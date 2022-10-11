The uprising in Iran

I was looking today for good articles explaining exactly what’s happening in Iran, and growing increasingly frustrated because I couldn’t find any—even though it’s obvious that what’s happening is massively significant. So I asked Shay Khatiri to come on the Cosmopolicast to help me make sense of what’s happening there.

Shay’s an immigrant to the United States from Iran who studied Strategic Studies at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies—but you’ll learn all about his background from the conversation.

You can read more by Shay at the Bulwark, and as I discovered during this conversation, he also has his own newsletter: The Russia-Iran File.

I learned so much from this conversation. So will you.

Here’s a video of Mohammed Esfahani, who we discuss.





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