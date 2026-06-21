It turns out that for our purposes, the Venn diagram of “people qualified to lead a discussion about the Iran MOU” and “people who won’t even consider missing the Spain–Saudi Arabia match” is a circle. I was unable to convince a single prospective guest that discussing the Persian Gulf was more important than that game. What’s more, having spent the week confident that one of the people I asked was bound to accept, I didn’t prepare a symposium on another topic.

So I suggest this: Let’s meet at the usual time for a discussion of the week’s news. I have some questions for our regular attendees about a topic I’m writing about, so I’d be delighted to have a chance to talk to them. If you have questions about the week’s news, drop in and ask. If you’re working on an essay or and you’d like some editorial advice, the clinic is open. If you’re trying to understand a vexed problem in international affairs—or anything else within the ill-policed borders of our remit—bring it to the group. It will be an open editorial salon: part news roundtable, part geopolitical triage unit, part group therapy for people who still read the newspapers.

Possible topics: What the hell is Trump doing in the Gulf? Is the Iranian regime weaker than it looks, or stronger than we hope? What should we be watching in Iran, Israel, Europe, Russia, China, and Washington? What stories are over-covered, under-covered, or badly understood? What are you reading that the rest of us should read? What argument are you trying to make but haven’t quite nailed down? How do you keep your cool when the week’s news seems to have been written by someone who fed the Book of Revelation, Brent crude futures, and Trump’s Truth Social feed into a wood chipper?

Bring your questions, arguments, drafts, reading recommendations, and your best sense of what everyone else is missing. I’ll bring mine. It will be less orderly than a formal symposium, but no less fun.

As usual, the Zoom link is below the paywall.

See you at 4:30 Paris time!