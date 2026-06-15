The Tollbooth at the End of the American Empire

I’ve again written extensive show notes. I had more to say than we were able to cover. We couldn’t do justice to all the ramifications of this news in fifteen minutes (though I challenge you to find another pair of podcasters who does as much justice to it as we did do to this news in fifteen minutes). I’ll once again send the show notes below as a separate email to make sure everyone receives them.

After we wrapped, Dan and I said to each other that we thought this an unusually good podcast. In addition to discussing the obvious news of the day, we also talked about Dan’s recent trip to Kosovo and Vienna, and in particular, we spoke of Vienna’s eerie lack of Jews. Here are the links to the articles Dan wrote about his trip:

I’m writing this on the basis of what’s publicly known as of this—Monday— evening. A major caveat: the text of the agreement has not yet been published. Israeli, American, Iranian, and Persian-language reports are describing overlapping but not identical versions of it. That ambiguity is itself one of the most important facts.

It is perhaps too glib to say, “America surrendered everything.” The more defensible thesis, if I’m analytically precise, is that the United States appears to have converted a war whose stated purpose was to coerce Iran into irreversible strategic concessions into a bargain for the reopening of Hormuz, while postponing the nuclear question, extracting no concessions on Iran’s missiles and proxies, and legitimating Iran’s wartime leverage over the world’s most important energy chokepoint. That’s devastating enough. No need to gild the apocalypse.

We discussed my main strategic intuitions in the podcast: Hormuz, the missing provisions on missiles and proxies, the demoralization of the Iranian people, the US-Israeli rupture, the destruction of American credibility, and the central political absurdity: Trump went to war with maximalist rhetoric and would appear to have accepted a minimalist exit. But there are several important details we left out or only touched lightly.

First, the deal is not really a final deal. It’s been billed as a deal to begin another negotiation. Reporting suggests the current agreement is best understood as a memorandum of understanding, or a framework, not a definitive nuclear settlement. It appears to create a 60-day period in which the parties have committed to negotiate the final nuclear terms and sanctions architecture. From what we understand so far, the deal leaves many critical questions unanswered, including the fate of Iran’s uranium stockpile. The conflicting American and Iranian interpretations are, clearly, a major risk.

If my argument is that we have staged our own unconditional surrender, this divergence strengthens my case in one respect and weakens it in another. It strengthens it because the United States seems to have accepted an off-ramp before securing the nuclear concessions that justified the war. It weakens the most absolute version of the claim because the administration can still say: “This is Phase One; the real concessions come in Phase Two.” But Phase Two would be doing a heroic amount of work here. As I suggested to Dan, it’s the diplomatic equivalent of “the check is in the mail.”

The US and Iran are describing different deals. In Washington’s version, the deal is conditioned on Iran’s performance: Iran dismantles nuclear sites, removes or destroys its highly enriched uranium, accepts inspections, and only then receives broad relief. In Tehran’s version, the release of frozen funds, sanctions relief, and payment for “services” in Hormuz are integral to the deal. So the agreement may well contain the seeds of its collapse. Trump and his entourage need to sell the deal as coercive diplomacy. The Iranians need to sell it as muqawama diplomacy. If both publics are being told mutually incompatible things, its implementation will become a hostage to both countries’ domestic politics. But what if it collapses? Does anyone now imagine we will enforce it? Once our military leaves, I do not expect Trump—or any imaginable successor—ever to send it back.

Hormuz is not merely “opened” or “closed.” As we said in the podcast, the fight is over sovereignty-by-administration. Dan was right to focus on “permissioning.” Trump says Hormuz will open without fees or tariffs, while Iranian officials say Iran and Oman will jointly administer it under the agreement. The Guardian’s diplomatic editor, Patrick Wintour, has the most detailed account of this I’ve found. The text apparently refers to “future administration of maritime services” by Iran and Oman. Mehdi Mohammadi, an adviser to Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, suggested that it would be normal for Iran to charge fees: “The navy will do the same thing it is doing now. We are currently providing services in the strait of Hormuz: safety services, navigation services, and security services. It is clear that services are not free anywhere in the world and there is a fee for these services.”

So there won’t be a toll in the old-fashioned, pirate-with-a-clipboard sense. It will be slightly (but only slightly) more subtle: routing rules, compulsory “services,” spurious environmental and safety inspections, delays in anchoring, harassment, and the effect all of this will have on insurance rates. Iran doesn’t need to close Hormuz violently again to make of it a weapon and a cash cow. It needs only to make everyone price in the possibility.

