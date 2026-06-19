The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Robert McTague's avatar
Robert McTague
1h

I've been saying, Ukraine right now is thinking, "THAT'S how we should've gotten support from America--by going war with THEM."

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Aaron's avatar
Aaron
39m

Negotiations that result in something like a capitulation are a pattern here. I’d suspect the US Department of State is uniquely bad at bargaining, but Israel’s deals with Palestine seem to be similarly lopsided- eg Gilad Shalit exchanged for over a thousand Palestinian prisoners.

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