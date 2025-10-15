A conversation with a reader—my own brother, as it happened—made it clear to me that even though it might seem to me that I’ve let everyone know where to find GLOBAL EYES, it’s unlikely that everyone read the explanation in question. For those of you who missed it, GLOBAL EYES is now a running blog, one you can find by going to the home page (click on “The Cosmopolitan Globalist” at the top of this newsletter), then choosing GLOBAL EYES: