survival as a victory. Yes, that might still be unstable. But it’s not liberalization. It’s regime preservation by less ecstatic means.

But even that analogy may be too hopeful. Thermidor ended the Reign of Terror. It didn’t produce liberal constitutionalism, exactly; it produced reaction, the repression of the Jacobins, corruption, elite self-protection, the Directory, and eventually Bonaparte. But it signified the cresting of the most frenzied revolutionary violence. Robespierre fell. The Committee of Public Safety lost its supremacy. The guillotine ceased to be the central instrument of political rule.

Iran isn’t even there. Or at least, nothing we can see suggests it is. If executions are increasing, if prisons are filling, if the coercive apparatus remains intact, then “Thermidor” is too optimistic. At most, the Islamic Republic may be entering a post-fanaticism phase without a post-repression phase: less ecstatic, perhaps; not less brutal. Thermidor without mercy.

Listening to the podcast, I’m sure you’ll notice Nazanin’s hope, my disappointment, and Dan’s impatience. These are not incompatible reactions. The regime has gained breathing space, it’s true. It’s also true that after months of blood, assassinations, military humiliation, and economic pain, it returned to negotiations with the United States. Domestically, the regime might describe this as heroic resistance. It could also be described—and may well be understood—as catastrophic circularity.

On public opinion inside Iran, Nazanin confirms what others are reporting. Iran International (one of the best sources for reporting on Iran) describes reactions among Iranians as a mixture of relief, bitterness, triumphalism, anxiety, hope that prices will come down, fury at Tehran for the needless suffering, fury at Trump (among both supporters and opponents of the regime, for different reasons), and rage among hardliners who view the MOU as betrayal of the “martyred Leader.”

It is hard to take the thought that people who were so warmly-disposed toward Americans at the beginning of this war now feel so betrayed.

Related News

The UK Maritime Trade Operations group has issued a new advisory stating that the Strait of Hormuz is now open and that blockade operations have ceased.

Donald Trump announced: “We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” He can expect it all he likes. Last night, after Hezbollah killed four Israeli soldiers, the IDF struck more than 80 Hezbollah command centers, terrorists, launch positions, and infrastructure sites, defying the president’s expectations.

The US-Iran talks planned for Bürgenstock today were cancelled because Tehran is demanding a halt to the fighting in Lebanon. Ghalibaf threatened a “forceful response” if the terms of the agreement were violated.

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, or his cardboard effigy, said he authorized the signing of the MoU with the United States despite having “another view in principle.” Make of that what you will. Iran International interprets it this way:

A message attributed to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and the swift reactions from President Masoud Pezeshkian and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf highlighted the uneasy coalition behind the agreement with the United States and the lingering doubts about it. The intervention comes after weeks of criticism from hardline media outlets, clerics and political factions that viewed the agreement as a dangerous concession to Washington. While the ultraconservative Paydari Party is often portrayed as the main opponent of rapprochement with the United States, recent debate in Iran has highlighted a broader network of political, media and ideological actors resisting a Tehran-Washington understanding. …. One of the most detailed assessments came from Khabar Online, which argued that resistance to the ongoing negotiations should not be viewed as ordinary criticism but as an organized campaign to undermine diplomacy, attack key officials and deepen national divisions. The report identified state television, IRIB, as the leading institutional opponent of an agreement. It cited remarks by hardline clerics who used the broadcaster’s platforms to denounce negotiations with the United States. Among them was cleric Gholamreza Ghassemian, who declared on state television that “negotiation is haram,” while arguing that those pursuing talks were acting contrary to divine principles. Another cleric, Sheikh Esmail Ramezani, insisted that relations with Washington were impossible. Khabar Online accused IRIB of functioning as the mouthpiece of a single political faction rather than a national broadcaster and even alleged that portions of the leader’s recent warnings against discord were downplayed to preserve a hardline narrative. The report also pointed to figures associated with the late president Ebrahim Raisi’s administration, arguing that some remained more focused on domestic political rivalries than on supporting diplomacy endorsed by the state’s highest institutions. The Paydari Party appeared third on the list. The article described it as a rigidly ideological parliamentary bloc that has used its network of lawmakers and media outlets to challenge the negotiating team and question the merits of engagement with Washington. Yet even Paydari represents only part of the opposition. In a separate interview with Rouydad24, former lawmaker and security official Mansoor Haghighatpour argued that resistance to a Tehran-Washington agreement also reflects the influence of the messianic Hojatiyeh association, whose legacy remains the subject of recurring debate in Iran. … The divisions echo debates surrounding the 2015 nuclear agreement, when hardline factions accused negotiators of capitulation while supporters argued diplomacy was necessary to ease pressure on the country. Ghalibaf was more explicit in defending the current process, warning that those acting against the leader’s guidance “under the guise of obeying the Leadership” would face a “harsh response from the nation.” For now, however, public criticism appears to have subsided. The day after the memorandum was signed, Iranian media largely fell silent on opposition to a possible agreement. Whether that reflects a direct effort by the leadership to quiet dissent, or merely a temporary pause as political factions adjust to the new reality, may become clearer in the days ahead.

