I’ve again written extensive show notes. I had more to say than we were able to cover. We couldn’t do justice to all the ramifications of this news in fifteen minutes (though I challenge you to find another pair of podcasters who does as much justice to it as we did do to this news in fifteen minutes). I’ll once again send the show notes below as a separate email to make sure everyone receives them.
After we wrapped, Dan and I said to each other that we thought this an unusually good podcast.1 In addition to discussing the obvious news of the day, we also talked about Dan’s recent trip to Kosovo and Vienna, and in particular, we spoke of Vienna’s eerie lack of Jews. Here are the links to the articles Dan wrote about his trip:
I’m writing this on the basis of what’s publicly known as of this—Monday— evening. A major caveat: the text of the agreement has not yet been published. Israeli, American, Iranian, and Persian-language reports are describing overlapping but not identical versions of it. That ambiguity is itself one of the most important facts.
It is perhaps too glib to say, “America surrendered everything.” The more defensible thesis, if I’m analytically precise, is that the United States appears to have converted a war whose stated purpose was to coerce Iran into irreversible strategic concessions into a bargain for the reopening of Hormuz, while postponing the nuclear question, extracting no concessions on Iran’s missiles and proxies, and legitimating Iran’s wartime leverage over the world’s most important energy chokepoint. That’s devastating enough. No need to gild the apocalypse.
We discussed my main strategic intuitions in the podcast: Hormuz, the missing provisions on missiles and proxies, the demoralization of the Iranian people, the US-Israeli rupture, the destruction of American credibility, and the central political absurdity: Trump went to war with maximalist rhetoric and would appear to have accepted a minimalist exit. But there are several important details we left out or only touched lightly.
First, the deal is not really a final deal. It’s been billed as a deal to begin another negotiation. Reporting suggests the current agreement is best understood as a memorandum of understanding, or a framework, not a definitive nuclear settlement. It appears to create a 60-day period in which the parties have committed to negotiate the final nuclear terms and sanctions architecture. From what we understand so far, the deal leaves many critical questions unanswered, including the fate of Iran’s uranium stockpile. The conflicting American and Iranian interpretations are, clearly, a major risk.
If my argument is that we have staged our own unconditional surrender, this divergence strengthens my case in one respect and weakens it in another. It strengthens it because the United States seems to have accepted an off-ramp before securing the nuclear concessions that justified the war. It weakens the most absolute version of the claim because the administration can still say: “This is Phase One; the real concessions come in Phase Two.” But Phase Two would be doing a heroic amount of work here. As I suggested to Dan, it’s the diplomatic equivalent of “the check is in the mail.”
The US and Iran are describing different deals. In Washington’s version, the deal is conditioned on Iran’s performance: Iran dismantles nuclear sites, removes or destroys its highly enriched uranium, accepts inspections, and only then receives broad relief. In Tehran’s version, the release of frozen funds, sanctions relief, and payment for “services” in Hormuz are integral to the deal. So the agreement may well contain the seeds of its collapse. Trump and his entourage need to sell the deal as coercive diplomacy. The Iranians need to sell it as muqawama diplomacy. If both publics are being told mutually incompatible things, its implementation will become a hostage to both countries’ domestic politics. But what if it collapses? Does anyone now imagine we will enforce it? Once our military leaves, I do not expect Trump—or any imaginable successor—ever to send it back.
Hormuz is not merely “opened” or “closed.” As we said in the podcast, the fight is over sovereignty-by-administration. Dan was right to focus on “permissioning.” Trump says Hormuz will open without fees or tariffs, while Iranian officials say Iran and Oman will jointly administer it under the agreement. The Guardian’s diplomatic editor, Patrick Wintour, has the most detailed account of this I’ve found. The text apparently refers to “future administration of maritime services” by Iran and Oman. Mehdi Mohammadi, an adviser to Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, suggested that it would be normal for Iran to charge fees: “The navy will do the same thing it is doing now. We are currently providing services in the strait of Hormuz: safety services, navigation services, and security services. It is clear that services are not free anywhere in the world and there is a fee for these services.”