This means the consequences for energy markets are structural, not temporary. Even if the strait reopens, the taboo has been broken. Iran showed it could throttle a fifth of the world’s flow of oil, along with LNG and all of the vital chemical byproducts. Shippers will be reluctant fully to return if insurance costs and security anxieties stay elevated, which they will. Transit won’t be returning to its prewar peak anytime soon. It may stabilize at a lower point for months or years. The deal, therefore—if it holds—will end the immediate shock even as it confirms the long-term risk premium. That’s a far worse outcome than “prices fall, therefore peace.”

The uranium issue is much murkier than the administration is implying. Their line is that the agreement “leads to” the destruction, removal, or down-blending of highly enriched uranium. But the mechanism is unresolved, or at least, unreported. Trump said the US would “go in” and downblend or destroy the material. An Iranian official said Iran would do the diluting. It seems clear there’s no agreed mechanism.

Wintour’s account is even more significant. The US, he writes, appears to have abandoned the demand that all uranium stockpiles be exported. The talks may now include downblending 60 percent uranium to 3.67 percent in Iran, with any future domestic enrichment at civilian levels. That’s a massive shift. If correct, it means the war’s central objective has migrated from “dismantlement and removal” to “monitoring, dilution, and deferred bargaining.”

The missiles and proxies aren’t side issues. These are the architecture of Iranian coercion. The agreement seems to contain no restrictions on ballistic missiles and no rollback of Iran’s proxy forces—even though the war itself demonstrated their centrality. This isn’t just an Israeli complaint. If Iran’s strategic portfolio is “nuclear latency plus missiles plus drones plus proxies plus maritime coercion,” a deal that addresses only a nuclear negotiation—to take place some time in the future—leaves intact most of the assets that made the crisis possible.

Dan and I discussed Lebanon, but this point should be sharply underlined: Iran insisted that a ceasefire in Lebanon—protecting Hezbollah—was integral to the deal, and Trump accepted this. The agreement thus internationalizes the Israel-Hezbollah front without resolving who controls Hezbollah’s behavior. Israel utterly rejects conditions that would require the IDF to withdraw or constrain Israeli operations, and it has to: It can’t allow Hezbollah to make northern Israel uninhabitable, and won’t allow southern Lebanon to be the staging ground for the next October 7. This means Lebanon is a tripwire. If Hezbollah fires, does Washington say Iran violated the deal? If Israel strikes Hezbollah, will Washington say Israel endangered the deal? That’s one of the few questions that’s been resolved, actually: Trump is already saying this.

The Hebrew-language press is, rightly, treating the deal as a security disaster and a political crisis for Netanyahu. As Dan pointed out, it’s not just that Trump betrayed Israel, it’s that Netanyahu built his political brand around his unique qualification to manage the American relationship and his unusual skill as a Trump-whisperer. Trump has now exposed both claims as empty.

Persian-language outlets are reporting that the deal includes the suspension of oil and petrochemical sanctions, a US$300 billion reconstruction plan, 60 days of talks toward a final nuclear and sanctions agreement, and the release of US$24 billion in blocked funds during the 60-day period. Dear God. But amazingly—again according to Patrick Wintour—this is not being uniformly celebrated in Iran: “Iranian hardliners,” he writes, “have mounted a rearguard rejection of a deal with the US as as they say it does not guarantee sanctions relief, compensation or control of the strait of Hormuz.”

“The fact that they say we won and America has retreated is a blatant lie,” said the Iranian MP Kamran Ghazanfari. Meysam Nili, the managing director of Rajanews and brother-in-law of the hardline former president Ebrahim Raisi, called the deal on the table a catastrophic capitulation. He urged Iranians not to sit quietly. Faced with the onslaught, Iranian officials led by Mehdi Mohammadi, an adviser to the head of the negotiating team, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, mounted a detailed rebuttal in an audio message insisting the deal would end the war, including Israel’s offensive in Lebanon, and that Tehran has not been required to make any new commitments on its nuclear program, leaving the means of disposal of its highly enriched uranium—including down-blending inside Iran—to future discussions lasting 60 days.

So Trump and Tehran need the same document to mean opposite things.

As Dan said, the nauseating plan to pay Iran US$300 billion in tribute does seem to be real. It’s being called a fund for “reconstruction and economic development.” Tehran, of course, is billing it as reparations. The Iranian media certainly thinks it’s a done deal. The only thing that comforts me in this is that it’s Trump who agreed to pay it, and he probably intends to handle this as he does all of his creditors.