Steve Witkoff said Iran will invite the IAEA to inspect its nuclear sites and identify the locations of Tehran’s enriched material. The spokesman for parliament’s National Security Committee, however, said IAEA inspections violated an Iranian law suspending cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog. He wrote on Twitter that parliament would resist “law breaking and capitulation.”

Articles and Analyses

The Iran deal is good for Trump, but bad for the rest of us. Are there any real winners of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran? The global economy may benefit from renewed oil exports, while Trump could score a short-term political win if voters forget the war’s economic fallout by the midterm:

In Israel, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange had bought Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s promise of a defeated Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran and had staged a powerful wartime rally. Reality finally hit this week, with a three-day sell-off, as the details of the US-Iran agreement first emerged. Most of the anxiety seems to be concerned with the fact that the agreement leaves Iran militarily strong enough that the regional balance of power won’t be shifting in favor of Israel. But that is only half the problem. It means that the vast amounts of money Israel has spent and borrowed, and the sacrifices of lost economic growth, in wars in Gaza, Lebanon and with Iran haven’t bought it the security Netanyahu promised. … Israel will thus remain enmeshed in forever wars in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, and is now on its own in confronting the Iranian menace. The economy will not only be weighed down by the constant fighting and increased burden of reserve duty, but by even greater defense costs. And, from now on, the wars will almost certainly be fought without American financial and military aid. In the Gulf, it has become clear that Trump has sold his friends and business bros down the river, first by warring with Iran and now with his 14-point agreement. Recall that it was just over a year ago that the president visited Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, signing deals to invest in the Gulf and for the Gulf countries to invest in America. Not billions, but trillions of dollars. During the war, the Gulf countries sustained some US$58 billion in direct damage from Iranian missile and drone attacks, but more importantly, their carefully cultivated image as a safe haven to invest and do business was undone. If the war had ended with an Iranian defeat, the Gulf might have been able to recover the reputational damage. The deal makes that less likely. Iran’s economy may remain in dire straits, but the regime feels powerful and knows it can intimidate its neighbors by attacking their vulnerable infrastructure and blocking the Strait of Hormuz. The Gulf oil exporters may have to pay Iran to use the strait while spending tens of billions more on building pipelines to replace what was once a free conduit. Lebanon is a loser, too. On paper, the agreement brings an end to the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, which has caused immense human and material damage to the country. Not only will Israel be constrained from further attacks, US Vice President JD Vance also says the clause means Tehran must stop “funding violent terrorist groups.” None of that is likely to happen. Israel may feel compelled to stop bombing attacks, but it is far less likely to withdraw from South Lebanon. And, Hezbollah is just as likely to continue enjoying Iranian patronage for the simple reason that Lebanon isn’t important enough to Trump to blow up negotiations with Iran over a few hundred million dollars flowing into Hezbollah coffers or deliveries of drones. In short, Lebanon has been consigned to the mire of war and instability. The government’s hope of restoring sovereignty and attracting the foreign aid and investment it needs to begin reconstruction is not going to happen. Are there any real winners? The world economy will enjoy the resumption of oil exports, easing prices and inflation. Trump personally may be a winner, too, at least for the short term as the cost of the war to the American economy recedes, perhaps fast enough for voters to forget by November’s mid-term elections the war’s fallout.

“Don’t bullshit us, Trump.” Netanyahu loyalists rage at “treacherous” US. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s allies said US President Donald Trump was a “loser” and Vice President JD Vance was a “scumbag,” while one prominent loyalist described both as “the modern Chamberlain.”