So there won’t be a toll in the old-fashioned, pirate-with-a-clipboard sense. It will be slightly (but only slightly) more subtle: routing rules, compulsory “services,” spurious environmental and safety inspections, delays in anchoring, harassment, and the effect all of this will have on insurance rates. Iran doesn’t need to close Hormuz violently again to make of it a weapon and a cash cow. It needs only to make everyone price in the possibility.
This means the consequences for energy markets are structural, not temporary. Even if the strait reopens, the taboo has been broken. Iran showed it could throttle a fifth of the world’s flow of oil, along with LNG and all of the vital chemical byproducts. Shippers will be reluctant fully to return if insurance costs and security anxieties stay elevated, which they will. Transit won’t be returning to its prewar peak anytime soon. It may stabilize at a lower point for months or years. The deal, therefore—if it holds—will end the immediate shock even as it confirms the long-term risk premium. That’s a far worse outcome than “prices fall, therefore peace.”
The uranium issue is much murkier than the administration is implying. Their line is that the agreement “leads to” the destruction, removal, or down-blending of highly enriched uranium. But the mechanism is unresolved, or at least, unreported. Trump said the US would “go in” and downblend or destroy the material. An Iranian official said Iran would do the diluting. It seems clear there’s no agreed mechanism.
Wintour’s account is even more significant. The US, he writes, appears to have abandoned the demand that all uranium stockpiles be exported. The talks may now include downblending 60 percent uranium to 3.67 percent in Iran, with any future domestic enrichment at civilian levels. That’s a massive shift. If correct, it means the war’s central objective has migrated from “dismantlement and removal” to “monitoring, dilution, and deferred bargaining.”
The missiles and proxies aren’t side issues. These are the architecture of Iranian coercion. The agreement seems to contain no restrictions on ballistic missiles and no rollback of Iran’s proxy forces—even though the war itself demonstrated their centrality. This isn’t just an Israeli complaint. If Iran’s strategic portfolio is “nuclear latency plus missiles plus drones plus proxies plus maritime coercion,” a deal that addresses only a nuclear negotiation—to take place some time in the future—leaves intact most of the assets that made the crisis possible.
Dan and I discussed Lebanon, but this point should be sharply underlined: Iran insisted that a ceasefire in Lebanon—protecting Hezbollah—was integral to the deal, and Trump accepted this. The agreement thus internationalizes the Israel-Hezbollah front without resolving who controls Hezbollah’s behavior. Israel utterly rejects conditions that would require the IDF to withdraw or constrain Israeli operations, and it has to: It can’t allow Hezbollah to make northern Israel uninhabitable, and won’t allow southern Lebanon to be the staging ground for the next October 7. This means Lebanon is a tripwire. If Hezbollah fires, does Washington say Iran violated the deal? If Israel strikes Hezbollah, will Washington say Israel endangered the deal? That’s one of the few questions that’s been resolved, actually: Trump is already saying this.
The Hebrew-language press is, rightly, treating the deal as a security disaster and a political crisis for Netanyahu. As Dan pointed out, it’s not just that Trump betrayed Israel, it’s that Netanyahu built his political brand around his unique qualification to manage the American relationship and his unusual skill as a Trump-whisperer. Trump has now exposed both claims as empty.
Persian-language outlets are reporting that the deal includes the suspension of oil and petrochemical sanctions, a US$300 billion reconstruction plan, 60 days of talks toward a final nuclear and sanctions agreement, and the release of US$24 billion in blocked funds during the 60-day period. Dear God. But amazingly—again according to Patrick Wintour—this is not being uniformly celebrated in Iran: “Iranian hardliners,” he writes, “have mounted a rearguard rejection of a deal with the US as as they say it does not guarantee sanctions relief, compensation or control of the strait of Hormuz.”
“The fact that they say we won and America has retreated is a blatant lie,” said the Iranian MP Kamran Ghazanfari. Meysam Nili, the managing director of Rajanews and brother-in-law of the hardline former president Ebrahim Raisi, called the deal on the table a catastrophic capitulation. He urged Iranians not to sit quietly.
