The World is Asleep. The Lab is Open.

Dan is back in New York. He tells me that returning to a sports bar feels like slipping right back into a life he left thirty years ago. The Eagles are playing. Nobody wants to talk politics.

He’s had meetings with some people who style themselves as conservatives there, he tells me. “The William F. Buckley kind.” He says they’re furious about Trump’s tariffs, the way he treats our allies, and the way he’s screwed up the war in Iran, and the incessant lying. But they still don’t regret voting for him.

In the bar where he watched the game, people didn’t want to talk about politics. He says people seem exhausted. They’d rather count down the days until Trump is gone than contemplate what fixing America might really require.

But we can’t afford to wait.

We talked, today, about the frontier of artificial intelligence. Agents are circumventing their restrictions. Powerful models are being used for biological research that would be outrageously dangerous even if AI weren’t involved (no one learned a damned thing from Covid). Anthropic plans to give Claude a wet lab to play in. I argue that Doomer warnings once dismissed as fanciful—although not by me, I should note—need urgent attention, now. Voluntary safeguards administered by the companies selling the technology are not a sufficient response.

We also talked (again) about the media’s habit of trivializing political outrages, and the consoling but utterly false assumption that someone, somewhere, must have this AI business under control. But just as I was working up a good head of steam, an Al Jazeera crew barged in to interview Dan, which is one way to end a conversation about the future of humanity. This meant that for the first time in months, our fifteen minute tour of the world really took only fifteen minutes.

Also: Israel’s electoral stakes, a brief dispute about my obligation to exhibit modesty, and why podcasting pays rather less handsomely than people think.

Finally: Tomorrow’s the last day of our once-in-a-lifetime …

SAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLEEEE!

Subscribe to me, you get Dan on the house. And vice-versa. (We say nice things about our new subscribers in the podcast, too.)

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