A fragile compact. Ambiguities that could undermine US-Iran MoU:

Built on undefined terms, deferred obligations and subjective judgments of compliance, the agreement risks becoming as much a source of future disputes as a mechanism for resolving them. … Consider Article 1, which proclaims an “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” while committing the parties to respect Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity. On the surface, the language appears definitive. … Key terms such as “all fronts,” “permanent,” and “territorial integrity” remain undefined. No mechanism exists for arbitration or adjudication when disagreements arise. Instead, implementation is largely deferred to future negotiations, even as early Iranian steps on nuclear issues or maritime security may unlock sanctions waivers and access to frozen assets. This pattern of ambiguity runs throughout the document. The nuclear status quo is to be maintained pending a final agreement. Oil waivers and access to restricted assets are linked to implementation of initial commitments, yet the standard for satisfactory performance remains largely a matter of political judgment. The sixty-day timetable for negotiating a broader agreement, which may be extended by mutual consent, creates space for diplomacy. It may also give both sides time to consolidate military, political or diplomatic leverage while negotiations continue.

US Embassy shooting probe uncovers trail leading to Tehran:

Toronto police operation targeting suspects linked to the March attack on the US Consulate has uncovered what investigators believe is a far-reaching network connecting a series of shootings across the Greater Toronto Area to actors operating beyond Canada’s borders. According to confidential information obtained by Iran International from police sources, investigators have identified a traceable logistics, supply and equipment pipeline linking suspects in the Toronto shootings to individuals and networks originating in Tehran.

Here’s a link to the article. Here’s a translation:

I say it again here, as I do every time I speak about Trump. Being neither irresponsible, nor an adept of the politics of the worst, nor ideologically hostile to America, I hope with all my soul that I am mistaken in the judgment I pass upon this man. And nothing would please me more than to see him finally perform, in the Middle East for example, an act that is just, courageous, and equal to the challenges of our time. But when I observe his diplomacy, his relationship with his allies, and his vision of the world as it has asserted itself over the course of a mandate and a half, one trait strikes me—or rather, two. Betrayal, first, as system and method. I am thinking, of course, of Denmark, one of the United States’ most constant partners, summoned to surrender Greenland as if it were a listed company, a golf course, or a hotel under racket. Of Europeans in general, treated with less consideration than Erdoğan, Kim Jong-un, or the Chavista heiress of Maduro’s narco-regime. Of the Ukrainians, who are being made to understand that the blood shed in defense of the very values of the American credo is worth less than a good deal, in Alaska or elsewhere, with Russia. Of the Taiwanese, who understood, during Trump’s recent meeting with Xi Jinping, that the destiny of their island is not, for him, a question of principle but an adjustment variable. Of the Afghans, whose fatal destiny he negotiated with the Taliban at the end of his first term, leaving Joe Biden only to seal it. Of the Kurds of Iraq and Syria, abandoned to their executioners after having been our true boots on the ground in the war against Daesh. And today, I am thinking, naturally, of the valiant Iranian people, who expected so much from American “help” but who are the great forgotten party in the bad agreement announced, on the anniversary of his eightieth birthday, with the butchers of Tehran—and, of course, of the Israelis, who very imprudently believed in the solidity of their alliance with Jared Kushner’s father-in-law and who now discover, horrified, that the safety of their children mattered less than the securing of an agreement at any price. So many allies. So many peoples who had placed boundless trust in the word of the United States. And each time, the same refined disloyalty, the same sophistry of defection, a perversity exceeding the ordinary forms of cynicism and whose entire art consists in disavowing, sacrificing, and finally dropping one’s historic allies. But there is worse. And what strikes one, each time, is the strange will to add humiliation to betrayal. For betraying Zelensky is one thing—doing so in the Oval Office, before the cameras of the entire world, summoned to attend a public execution, is another. Dropping the Israeli prime minister might be a matter of disagreement between allies whose interests have temporarily diverged—but why this contempt? These threats? These now-insulting declarations? Why, already some months ago, that session of diplomatic penance in which he was seen, before the cameras as well, forced into that surreal telephone call in which he had to present his apologies to the emir of Qatar for having dared to strike, in Doha, a Hamas leader? No doubt there are a thousand reasons to resent the heir to the Saudi throne, responsible, among other things, for the monstrous murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi—but what was the point of that stupefying sequence, equally senseless in realpolitikal terms, in which he was told, urbi et orbi, that he was fit only to lick the boots of the master of the world? What was the point, when abandoning the Kurds, of justifying the decision with that mad, stupid, and once again contemptuous declaration: they “did not help us in Normandy?” What was the point, when it came to Afghanistan, of adding abasement to abandonment by explaining, in a lunar declaration, that we were leaving because those Afghan bastards were shooting American soldiers in the back after those soldiers had so kindly armed them? And, as for the Europeans, one remembers, even before Greenland and the threat of a withdrawal from NATO, the sequence in which Trump undertook, live, to brush the dust from President Macron’s jacket, as if he were not an ally but a subordinate who needed to be put back in his place. Betrayal and humiliation… It is Machiavelli read by a perverse real-estate developer. It is Rome respecting Mithridates and crushing the Numidian princes who had placed themselves under its protection. It is the dialogue of the Athenians and the Melians, when the former summon the latter to admit that the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must. It is the ancient grammar of empires, though enriched by that singular variant: the incessant flattery of enemies and the stubborn disdain for friends. Except that America was not born of this idea. It was great when it made fidelity to allies and to the given word a cardinal geopolitical principle. And the Ancients, let it be said in passing, ended by discovering that an empire which honors only its adversaries and sees greatness only in force is always, in the end, defeated.