Faced with the onslaught, Iranian officials led by Mehdi Mohammadi, an adviser to the head of the negotiating team, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, mounted a detailed rebuttal in an audio message insisting the deal would end the war, including Israel’s offensive in Lebanon, and that Tehran has not been required to make any new commitments on its nuclear program, leaving the means of disposal of its highly enriched uranium—including down-blending inside Iran—to future discussions lasting 60 days.
So Trump and Tehran need the same document to mean opposite things.
As Dan said, the nauseating plan to pay Iran US$300 billion in tribute does seem to be real. It’s being called a fund for “reconstruction and economic development.” Tehran, of course, is billing it as reparations. The Iranian media certainly thinks it’s a done deal. The only thing that comforts me in this is that it’s Trump who agreed to pay it, and he probably intends to handle this as he does all of his creditors.
This is a weaker deal than the JCPOA—weaker on inspections, stockpile removal, sunset confidence, and sanctions sequencing. The only advantage over the JCPOA is that unlike in 2015, when the JCPOA was signed, we’ve just done major damage to Iran’s leadership, military, and nuclear infrastructure. I don’t know how much Iran’s missile and drone capabilities, defense industrial base, navy, and air force have truly been degraded. It’s less than Trump claims, it’s safe to say, but I can’t imagine that we failed to do a hell of a lot of damage. When our military puts its mind to it, it breaks things with great efficiency. That said, the setback to their military has to be weighed against the new Hormuz problem. So it’s not quite right to describe this as “JCPOA versus worse JCPOA.” The more precise formulation is that it’s a worse diplomatic instrument imposed on a more damaged Iran.
The best argument against despair—the only one—is that the regime might yet be mortally weakened. It’s gained leverage through Hormuz and attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure, but it’s also suffered profound military, industrial, economic, and leadership losses. If the shooting stops, it loses the excuse of war; it will have to confront the same problems it confronted before the war, only more so: domestic decay, unemployment, currency collapse, water shortages and blackouts, the cost of rebuilding its military machine, and a public that loathes it. So in the most optimistic reading, the deal may look like an Iranian victory while leaving Iran strategically exhausted. That doesn’t make the deal good. It means the appearance and the underlying balance may diverge. That said, this is a regime that’s willing to kill as many of its own people as required to stay in power—how much does it matter, really, if it’s weakened?
This war was devastating for the prestige of the US military. It has been shown to be manifestly ill-adapted to the age of cheap, persistent, deniable, and distributed coercion against infrastructure and commerce. We found it impossible, or too costly, to reassure commercial shipping and our Gulf allies that we could protect them from Iran’s mines, drones, fast boats, and missiles. No one will forget that.
We went to war claiming we would end Iran’s nuclear threat, break Iranian coercion, and restore deterrence. Instead, we’ve accepted a deal that will at best restore the prewar flow of shipping—one that left all of the decisive strategic questions unresolved. The Islamic Republic remains in power. Iranian political prisoners have not been helped. To the contrary, the regime is on a historic execution binge. Iran may well receive sanctions relief, oil revenue, frozen assets, and the prospect of a vast reconstruction package. It has demonstrated its ability to take the entire world hostage with the Strait of Hormuz. The US-led order rested on the premise that maritime commerce through international chokepoints is not subject to revisionist rent-seeking by regional powers. Iran has exposed that premise as hollow.
We have humiliated our allies. Israel fought alongside the United States only to have Trump blithely negotiate away its security and make a deal, over its head, that would limit its actions in Lebanon. The Gulf states were attacked, then left to live beside a damaged but enraged and emboldened Iran: the worst-case scenario. Europe wasn’t even consulted beforehand. Shippers and energy markets learned that the US Navy can’t just wave a trident and restore confidence.
But the ugliest part is our betrayal of the Iranian people. Trump said, “Help is on its way.” He began the war by telling Iranians to take back their country. He ended it by giving their torturers and murderers money, oil revenue, diplomatic legitimacy, and breathing space.
