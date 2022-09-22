Some of you have asked me to put our podcasts on the RSS feed. I thought that happened automatically, but apparently it doesn’t. I think—but I’m not sure—that if I post the podcasts under the “Podcasts” tab, they’ll show up on the RSS feed. I’m trying this today with our first podcast with Dina Khapaeva, which I initially published along with this article:

* The West doesn’t realize how much danger it’s in: Dugin, The Third Empire, the Cult of Stalin, Neo-Medievalism, and the Sources of Russian Conduct: An Introduction to Dina Khapaeva.

Let me know if this works. I’m sorry for sending the link to absolutely everyone when it may only be a few of you who want it. But I assume that for everyone who wrote, another twenty had the same complaint. I hope this fixes the problem.

If you haven’t listened to this yet, today would be a good day, because later today I’ll be posting our second podcast with Dina. We take up where we leave off—with Dina’s suggestion that contemporary Russian society is haunted by the repressed and distorted memory of the Gulag. We discussed this and much more.

You don’t need to listen to this podcast to appreciate the next one, but it would help. Both are timely in light of Putin’s speech yesterday in which he announced a call-up of 300,000 reservists and (yet again) threatened to nuke us.

Overnight, I’ve seen an efflorescence of articles debating whether he means it. This discussion of Russian culture—and the ideology of the people who surround Putin—is worth considering if you’re trying to answer that question.

Dina’s recent article, Putin the Terrible, is an excellent compliment to the discussion.





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