Meloni has had it with Trump:

Trump claimed that she “begged” for a photo with him during the G7 summit. The Italian foreign minister cancelled his plans to visit the US over the weekend, calling this “serious and offensive” toward Meloni and all of Italy. Meloni says:

Some things require an immediate response. Donald Trump’s statements are completely made up. I am frankly astonished. I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his own allies. After all, this isn’t the first time this has happened. I can only say that I’m sorry he doesn’t show the same fortitude against the enemies of the West and the United States, whose leaders he treats with far greater indulgence. There is one thing he should bear in mind: Neither I nor Italy ever beg.

Trump truly doesn’t get Italian women. My brother could have warned him.

No, of course not a single person in the entourage realized this. They’ve been selected for their incompetence.

The betrayal of the Iranian people. The world has not reckoned with the violence visited on Iranians in 2026.

On the night of January 8, in the low-slung, industrial city of Karaj, just northwest of Tehran, a 17-year-old boy named Sam Afshari was killed by Iran’s security services. He and his friends were peacefully protesting when the streetlights suddenly went dark. Witnesses saw members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij militia on the beds of trucks charge up behind demonstrators, firing .50-caliber machine guns indiscriminately into the crowd. Sam was shot in the back, just below his kidneys, and brought to a hospital alive for surgery. He had a breathing tube in his mouth when, the family believes, IRGC agents visited the hospital and administered Sam a “finishing shot” to the back of the head. I wish I could tell you that this was the end of the story of his family’s torment. It was not. Sam’s mother and uncle located his remains in the overflowing morgue of Behesht-e Sakineh, Karaj’s primary public cemetery. Sam’s face was mutilated beyond recognition; his mother identified him by a tattoo on his chest that read MOTHER, and promptly collapsed. The IRGC men running the morgue called her a prostitute and told her that her son was a terrorist. Then they brought her a form to sign attesting that Sam had been a member of the Basij militia: The state would officially add him to its tally of “martyrs” killed by violent protesters, rather than honestly account for another nonviolent demonstrator killed by its own men. If she refused to sign it, they told her, they would not release the body to her for burial. They also demanded that she pay $1,400 for the bullet that killed her son. Otherwise, Sam would be buried in an unmarked mass grave, as hundreds of others collected at Behesht-e Sakineh reportedly were. Sam’s family did what they had to do to secure his remains. Even at that, they were permitted no funeral gathering, obituary, or public notice of any kind. They found a grave site for Sam to share with just one other slain protester, rather than hundreds, in a location that the family fears to name, lest it be desecrated. I heard this story from Sam’s father, Parviz, who lives in Germany. He spent the three weeks in a hospital on suicide watch after his son’s murder. “My brain was just sending me error messages,” he told me. “It was not just a feeling that they killed my son. It was a feeling that they killed me as well.”

Meanwhile, here’s Moscow yesterday morning:

I’m not sure I’m as excited by this as these people are:

A Note from Nazenin

After we recorded the podcast, Nazenin sent us the following email:

Subject: Data on revenue from Iran’s oil export 1965 to today +why Iran’s purchasing power has declined

Date: 18 June 2026 at 17:10:40 GMT+2 Hello both, fyi—I sought the help of AI to find out the figure for revenue generated from oil exports from 1965 to 2025. (Please note in 1963 the revenue was between $400 to $500) For a meaningful comparison between the Pahlavi era and the Islamic Republic, it is essential to adjust for inflation. A dollar in 1974 had roughly 6.4–6.8 times the purchasing power of a dollar in 2025. The 2011 figure of roughly $119 billion is confirmed by Iranian Central Bank data and U.S. EIA estimates. (Trading Economics) What the comparison shows The Shah’s oil boom was larger than it appears When people compare: 1974 revenue = $21 billion

2024 revenue = $43 billion it looks as if the Islamic Republic earned twice as much. But after adjusting for inflation: 1974 = roughly $145 billion in 2025 dollars

2024 = roughly $43 billion Thus, the Shah’s 1974 oil windfall had more than three times the purchasing power of Iran’s 2024 oil revenues. The Islamic Republic’s peak year was 2011 The only year in which the Islamic Republic clearly exceeded the real purchasing power of the Shah’s oil boom was 2011, when oil export earnings reached approximately $118–119 billion, equivalent to roughly $160 billion in 2025 dollars. (Trading Economics) Revenue per citizen tells an even starker story This means that even though Iran exports substantial quantities of oil today, the oil wealth available per citizen is only a fraction of what it was during the 1974–1977 boom. Historical perspective The two greatest oil-revenue periods in modern Iranian history were: 1974–1977 under Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, when the oil-price shock produced an unprecedented influx of wealth relative to population. 2011 under Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, when high oil prices briefly generated even larger nominal revenues before sanctions sharply reduced exports. (Trading Economics) A striking conclusion is that the Islamic Republic has earned far more cumulative oil revenue than the Pahlavi state because it has existed for nearly five decades, but the peak oil wealth available to the country relative to its population and purchasing power was during the Shah’s 1974–1977 oil boom, with 2011 being the only comparable year. (Trading Economics) Using the historical estimates discussed earlier, plus widely cited oil-revenue datasets from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, OPEC, the Iranian Central Bank, IMF studies, and historical economic research, we can produce a reasonable approximation. Because exact figures vary by source and methodology, the totals below should be viewed as order-of-magnitude estimates, not audited accounts. Relative Comparison What is surprising The Islamic Republic has earned roughly 3.5 to 4 times more oil revenue in real terms than the late Pahlavi state. However, three factors fundamentally change the picture: 1. The population almost tripled The Islamic Republic has had far more people to support. 2. The Shah’s revenue was concentrated Nearly half of Pahlavi-era oil income arrived during the extraordinary 1973–1978 oil boom. Approximate annual revenues: Thus, while the Islamic Republic earned much more in total, the late 1970s boom delivered a larger surge of wealth over a short period. 3. Revenue per citizen tells a different story Pahlavi period (1965–1978) Total revenue: ~$950 billion (2025 dollars)

Average population: ~29 million ≈ $33,000 per citizen Islamic Republic (1979–2025) Total revenue: ~$3.5 trillion (midpoint estimate)

Average population: ~67 million ≈ $52,000 per citizen On paper, the Islamic Republic generated more oil wealth per citizen over its lifetime. Yet living standards did not rise proportionately because a large share of that revenue was offset by: Eight years of war with Iraq