The political psychology is disastrous. Trump demanded unconditional surrender, then settled for this. Trump represents the United States, like it or not. Every American is implicated in this deal, like it or not. He boasted of victory while accepting “future talks.” He withdrew from the JCPOA, fought a war, and is now accepting a deal less restrictive than the one he destroyed. I did not think it possible to excel our exit from Afghanistan in humiliation, but here we are.
If only it were just a matter of humiliation, though. It’s hard to imagine a more dangerous provocation than a display of American weakness like this. The lesson that has been confirmed for Beijing, Moscow, Pyongyang, and every militia with drones is that America can be provoked, bled, economically pressured, negotiated down, and ultimately driven off. Trump is not the first American president to impart this lesson. But he has made it so clear that it is hard to imagine any of our ambitious rivals will now pause to ask, “Is it smart to test that proposition?”
That question—that pause—kept the peace. This is a point Trump cannot grasp. He may think he is ending a war. To the contrary, he is starting one. We have touched off a global scramble to replace the United States in every part of the world where once we provided some measure of order.
Trump just celebrated his 80th birthday with a cheerful cage match at the White House:
Mr. Trump sat ringside beside his wife, Melania Trump, as fighters whaled on one another inches away inside an eight-sided cage wrapped in cryptocurrency advertisements. All five of his children and nearly all his grandchildren sat around him.
Thousands more were there on the lawn beneath a 600-ton steel-arch contraption called the Claw. The White House loomed dramatically over a fighting pit packed with billionaires, cabinet members and Republican lawmakers.
The consequences of Trump’s decisions—our decisions, because Trump represents us, like it or not—will be cataclysmic.
Trump himself, of course, will not live to see them.
But I don’t know whether our subjective sense that a podcast went well is actually connected to our listeners’ sense that a podcast is good. What we mean by “went well” is that we found the conversation interesting. But that may not be the same thing as “a good podcast.”
For example, I often notice when I edit the podcast that what struck us as a lively conversation was in reality a garble characterized by a nightmare of crosstalk. Crosstalk is the bane of my editorial existence. You don’t realize the degree to which your brain is incessantly audio-editing—helping you to make sense of human speech—until you edit podcasts on a regular basis. Some part of the brain is constantly engaged in reconstructing your interlocutor’s inaudible or muffled words—and your own—and playing the reconstructed words to you in the part of your brain that processes audio. You wind up thinking you heard those words perfectly. But you didn’t.
You realize this when you listen to a recording. The effect is so profound that you can speak right over the person you’re talking to and not only be unaware of it, but be certain you heard him clearly, because your brain helpfully filled in the missing words for you. That might even be part of what makes a conversation seem interesting: It’s a sign that two people are on the same wavelength, that they understand each other well enough to finish the other’s sentences.
I wrote the paragraph above and then decided I had to understand exactly what was going on, neurologically, when this happens. So I’ll tell you all about what I just learned (even though most of you will never read this). Skip this if you’re just here for the Iran deal. But if you read the paragraph above and thought, “Is that really how the neurology of this works?” read on.
As I learned, my brain is not, actually, playing reconstructed words after the fact in a separate inner audio track. It’s so much weirder than that. Basically, perception itself is a controlled hallucination—in this case, constrained by the sound wave.
The sound wave reaches the cochlea, where it’s decomposed by frequency. It travels—via relay stations in the brainstem and midbrain—to the auditory cortex. That’s “hearing.” But perceiving and understanding these sounds as speech is far more complex. Our higher cortical systems—especially the superior temporal regions involved in speech processing, the frontal systems involved in prediction and attention, and the lexical-semantic networks—feed our expectations into auditory processing. So when a phoneme or syllable is muffled or inaudible, my brain asks, in effect: “What sound is most likely to occupy this slot, given the acoustic scraps I could pick up, the preceding sentence, the grammar, the topic, the emotional tone, and what this person tends to say?” Then it binds the answer into my perception. Very much like an LLM, actually.
