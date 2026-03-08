By Vivek Y. Kelkar

The first American and Israeli missiles had barely landed before the wider consequences became visible. Across the Gulf, Iranian drones began striking energy infrastructure. Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed sharply. Insurers withdrew coverage for vessels transiting the Gulf, sending shockwaves through oil, gas, shipping, and power markets from Tokyo to Frankfurt.

What began as a campaign to cripple Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities has had consequences that reverberate across the globe. Gulf monarchies find themselves exposed to exactly the kind of war they had long sought to avoid. LNG supplies have tightened; tanker traffic through the Gulf has come to a halt; and traders are assessing the disruption as oil and gas prices rise. The conflict is changing geopolitical calculations from Moscow to Beijing. Russia may regain leverage in energy markets as Europe faces renewed supply risks. China is watching American military resources and diplomatic attention shift back to the Middle East.

The most unsettling question is this: Did Washington anticipate these consequences? Or is it now responding ad hoc to a crisis whose economic and geopolitical effects are spreading faster than its ability to contain them?

WHAT WASHINGTON DID NOT PREPARE FOR

The effects of modern wars don’t stay confined to the belligerent states. They spill outward through supply chains, energy systems, alliances, and financial networks. If the Trump administration understands this, it has not been reflected in its rhetoric.

It’s striking how many second- and third-order questions appear not to have figured prominently—or at all—in the administration’s planning. Before launching strikes, did Washington fully consider what would happen to global energy markets if even part of Gulf oil and LNG flows were disrupted? How would Europe cope if Qatari exports were interrupted while Russian gas remained politically constrained? What happens to sanctions on Russian energy if markets urgently search for replacement supply?