Recurrent sanctions

Capital flight

Currency collapses

Inflation

Population growth

Subsidy costs

Military and regional expenditures

Declining investment efficiency The Historical Paradox The paradox of modern Iran is that: The Islamic Republic has likely earned more oil money than any government in Iranian history, yet many Iranians experienced declining purchasing power, currency depreciation, housing unaffordability, and economic insecurity. In real terms, the Islamic Republic appears to have received approximately $3.5 trillion in oil-export revenues since 1979, compared with roughly $1 trillion received by the Pahlavi state between 1965 and 1978. The economic debate is therefore less about the amount of oil wealth generated and more about how effectively that wealth was converted into productivity, investment, infrastructure, and household income. Cumulative oil export revenues Approximate cumulative oil export revenues in 2025 dollars. Iran’s purchasing power has declined because prices have risen far faster than incomes for many years. The deeper question is why prices have risen so persistently. Most economists point to five interconnected factors: 1. Chronic Inflation Iran has experienced some of the highest sustained inflation rates in the world. Inflation erodes the value of salaries, pensions, and savings. The IMF notes that high and volatile inflation has been a long-standing problem contributing to poverty and social tensions. (IMF) For example, if wages rise 20% but prices rise 40%, households become poorer in real terms. 2. Collapse of the Rial The Iranian rial has lost most of its value against major currencies over the past decade. A weaker currency makes imported goods, medicines, industrial equipment, food ingredients, and consumer products more expensive. Reuters reported that the rial fell from roughly 55,000 per dollar in 2018 to over 1 million per dollar by late 2025. (Reuters) Currency depreciation is one of the strongest drivers of inflation in Iran. IMF research identifies exchange-rate depreciation as a major cause of rising prices. (IMF eLibrary) 3. Sanctions and Oil Revenue Constraints Sanctions have reduced oil exports, restricted access to foreign currency, and complicated international banking transactions. This creates shortages, raises costs for businesses, and weakens the currency. IMF studies conclude that sanctions contribute to inflation directly through supply constraints and indirectly through exchange-rate weakness and fiscal pressures. (IMF eLibrary) 4. Budget Deficits and Money Creation When government spending exceeds revenues, authorities often rely on borrowing from the banking system or expanding the money supply. Over time, more money chases the same amount of goods, pushing prices higher. Research on Iran consistently finds fiscal deficits and monetary expansion among the key drivers of inflation. (shareok.org) 5. Structural Economic Problems Economists also cite: State dominance of major sectors

Corruption and inefficiencies

Multiple exchange rates

Weak productivity growth

Low private investment

Capital flight and brain drain These factors reduce economic growth and make it harder for wages to keep pace with prices. (IMF eLibrary) Why Iranians Often Feel Poorer Despite Oil Wealth A useful comparison: Even when oil revenues have been substantial, they have been spread across a population nearly three times larger than in the mid-1970s. At the same time, inflation has eroded the value of household incomes. The result is that oil wealth per citizen is much lower than during the Shah’s oil boom. The Single Biggest Reason If one factor must be singled out, it is persistent inflation driven by a combination of currency depreciation, sanctions-related constraints, and fiscal imbalances. These forces have caused the purchasing power of the average Iranian household to decline steadily over many years. IMF research finds that exchange-rate depreciation, fiscal deficits, and sanctions are the principal drivers of inflation in both the short and long term. (IDEAS/RePEc) This comparison is harder than it looks because Iran does not have a single consistent historical “average salary” series spanning the Shah’s era and the Islamic Republic. The best approach is to compare the purchasing power of a typical urban middle-class salary, adjusted into 2025 dollars and then compare what that salary could buy. Estimated Average Annual Salary In the 1970s: A locally assembled Paykan cost roughly 6–12 months of a middle-class salary.

Imported European and Japanese cars were accessible to professionals. In 2025: Even a domestically produced vehicle often costs several years of average wages. Gold One useful measure is gold because it preserves purchasing power. Approximate annual salary expressed in ounces of gold: This suggests that a typical salary in 1977 bought roughly four to ten times more hard assets than a typical salary today. The Demographic Factor A key reason is population growth. Even when oil revenues were high, they were spread across a much larger population. The Real Comparison If we compare: Oil revenue per citizen

Housing affordability

Gold purchasing power

Ability to save then the average urban middle-class Iranian appears to have enjoyed: Highest purchasing power in the late 1970s A temporary improvement during the oil boom around 2005–2011 A substantial decline after sanctions, currency collapses, and inflation from 2012 onward A useful illustration is that a mid-level engineer, teacher, civil servant, or bank employee in 1977 could often support a family, own a home, own a car, and save. By 2025, many similarly educated professionals struggle to achieve even one of those goals without family wealth, multiple incomes, or emigration. The strongest evidence for declining purchasing power is not oil revenue itself but housing affordability. In most countries, housing is the largest expense. Relative to income, housing in Tehran is dramatically less affordable today than it was in the late Pahlavi period, which is why many Iranians feel poorer even when nominal salaries are far higher. Nazenin Ansari

Publisher/ Managing Editor

www.Kayhan.London

www.KayhanLife.com

@NazeninA

The MOU

1. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran and their allies in the ‌current war, by signing this MOU (Memorandum of Understanding), declare the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and undertake from now on not to initiate any war or any military operation against each other, and to refrain from the threat or use of force against each other, and ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon. The final deal will confirm the permanent termination of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and other provisions of this paragraph.

2. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran undertake to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to refrain from interfering in each other’s internal affairs.

3. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran commit to negotiating and achieving the final deal in maximum 60 days extendable with mutual consent.

4. Immediately upon the signing of this MOU, the United States of America will begin the removal of its naval blockade and any disturbances or impediments against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and will fully end the naval blockade within 30 days. During this period, ⁠the traffic of vessels will be in proportion to the numbers of pre-war traffic being restored by the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America further undertakes to remove its forces from the proximity of the Islamic Republic of Iran within 30 days after the final deal.

5. Upon the signing of this MOU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days only from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa. The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start and, considering the need for removing the technical and military obstacles and de-mining by the Islamic Republic of Iran, will be instated within 30 days. The Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct dialog with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz, in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz.

6. The United States of America undertakes with regional partners to develop a definitive, mutually agreed plan with at least USD 300 billion for the reconstruction and economic development of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The mechanism for the implementation of this plan will be finalized as part of final deal within 60 days. All required licenses, waivers, and permissions needed for the relevant financial transactions will be granted by the United States of America.

7. The United States of America undertakes to terminate all types of sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the United Nations Security Council resolutions, i.e. IAEA Board of Governors resolutions, and all unilateral U.S. sanctions, primary and secondary, in an agreed upon schedule as part of the ‌final deal. The ⁠Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America acknowledge the critical importance of the sanctions termination issue above mentioned and express their intentions to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them.

8. The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms that it shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran have agreed to resolve the disposition of stockpiled enriched material pursuant to a mechanism that will be mutually agreed upon, in accordance with the schedule mentioned in paragraph seven with the minimum methodology to be down blending on site under the supervision of the IAEA. The two parties also agreed to discuss the issue of enrichment and other mutually agreed matters related to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear needs, based on a satisfactory framework being agreed upon in the final deal. The final deal will confirm the provisions of this paragraph. The United States of America and the ⁠Islamic Republic of Iran acknowledge the critical importance of the nuclear issues above mentioned and express their intention to immediately address these issues in the negotiations in order to achieve mutual agreement on them.

9. Pending the final deal, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree to maintain the status quo. The Islamic Republic of Iran will maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program and the United States of America will not impose any new sanctions and will not deploy additional forces in the region.

10. The United States of America undertakes that immediately upon the signing of this MOU and until the termination of sanctions, ⁠U.S. Department of Treasury will issue waivers for the export of Iranian crude oil, petroleum products, and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, transportation, etc.

11. The United States of America undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds and assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Upon the implementation of this MOU, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will mutually agree on the procedures related to the release of these funds during the negotiation. Such funds, whether retained in the original account or transferred, shall be made fully usable ⁠for payment to any ultimate beneficiary designated by the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The United States of America undertakes to issue all necessary licenses and authorizations accordingly.

12. The United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran agree that an executive mechanism will be established to monitor the successful implementation of this MOU and the future compliance of the final deal.

13. After signing this MOU, and subject to the beginning of the implementation of paragraphs 1,4,5,10 and 11 of this MOU, and the continuing implementation of these measures, the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran will start negotiations regarding the final deal exclusively on the other paragraphs.

14. The final deal will be endorsed by a binding UNSC resolution.

A clarification: Iran is not currently a member state of the UN Human Rights Council. In 2023, it chaired the the UN Human Rights Council Social Forum (a position determined through regional rotation). The Council has addressed human rights violations in Iran. Special sessions have been convened to examine this issue, and mandates for fact-finding missions and Special Rapporteurs on Iran have been extended multiple times to monitor violations. This doesn’t relieve the absurdity Nazenin observes. An Iranian diplomat now sits on the Council’s Advisory Committee. How could the Islamic Republic be anywhere near the UN’s human-rights machinery?