This is a weaker deal than the JCPOA—weaker on inspections, stockpile removal, sunset confidence, and sanctions sequencing. The only advantage over the JCPOA is that unlike in 2015, when the JCPOA was signed, we’ve just done major damage to Iran’s leadership, military, and nuclear infrastructure. I don’t know how much Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, defense industrial base, navy, and air force have truly been degraded. It’s less than Trump claims, it’s safe to say, but I can’t imagine that we failed to do a hell of a lot of damage. When our military puts its mind to it, it breaks things with great efficiency. That said, the setback to their military has to be weighed against the new Hormuz problem. So it’s not quite right to describe this as “JCPOA versus worse JCPOA.” The more precise formulation is that it’s a worse diplomatic instrument imposed on a more damaged Iran.

The best argument against despair—the only one—is that the regime might yet be mortally weakened. It’s gained leverage through Hormuz and attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure, but it’s also suffered profound military, industrial, economic, and leadership losses. If the shooting stops, it loses the excuse of war; it will have to confront the same problems it confronted before the war, only more so: domestic decay, unemployment, currency collapse, water shortages and blackouts, the cost of rebuilding its military machine, and a public that loathes it. So in the most optimistic reading, the deal may look like an Iranian victory while leaving Iran strategically exhausted. That doesn’t make the deal good. It means the appearance and the underlying balance may diverge. That said, this is a regime that’s willing to kill as many of its own people as required to stay in power—how much does it matter, really, if it’s weakened?

This war was devastating for the prestige of the US military. It has been shown to be manifestly ill-adapted to the age of cheap, persistent, deniable, and distributed coercion against infrastructure and commerce. We found it impossible, or too costly, to reassure commercial shipping and our Gulf allies that we could protect them from Iran’s mines, drones, fast boats, and missiles. No one will forget that.

We went to war claiming we would end Iran’s nuclear threat, break Iranian coercion, and restore deterrence. Instead, we’ve accepted a deal that will at best restore the prewar flow of shipping—one that left all of the decisive strategic questions unresolved. The Islamic Republic remains in power. Iranian political prisoners have not been helped. To the contrary, the regime is on a historic execution binge. Iran may well receive sanctions relief, oil revenue, frozen assets, and the prospect of a vast reconstruction package. It has demonstrated its ability to take the entire world hostage with the Strait of Hormuz. The US-led order rested on the premise that maritime commerce through international chokepoints is not subject to revisionist rent-seeking by regional powers. Iran has exposed that premise as hollow.

We have humiliated our allies. Israel fought alongside the United States only to have Trump blithely negotiate away its security and make a deal, over its head, that would limit its actions in Lebanon. The Gulf states were attacked, then left to live beside a damaged but enraged and emboldened Iran: the worst-case scenario. Europe wasn’t even consulted beforehand. Shippers and energy markets learned that the US Navy can’t just wave a trident and restore confidence.

But the ugliest part is our betrayal of the Iranian people. Trump said, “Help is on its way.” He began the war by telling Iranians to take back their country. He ended it by giving their torturers and murderers money, oil revenue, diplomatic legitimacy, and breathing space.

The political psychology is disastrous. Trump demanded unconditional surrender, then settled for this. Trump represents the United States, like it or not. Every American is implicated in this deal, like it or not. He boasted of victory while accepting “future talks.” He withdrew from the JCPOA, fought a war, and is now accepting a deal less restrictive than the one he destroyed. I did not think it possible to excel our exit from Afghanistan in humiliation, but here we are.

If only it were just a matter of humiliation, though. It’s hard to imagine a more dangerous provocation than a display of American weakness like this. The lesson that has been confirmed for Beijing, Moscow, Pyongyang, and every militia with drones is that America can be provoked, bled, economically pressured, negotiated down, and ultimately driven off. Trump is not the first American president to impart this lesson. But he has made it so clear that it is hard to imagine any of our ambitious rivals will now pause to ask, “Is it smart to test that proposition?”

That question—that pause—kept the peace. This is a point Trump cannot grasp. He may think he is ending a war. To the contrary, he is starting one. We have touched off a global scramble to replace the United States in every part of the world where once we provided some measure of order.

Trump just celebrated his 80th birthday with a cheerful cage match at the White House:

Mr. Trump sat ringside beside his wife, Melania Trump, as fighters whaled on one another inches away inside an eight-sided cage wrapped in cryptocurrency advertisements. All five of his children and nearly all his grandchildren sat around him. Thousands more were there on the lawn beneath a 600-ton steel-arch contraption called the Claw. The White House loomed dramatically over a fighting pit packed with billionaires, cabinet members and Republican lawmakers.

The consequences of Trump’s decisions—our decisions, because Trump represents us, like it or not—will be cataclysmic.

Trump himself, of course, will not live to see them.