The Uses of Chaos

The weekend’s protests were about a 6.8 on the French protest scale. (It’s logarithmic. Very ugly, idiotic, and violent indeed, but no need to write to enquire about my well-being.) I explain the list of cretins and opportunists involved in the weekend’s violence. The Gilets Jaunes are back. The hard left couldn’t resist. The black blocs and the anarchists and the casseurs all showed up. This was clearly well-organized, and organized well in advanced—these were not students. Yet again, the police response was inadequate and inappropriate, and once again, they were overwhelmed.

Dan and I talk about what the riots mean for the presidential election and the likelihood that Russia is stoking the flames. Meanwhile, I’ve had it with people who don’t live here telling me that these are immigrant riots. Don’t proudly show me your photographic evidence of Paris falling to the jihadis if your photo features jihadis prancing about in the sunshine. Check the weather report here before swallowing your Russian propaganda.