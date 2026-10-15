The Uses—and Uselessness—of Political Anger

The French will take to the streets because they don’t like the new university admissions website. What, exactly, would it take to get Americans out of the house?

In today’s Critical Conditions, Dan and I talk about France’s school protests and the way France views the street—almost as an extra branch of government. There’s a real conflict underneath the agita. The old and the young, in France, are competing for the state’s budget. But there’s also the fun of skipping school, joining your friends, and learning the national art of being impossible to govern. Meanwhile, clumsy and heavy-handed policing has, once again, made things worse.

We also discuss the prospect of a Le Pen–Mélenchon presidential runoff and whether Le Pen is still interested in looking respectable.

Then we turn to Ukraine, Starlink, and my incandescent fury as I watch the United States abandon a country that’s fighting desperately for its survival. Is political anger fundamentally different from personal anger? What happens when pride in your country turns to disgust? I look at this and I could explode with anger and shame:

Dan, as usual, is more confident than I am that America can recover. Both of us recently mailed in our ballots. Neither of us did so serenely. If it makes sense to modify the word “voting” with the word “furiously,” then that’s what I did: I voted furiously. I slammed that sucker into the mailbox like I was punching someone’s lights out. (The rest of the post office was nonplussed. Perhaps even alarmed.)

We also discuss recent failures in international news coverage and the economic wreckage of the news business. Is there a viable way to build a better international news service? Dan has an idea. Finding readers who will pay for it? That’s the hard part.

Speaking of foreign news coverage, it’s attracted French notice that the foreign coverage of these protests abroad is absurd. Here’s an article about this in English from The Local.

Relax, mum, France isn’t in flames. It’s just a bin on fire.

…. On Tuesday in France hundreds of thousands of teenagers took to the streets calling for more investment in education, extra teachers and better exam support. On Tuesday France was convulsed by violent riots. Which one of these descriptions you recognize probably depends on whether you are in France or not, with foreign media heavily focusing on the violence caused by a small minority of the protesters, while giving very little coverage to what the lycée pupils—mostly aged 15 to 18—are demonstrating about. Based here in Paris, I’ve seen a few good-humored protests (with a couple of bins on fire) at my local lycée, while speaking to friends who attended Tuesday’s march, many accompanying their children, words like “peaceful, lively, inspiring” came up. But at the same time I got a flood of messages from family back in the UK saying things like “Just watching the news. Things look really difficult in Paris. Hope you are all OK,” while my mum wants me to stay indoors away from the “bloody students.” To be clear—there has been some violence at the high school protests, mostly incidents of vandalism and arson at school buildings but some attacks on teaching staff, including an appalling incident in Marseille where a woman was sprayed in the face with a flammable liquid. Likewise, the police response has been violent in many areas, with baton charges, rubber bullets, dispersal grenades and tear gas all used—government figures show 215 students, 85 teaching staff and 715 police officers have been injured during the course of the protests. But on Tuesday 250,000 people (if you believe the Interior Ministry, unions put it at 450,000) took to the streets to call for better funding of the education system, while 400 people were arrested for acts of violence. No one is saying that violence is acceptable, but why is the foreign media so overwhelmingly focused on this small minority of troublemakers?

Of course, the article itself is a species of the cultural chasm I discuss in the podcast, because people outside of France tend to think “a small minority of protesters” burning things down is nonetheless pretty significant, especially if 300 protesters and 715 police officers wind up injured, teachers are attacked, and buildings are burning. But no one in France—this includes me—finds this out of the ordinary, because it isn’t. It’s just France.

Still, the author is right. The way this is being reported is absurd. As she points out, if you look carefully at those images of “France on fire,” you’ll see that they’re shot in extreme close up, because a wide-angle shot would show a single bin on fire, with hundreds of people who are going about their business, ignoring it. France is not on fire; by the standards of French protests these are quite placid. It’s mostly just kids having a good time and making pests of themselves.

Some of the bad reporting is ordinary newspaper sensationalism. Some of it is genuine cultural bewilderment: When you no longer have the budget for foreign correspondents, you no longer have anyone who can tell you what is and isn’t normal for France. Some of it is the students’ fault: They’re trying to get the most dramatic images they can of burning trash cans and scary-looking cops for TikTok; they’re editing them together so they can spread them for clout.

But most of the misreporting you see on social media is deliberate and malicious. Here’s an analysis by RFI. (It’s in French, but you can put it through Google Translate.)

“Infox” is a portmanteau meaning “toxic info.” The word “decoument” seems to be Google Translate’s spelling of “document.”

Russian and far-right accounts on social media (often one and the same) are regurgitating unrelated videos of violence and claiming they show France right now. They do not. As the article says:

Behind this flood of misinformation, there are several influential accounts based abroad. In particular, we have identified Israeli, British, Russian, and American accounts accustomed to targeting France and its interests. These different ecosystems are exploiting the student mobilization to fuel tensions and divide public opinion.

These accounts are preoccupied by the usual far-right obsessions:

Several far-right European accounts have thus broadcast a video showing several men dancing on a burning vehicle, not far from the Eiffel Tower. “France has fallen,” writes one of them, in a post with nearly six million views.

That’s an image of the celebrations after Paris Saint-Germain’s victory in the Champions League final.

The French Foreign Ministry’s “French Response” account has been busy:

And look how readily American politicians repeat this absolute crap:

What’s happening in France right now has nothing—not one thing—to do with Islam or mass migration.

I’ll bet Trump genuinely believes it does. He believes everything the Russians tell him. But does Cruz? Did he write that knowing it’s a lie? He’s capable of posting something like that, I think, out of pure cynicism. It gets the based riled up before the midterms. Who cares if it’s not true.

But maybe that’s not right? Maybe he, too, has completely lost touch with reality?

Trump is now an outright electoral albatross for the GOP. I asked Dan why, in his view, the party isn’t racing to throw him overboard. My governing assumption up to now has been that they’ve declined to remove him because they’re cowards. I’ve assumed that they know full well that he’s absolutely insane and putting the whole world at risk.

But maybe that’s wrong. What if they’re as crazy as he is? What if they’re all that divorced from reality? What if they truly believe he won the 2020 election, truly believe that “France is falling,” and truly believe that Ukraine, not Russia, started the war?

Man, I pray that it’s just cowardice and cynicism.