This means that by the time I experience “what Dan said,” my brain has already fused the acoustic evidence, my expectations, the context, and my model of Dan’s mind into a single percept. I don’t hear the raw signal first and interpret it later; I only hear the interpretation. This is why the recording tends to be so shockingly different from what I expected. The microphone is an idiot savant—it just records the waveform. My brain, meanwhile, is Boswell on a deadline.
Several systems are working at once. First, there’s auditory scene analysis. My brain tries to separate the acoustic mess into “objects”—Dan’s voice, my voice, room noise, microphone rustle, breaths, sympathetic chuckles, Zoom compression artifacts, cats committing crimes offstage. There’s a whole literature on the cocktail party problem—how we select a single voice from competing streams of sound. It involves an astonishing and elaborate feat of psychoacoustics, attention, memory, and auditory-object formation. You don’t just hear the loudest sound, you hear the one you’re trying to hear.
Second, there’s top-down restoration: the phonemic restoration effect. When a speech sound is physically missing or masked—by a cough, say, or another speaker—you nonetheless hear the missing sound as if it had really been audible. You simply hallucinate the phoneme you need.
Third, there’s predictive coding. Your brain is constantly predicting what speech is likely to come next, then comparing those predictions with the incoming sound. Sohoglu et. al used EEG/MEG to figure out how sensory information and prior knowledge are integrated in the brain during speech perception. When speech conformed to the subjects’ prior knowledge, they found, their subjective sense that the speech was clear increased. In one sense this is unsurprising, but in another, it’s incredibly weird:
This enhancement in clarity was associated with a spatiotemporal profile of brain activity uniquely consistent with a feedback process: activity in the inferior frontal gyrus was modulated by prior knowledge before activity in lower-level sensory regions of the superior temporal gyrus. In parallel, we parametrically varied the level of speech degradation, and therefore the amount of sensory detail, so that changes in neural responses attributable to sensory information and prior knowledge could be directly compared. Although sensory detail and prior knowledge both enhanced speech clarity, they had an opposite influence on the evoked response in the superior temporal gyrus. We argue that these data are best explained within the framework of predictive coding in which sensory activity is compared with top-down predictions and only unexplained activity propagated through the cortical hierarchy.
All of this is happening without you being aware of it.
Fourth, there’s conversational prediction. In real conversations, we’re not just passively listening, waiting politely for the other person to finish his sentences. When I talk to Dan, I’m forecasting his syntax, his trajectory, and his endpoint. I have to do it, because normal conversational exchanges happen so quickly: The gaps between his sentences and mine are much shorter than the time required to plan a fully formed utterance from scratch.
Thus the crosstalk problem. Good conversation requires anticipatory overlap, but good audio requires the absence of anticipatory overlap. Civilization, as always, means a compromise between cognition and production values.
So suppose Dan says:
“The problem with the deal is that it leaves the missiles—”
and I jump in at “leaves the—” with:
“Exactly, and the proxies too—”
On the recording, Dan’s final word is partly buried. In my mind, though, “leaves the missiles” was already overwhelmingly probable.
But this is because I know the topic—and I’ve been reading and thinking about it all day, too. I know Dan. I know his argument. I know the syntactic path of the sentence; and I know what claim would make sense in that conversational slot. My perceptual system supplies the rest.
The uncanny part, though, is that I don’t experience this as guesswork. Phenomenologically, I don’t notice that a sound was missing at all. The missing phoneme seems as real as the surrounding speech. My auditory cortex was representing the restored sound in real time. So when I wrote, “my brain is incessantly audio-editing,” that was basically exactly right. It’s denoising, source-separating, compressing, expanding, and auto-completing, all in real time.
But this won’t work if you’re a listener who isn’t participating in the conversation, doesn’t know what Dan is likely to say as well as I do, and needs to hear the end of his sentence to grasp his point.
I remind Dan over and over that we can’t speak at the same time because it results in an incomprehensible garble, one that I have to delete entirely or reconstruct with AI. Doing that is a total pain in the keister and a massive time-suck. “It’s better to just pause for a few seconds after we finish each sentence than to talk over each other,” I say to him, “however awkward that feels”—because it’s easy to edit out a pause. But no matter how many times I remind him of this, he talks right over me, and worse, I do exactly the same thing. I’m every bit as much of a serial offender, even though I’m the one doing the nagging. If I didn’t have to regularly confront the audio evidence, I’m sure I wouldn’t believe that I’m just as guilty as he is. But the tape doesn’t lie. If anything, I’m worse.
But I don’t realize it, while I’m doing it (unlike Dan, who does it just to create extra work for me, I’m sure) because my attention during the conversation is selective and purposive. I’m trying to understand Dan, not audit the audio quality. My brain—that thing is really an extra person inside my skull—suppresses irrelevant interference and only listens to the target voice. The microphone, on the other hand, lacks conversational intention. It doesn’t know who’s making the more important point. It treats the interruption, the laugh, the meow, and the thesis as equally beloved children. My memory then stores the interpreted conversation, not the waveform, so when I remember the conversation, I remember the cleaned-up version: “Dan described the melancholy of post-imperial cities; I responded by talking about Orhan Pamuk.” I don’t remember the whole acoustic mess.
What makes it such a hard problem to solve is that the cross-talk is socially meaningful in live conversation. (That is a super-interesting paper. If thinking about the Iran deal makes you as distressed as it does me, I suggest spending the next half hour reading it instead of thinking about the Iran deal.) In real conversations, cross-talk isn’t a failure. It signals agreement, enthusiasm, affiliation, completion, competition, repair, or an attempt to take turns. It’s surprisingly organized behavior, not chaos, and it’s way more common than you realized: This study found that about 13 percent of all speech is overlapped, and as much as 50 percent “if one considers pause-delimited regions as units, rather than the actual speaking time.”
So cross-talk isn’t an aberration. It’s a normal property of spontaneous conversation. But podcast audio is merciless, and the “yes, yes, exactly” that feels warm in real time winds up sounding like an attack by geese. (Ditto Zoom calls, now that I think of it: Our symposia regularly degenerate into incomprehensibility and I have to remind everyone, schoolmarm-style, to please raise your hands.) I’m not going to ask why, exactly, Zoom speech is processed differently from in-person conversation. That will only get me time-sucked down another rabbit hole and you’ll wind up with another footnote longer than the original essay.. But later tonight, perhaps, when the world is abed, I’ll treat myself by asking ChatGPT—who steered me toward all of these time-sucking articles in the first place.
Anyway, the original point of all of this was that what I think happened during a conversation is not necessarily what actually happened. Neither Dan nor I would have said that this was a conversation characterized by “inscrutable crosstalk.”But it was—I had to spend hours untangling it. (You won’t hear it: It’s spotless, now.) The fact that we found the conversation unusually engaging doesn’t mean it was.
I suspect that a conversation feels lively to its participants when both of them can predict each other just enough to create momentum, but not so completely that nothing new happens. There’s a sweet spot: enough shared context for rapid inference, enough divergence for surprise. But that’s a state in which cross-talk increases because both speakers can anticipate where the argument is going. They start completing, qualifying, and sharpening each other before their acoustic turn is (formally) over.
That’s a pleasant thing for the speakers: It feels like rapport. It feels like “we’re thinking together.” (And often we are.) But you, the podcast listener—the very person for whom we’re engaged in this exercise in the first place— were not on the call, didn’t share the embodied timing, didn’t catch the micro-expressions, didn’t feel the conversational current, and can’t use your internal model of Dan to restore the missing fragments. Worse, your brain is trying to solve the same restoration problem from a degraded recording—while you’re doing the dishes. So what felt like an excellent twenty minutes to us may well sound to you like logorrheic chihuahuas trapped in a revolving door.
I’d genuinely be curious to know whether you find this an unusually good podcast, or if that was just something Dan and I experienced. I mean that: I’m now genuinely interested in the discrepancy between the subjective experience of a conversation and reality. (Usually, of course, as a writer, I have no use for criticism.)
Footnote concluded.